Zhuhai Investment : CONNECTED TRANSACTION BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT

Having reviewed the terms of the Business Co-operation Agreement, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Business Cooperation Agreement are fair and reasonable, that the Business Co-operation Agreement is on normal commercial terms or better to the Company and that the entering into of the Business Co-operation Agreement is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Since Mr. Zeng Jianping, Mr. Jin Tao, Mr. Ye Yuhong (all being executive Directors) and Mr. Zou Chaoyong (being a non-executive Director) are also directors of ZJ Holdings, they abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions approving the Business Co-operation Agreement. Mr. Li Wenjun (being an executive Director) is also a deputy general manager of ZJ Holdings and also abstained from voting on the aforesaid board resolutions. Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors has a material interest in the Business Co-operation Agreement or should abstain from voting in respect of the relevant board resolutions.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company is an investment holding company. Both ZJ Sports and ZJ Development are non-wholly subsidiaries of the Company. The principal activities of the Group consist of investment holding, the provision of port facilities in Zhuhai, the provision of ferry services between Zhuhai on the one part and Hong Kong and Shekou on the other part, the management of a holiday resort, a theme park and an amusement park, property development and the operation of a golf club, the provision of financial information services and internet financial information intermediary services and the trading and distribution of fuel oil, to form three major business segments, namely (1) 九洲藍色幹線 (Jiuzhou Blue Sea Jet*, maritime transportation) and 藍色海洋旅遊 (Blue Marine Tourism*); (2) green leisure tourism and composite real estate; and (3) public utilities and financial investments.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

ZJ Development is indirectly owned as to 60% by the Company and 40% by ZJ Holdings. ZJ Sports is indirectly owned as to 60% by the Company and 40% by ZJ Holdings. Since ZJ Holdings is the controlling Shareholder and has 10% or more of the equity interest in each of ZJ Development and ZJ Sports, each of ZJ Development and ZJ Sports is a connected subsidiary of the Company under Rule 14A.16 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the sale and purchase contemplated under the Business Co-operation Agreement constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Consideration payable under the Business Co-operation Agreement is greater than 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Business Co-operation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempt from the circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.