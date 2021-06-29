General Announcement::Entry into Heads of Agreement between the Company and Two Others

the Parties will cooperate and act in good faith to fulfil the necessary requirements and provide all necessary information as required by BNM to obtain the Licence Application;

the Licence Application shall be carried out by mutual collaboration of the Parties;

The HOA sets out the framework and principal terms and conditions of the Joint Venture and the commitments of each Party towards the Licence Application.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ZICO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company has on 29 June 2021, entered into a heads of agreement ("HOA") with Green Packet Berhad ("Green Packet") and M24 Tawreeq Sdn Bhd ("M24") in relation to the Proposed Joint Venture described in paragraph 2.1 below.

ENTRY INTO HEADS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND GREEN PACKET BERHAD AND M24 TAWREEQ SDN BHD

Green Packet is a technology solutions provider company, whose service offerings and products are focused in the three areas of digital infrastructure and devices, digital services and strategic investments. Green Packet is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material terms and conditions in the HOA.

to assist, review, and concur with the development of the business plan and exit plan in relation to the

The Company's and M24's roles in relation to the Licence Application

to develop the business plan and exit plan in relation to the

the Parties shall do all things necessary which include ensuring all necessary regulatory approvals and/or consents required to see to the success of the Licence Application.

each Party shall deploy all necessary resources to meet the targeted deadline for the submission of the Licence Application; and

3.3 Green Packet and M24 are independent third parties and their shareholders and directors are not related to and have no connections (including any business and financial relationship) with the Company, the subsidiaries of the Company, and its Directors and Controlling Shareholder.

FINANCIAL IMPACT

As there is no certainty or assurance that the Licence Application will be successful, the Company is unable to quantify or determine the extent of the financial impact of the HOA on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Licence Application and the HOA, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company will make such further update announcement(s) on the Licence Application at the appropriate time. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when trading in the shares of the Company in relation to this announcement, as there is no certainty or assurance that the Licence Application will be successful. When in doubt as to the action they should take, shareholders and potential investors should consult their financial, tax, or other advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chew Seng Kok

29 June 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Quee Yin, at 160 Robinson Road, #21-05 SBF Center, Singapore 068914, Telephone number: 6221 0271

Page 3 of 3