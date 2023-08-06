Certain A Shares of Zhuhai RaySharp Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023.

Certain A Shares of Zhuhai RaySharp Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 737 days starting from 30-JUL-2021 to 6-AUG-2023.



Details:

The company?s actual controller Xu Jin agreed not to dispose off any shares within 36 months after the listing date. During the term of office as the company?s director, supervisor or management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year will not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



The company?s directors, supervisors, management personnel Li Zhiyang, Shen Lei, Song Qingfeng, Zhang Jinbiao, Zhang Jing, Yang Liangliang agreed not to dispose off any shares within 12 months after the listing date. During the term of office as the company?s director, supervisor or management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year will not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



The company?s other shareholders Guangdong Technology Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Huiwen Tianfu (Suzhou) Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Guangdong Yuecai Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd., Oshan Science and Technology Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Qi Liang, Zhuhai Xiaoliang Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhang Pingli, Xu Jinyang, Liu Jing, Su Cailong, Chen Cheng, Wang Xiaoli, Yang Jing agreed not to dispose off any shares within 12 months after the listing date.



Actual controller Xu Jin?s son Xu Haopeng and actual controller Xu Jin?s nephew Zhang Hao agreed not to dispose off any shares within 36 months after the listing date.