Zhuhai Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION

ZHUHAI HOLDINGS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED मऎછٰҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00908)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF

THE LISTING RULES

LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION

This announcement is made by the board ("Board") of directors of Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited ("Company") pursuant to the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

The Board announces that, on 12 March 2021, the Company, as borrower, entered into a loan facility Agreement ("Facility Agreement") with a bank ("Bank"), pursuant to which the Bank has agreed to grant to the Company a loan facility of up to HK$300 million having the maturity date falling 12 months from the date of the drawdown under the Facility Agreement ("Facility").

On the same date, मऎɘݲঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Zhuhai Jiuzhou Energy Co., Ltd*) ("ZJ Energy"), a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules, entered into a guarantee agreement with the Bank pursuant to which ZJ Energy has provided a corporate guarantee in favour of the Bank as security for the Facility ("Guarantee"). As the Guarantee provided by ZJ Energy is for the benefit of the Company on normal commercial terms where no security over the assets of the Company or its subsidiaries is granted to ZJ Energy, the Guarantee is exempt from compliance with all reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules pursuant to Rule 14A.90 of the Listing Rules.

Further, मऎɘݲછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Zhuhai Jiuzhou Holdings Group Co., Ltd.*) ("ZJ Holdings"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, entered into a legally binding comfort letter in favour of the Bank ("Comfort Letter") on the same date pursuant to which ZJ Holdings has undertaken to the Bank that before the Facility is fully repaid by the Company:

(i) ZJ Holdings shall maintain as the controlling shareholder of the Company and is obliged to obtain prior written approval from the Bank for the transfer of any shares in the Company;

(ii) ZJ Holdings shall continue to support the operation and maintain the financial condition of the Company for the timely repayment of any outstanding sum under the Facility, and ZJ Holdings shall provide such liquidity support to the Company including, but not limited to, capital injection and the provision of shareholder's loan etc. so as to satisfy the Company's repayment obligation under the Facility; and

(iii) ZJ Holdings shall refrain from taking any action which could impact the Company's operation and its ability to repay any outstanding sum under the Facility, and undertakes to promptly inform the Bank of any such circumstances which could impact the continuing operation of the Company's business.

As at the date of this announcement, ZJ Holdings holds, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 878,155,109 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 61.50% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

The Company will, in compliance with Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, include appropriate disclosure in its interim and annual reports for so long as circumstances giving rise to the disclosure obligation under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules continue to exist.

By Order of the Board

Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited

Zeng Jianping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zeng Jianping, Mr. Jin Tao, Mr. Ye Yuhong and Mr. Li Wenjun as executive Directors; Mr. Zou Chaoyong as non-executive Director; and Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Mr. Chu Yu Lin, David, Mr. Albert Ho and Mr. Wang Yijiang as independent non-executive Directors.

