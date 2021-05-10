Zhongyuan Bank : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 原 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

ZHONGYUAN BANK CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code of H Shares: 1216)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4617)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") dated March 29, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board of Directors hereby announces that, the AGM was held on May 10, 2021 (Monday) at Sheraton Grand Zhengzhou Hotel, No. 33, Jinshui East Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC.

The AGM was chaired by Mr. DOU Rongxing, the chairman. The AGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and the Articles of Association.

The resolutions set out in the Circular were tabled before the AGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval, and were put to vote by way of poll. One Shareholder representative, one Supervisor, King & Wood Mallesons as the PRC legal advisor of the Bank and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as the H Share Registrar were appointed as the vote counter and the scrutineer for the vote-taking of the AGM. King & Wood Mallesons as the PRC legal advisor of the Bank witnessed the AGM. The poll results of the AGM are lawful and valid.