    3898   CNE1000004X4

ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(3898)
  Report
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 040 M 2 623 M 2 623 M
Net income 2021 2 761 M 425 M 425 M
Net cash 2021 8 411 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 51 328 M 7 883 M 7 902 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 204
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 43,67 CNY
Average target price 35,06 CNY
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Shang General Manager & Executive Director
Hua Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Vice General Manager
Dong Lin Li Chairman
Lue Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Neng Tan Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.54.44%7 883
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED11.30%23 952
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.16%15 500
STADLER RAIL AG-1.09%4 377
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.0.38%2 896
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-17.76%2 617