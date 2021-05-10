Zhongyuan Bank : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
05/10/2021 | 05:16am EDT
中 原 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
ZHONGYUAN BANK CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code of H Shares: 1216)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4617)
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated March 29, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board of Directors hereby announces that, the AGM was held on May 10, 2021 (Monday) at Sheraton Grand Zhengzhou Hotel, No. 33, Jinshui East Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC.
The AGM was chaired by Mr. DOU Rongxing, the chairman. The AGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and the Articles of Association.
The resolutions set out in the Circular were tabled before the AGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval, and were put to vote by way of poll. One Shareholder representative, one Supervisor, King & Wood Mallesons as the PRC legal advisor of the Bank and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as the H Share Registrar were appointed as the vote counter and the scrutineer for the vote-taking of the AGM. King & Wood Mallesons as the PRC legal advisor of the Bank witnessed the AGM. The poll results of the AGM are lawful and valid.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Bank was 20,075,000,000, comprising 16,280,000,000 Domestic Shares and 3,795,000,000 H Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend the AGM. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 10,316,696,737 shares, representing approximately 51.39% of all issued Shares of the Bank as at the date of the AGM, attended the AGM.
Shareholders have pledged 50% or more of his/her equity interests in the Bank and entered into relevant documents to accept restriction on voting rights attached to such equity interests, therefore the voting rights of such Shareholders at the general meetings shall be subject to restrictions pursuant to the relevant regulatory requirements and the Articles of Association, resulting in a total of 1,666,970,245 Domestic Shares of participating Shareholders subject to such restrictions. Except that, there is no restriction on any other Shareholders casting votes on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against the proposed resolutions or that it would abstain from voting at the AGM.
The voting results in respect of the proposed resolutions at the AGM are as follows.
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of valid votes (%)
For
Against
Abstain
1.
to consider and approve the Work Report of the
8,649,726,492
0
0
Board of Directors for 2020
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
2.
to consider and approve the Work Report of the
8,649,726,492
0
0
Board of Supervisors for 2020
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
3.
to consider and approve the Final Account
8,649,726,492
0
0
Report for 2020
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
4.
to consider and approve the Profit Distribution
8,649,726,492
0
0
Plan for 2020
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
5.
to consider and approve the Financial Budget
8,649,726,492
0
0
Report for 2021
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
6.
to consider and approve the appointment of
8,649,726,492
0
0
accounting firm for 2021
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
7.
to consider and approve the Directors
8,649,726,492
0
0
Remuneration Report
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
8.
to consider and approve the Supervisors
8,649,726,492
0
0
Remuneration Report
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
9.
to consider and approve the "Second Five-Year"
8,649,726,492
0
0
Strategic Plan
100%
0%
0%
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary
resolution.
On behalf of the Board
ZHONGYUAN BANK CO., LTD.*
DOU Rongxing
Chairman
Zhengzhou, the PRC
May 10, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. DOU Rongxing, Mr. WANG Jiong, Mr. LI Yulin and Mr. WEI Jie as executive directors; Ms. ZHANG Qiuyun, Mr. LI Xipeng and Mr. MI Hongjun as non-executive directors; Ms. PANG Hong, Mr. LI Hongchang, Mr. JIA Tingyu and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny as independent non-executive directors.
