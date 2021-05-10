Log in
    1216   CNE100002GY8

ZHONGYUAN BANK CO., LTD.

(1216)
  Report
Zhongyuan Bank : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/10/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 原 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

ZHONGYUAN BANK CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code of H Shares: 1216)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4617)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated March 29, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board of Directors hereby announces that, the AGM was held on May 10, 2021 (Monday) at Sheraton Grand Zhengzhou Hotel, No. 33, Jinshui East Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC.

The AGM was chaired by Mr. DOU Rongxing, the chairman. The AGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and the Articles of Association.

The resolutions set out in the Circular were tabled before the AGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval, and were put to vote by way of poll. One Shareholder representative, one Supervisor, King & Wood Mallesons as the PRC legal advisor of the Bank and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as the H Share Registrar were appointed as the vote counter and the scrutineer for the vote-taking of the AGM. King & Wood Mallesons as the PRC legal advisor of the Bank witnessed the AGM. The poll results of the AGM are lawful and valid.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
    As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Bank was 20,075,000,000, comprising 16,280,000,000 Domestic Shares and 3,795,000,000 H Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend the AGM. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 10,316,696,737 shares, representing approximately 51.39% of all issued Shares of the Bank as at the date of the AGM, attended the AGM.
    Shareholders have pledged 50% or more of his/her equity interests in the Bank and entered into relevant documents to accept restriction on voting rights attached to such equity interests, therefore the voting rights of such Shareholders at the general meetings shall be subject to restrictions pursuant to the relevant regulatory requirements and the Articles of Association, resulting in a total of 1,666,970,245 Domestic Shares of participating Shareholders subject to such restrictions. Except that, there is no restriction on any other Shareholders casting votes on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
    There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against the proposed resolutions or that it would abstain from voting at the AGM.
    The voting results in respect of the proposed resolutions at the AGM are as follows.

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of valid votes (%)

For

Against

Abstain

1.

to consider and approve the Work Report of the

8,649,726,492

0

0

Board of Directors for 2020

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

2.

to consider and approve the Work Report of the

8,649,726,492

0

0

Board of Supervisors for 2020

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

3.

to consider and approve the Final Account

8,649,726,492

0

0

Report for 2020

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

4.

to consider and approve the Profit Distribution

8,649,726,492

0

0

Plan for 2020

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of valid votes (%)

For

Against

Abstain

5.

to consider and approve the Financial Budget

8,649,726,492

0

0

Report for 2021

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

6.

to consider and approve the appointment of

8,649,726,492

0

0

accounting firm for 2021

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

7.

to consider and approve the Directors

8,649,726,492

0

0

Remuneration Report

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

8.

to consider and approve the Supervisors

8,649,726,492

0

0

Remuneration Report

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

9.

to consider and approve the "Second Five-Year"

8,649,726,492

0

0

Strategic Plan

100%

0%

0%

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour, the resolution was passed as an ordinary

resolution.

On behalf of the Board

ZHONGYUAN BANK CO., LTD.*

DOU Rongxing

Chairman

Zhengzhou, the PRC

May 10, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. DOU Rongxing, Mr. WANG Jiong, Mr. LI Yulin and Mr. WEI Jie as executive directors; Ms. ZHANG Qiuyun, Mr. LI Xipeng and Mr. MI Hongjun as non-executive directors; Ms. PANG Hong, Mr. LI Hongchang, Mr. JIA Tingyu and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny as independent non-executive directors.

  • Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry out banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Zhongyuan Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
