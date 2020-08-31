Zhuguang : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHUGUANG HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

珠 光 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1176)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors", and each, a "Director") of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited ("Company") announces that Mr. Chan Chit Ming Joeie ("Mr. Chan") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary ("Company Secretary") and the chief financial officer ("Chief Financial Officer") of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020. Mr. Chan confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange").

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Choi Kwok Keung Sanvic ("Mr. Choi") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 31 August 2020. He is a qualified accountant and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over two decades' extensive experience working in finance, auditing, company secretarial practice and corporate governance practice. Mr. Choi had been the company secretary and the financial controller in companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

* For identification purpose only