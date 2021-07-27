Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Proposed Disposals of Businesses and Assets of ZICO Knowledge Services Sdn Bhd and ZICO RMC Pte Ltd

The ZKS Transfer Agreement and ZRMC Transfer Agreement are referred to together as the "

PROPOSED DISPOSALS OF BUSINESSES AND ASSETS OF ZICO KNOWLEDGE SERVICES SDN BHD AND ZICO RMC PTE LTD

ZICO RMC is a provider of regional management services that comprise (a) strategic advisory, (b) market intelligence, (c) business relation, (d) public sector relations, and (e) risk management under the "Management, Support Services and Licensing Services" segment of the Group. These services are provided to various law firms of the ZICOlaw network and various subsidiaries of the Group.

Receivables are excluded from the sale under the ZKS Transfer Agreement. These receivables consist of the book and other debts receivable by or owing to ZKS in connection with the ZL Support Business and ZKS Business Assets at the Effective Time, including debts receivable or owing to ZKS pursuant to the ZICOlaw Service Orders.

The Purchaser has offered employments in writing to certain employees of ZKS. The Purchaser's written offer of employment shall take effect from the Effective Time on terms and conditions no less favourable than those enjoyed by these immediately before the Effective Time.

all other property, rights, and assets used, enjoyed or exercised or intended to be used, enjoyed or exercised in connection with the ZL Support Business,

the office equipment furniture and furnishings, and IT systems used or intended for use in connection with the ZL Support Business;

all copyrights, trademarks and service marks (save in relation to "ZICO" or "ZICOlaw"), business names and domain names, database rights, rights to use, and all other similar rights in any part of the world (including

the ZICOlaw Service Orders, including all rights, benefits, entitlements, claims, obligations and liabilities under them;

Under the ZKS Transfer Agreement, ZKS will sell and the Purchaser will acquire the ZL Support Business and the following assets:

Of specific relevance, ZKS provides BDCC and KMT services to the law firms of the ZICOlaw network ("ZL Support Business") via service orders entered into between ZKS and the respective law firms of the ZICOlaw network pursuant to the relevant master service agreement ("ZICOlaw Service Orders"). Except as pertains to the ZL Support Business, ZKS will continue to provide the business support services to the ZICOlaw network firms and the various subsidiaries of the Group as stated in the preceding paragraph post-Completion.

Of specific relevance, ZICO RMC provides the above services to the law firms of the ZICOlaw network ("ZL Regional Management Business") via the relevant regional management agreements entered into between ZRMC and the respective law firms of the ZICOlaw network ("ZICOlaw RMAs"). ZRMC will cease to provide the regional management services to the ZICOlaw network but will continue to provide the regional management services to the various subsidiaries of the Group as stated in the preceding paragraph post-Completion.

3.2 Information on the ZMRC Business Assets

Under the ZRMC Transfer Agreement, ZRMC will sell and the Purchaser will acquire the ZL Regional Management Business and the following assets:

the ZICOlaw RMAs, including all rights, benefits, entitlements, claims, obligations and liabilities under them; all copyrights, rights to use, and all other similar rights in any part of the world (including know- how and trade secrets), and all other intellectual property rights that are relevant to the ZL Regional Management Business. These do not include "ZICO" or 'ZICOlaw" trademarks or service marks; client databases in relation to the ZL Regional Management Business; relevant IT equipment (if any); all information, know-how and techniques (whether or not confidential and in whatever form held) which in any way relate to the ZL Regional Management Business; and all other property, rights, and assets used, enjoyed or exercised or intended to be used, enjoyed or exercised in connection with the ZL Regional Management Business,

(collectively, "ZRMC Business Assets", together with the ZKS Business Assets, "Sale Assets").

3.3 Receivables are excluded from the sale under the ZRMC Transfer Agreement. These receivables consist of the book and other debts receivable by or owing to ZICO RMC in connection with the ZL Regional Management Business at the Effective Time, including debts receivable or owing to ZICO RMC pursuant to the ZICOlaw RMAs.

4. INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASER

The Purchaser is a private company limited by shares, incorporated in Malaysia. The Purchaser's nature of business is management services and general trading. The Purchaser, its shareholders, its directors and its beneficial owners are not related to the Directors or controlling shareholder of the Company and their respective associates. The Proposed Disposals are not interested person transactions as defined in the SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

Page 3 of 9