China copper smelters decide to not set treatment charge floor in Q2 -sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China's biggest
copper smelters have decided to not set a floor price for
second-quarter treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the
second straight year, said three sources with knowledge of the
matter.
TC/RCs are an important source of revenue for smelters and
are paid by miners when they sell concentrate, or semi-processed
ore, to be refined into metal. The charges typically go down
when the concentrate market tightens and smelters have to accept
lower terms to secure feedstock.
The state-backed members of the China Smelters Purchase Team
(CSPT), including Jiangxi Copper, Jinchuan Group and
Tongling Nonferrous, set the floor price
periodically and are supposed to adhere to them in any spot
copper concentrate deals.
"It's hard to set a number in the current market," said one
of the sources who attended the CSPT meeting in Shanghai on
Friday. The source said a floor price was difficult to set
because of smelter maintenance in the second quarter, tighter
supply of copper concentrates and a low spot TC/RC market.
The group did not set a floor price in the second quarter of
last year too.
"We have purchased enough copper concentrate. We have
bought all the demand (we need)," said another source.
The CSPT office said it has no comment. The sources declined
to be named as the meeting - the first CSPT gathering under the
leadership of China Copper Co Ltd raw materials head Frank Feng
- was private.
Spot TC/RCs in top copper consumer China, as assessed by
Asian Metal <AM-CN-CUCONC>, have fallen to their lowest in more
than 10 years at $33.50 a tonne and 3.35 cents per lb, after
shipments from Chile were disrupted early this year and Chinese
smelters limited their supply sources by snubbing Australian
concentrate.
Ahead of the meeting, traders were picking up South American
concentrate at TCs under $20 per tonne, Reuters reported last
week, although a source close to the CSPT said at the time
Chinese smelters would not accept anything below $30.
.
The annual benchmark TC/RC for 2021, used in term supply
contracts, was $59.50 a tonne and 5.95 cents per lb, while CSPT
set its floor price for the first quarter at $53 per tonne and
5.3 cents per lb.
