Zicom Electronic Security : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

October 22, 2022

The Secretary / Corporate Relationship Dept. The Manager The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Listing Department, P. J. Towers, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Dalal Street, Fort, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Mumbai 400001. Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051. Stock Code: 531404 Stock Code: ZICOM Ref: ISIN INE 871B01014

Sub: E-VotingResults of the Third Meeting of the Committee of Creditors of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited- Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("Corporate Debtor")

Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR") and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, the undersigned would like to inform you that the e-voting for the Third Meeting of the CoC of the Corporate Debtor was concluded at 5:00 PM on October 21, 2022. Further, in accordance with the Regulation 26 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, the following resolutions has been approved and ratified with the requisite majority by the CoC:

Extension of timeline till November 11, 2022 (upto 6:00 PM) for acceptance of Expression of Interest from the Prospective Resolution Applicants. The appointment and the fees of Nangia & Co. LLP as the Special Transaction Auditor for conducting audit as required under Section 43, 45, 49, 50 and 66 of the Insovlecny and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

You are requested to take the above information on record.

For Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited

(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process)

Huzefa Fakhri Sitabkhan

Resolution Professional

IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00031/2017-18/10115

Authorization of Assignment valid till January 09, 2023

Think Capital Insolvency Professionals LLP

1011-1012, Dalamal Tower, Free Press Journal Marg, 211, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

Email: zicom.cirp@gmail.com, huzefa.sitabkhan@gmail.com

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited

(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process)

Zicom House, 45 Chimbai Road, Off Hill Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400 050.

(Earlier Regd. Office: 501, Silver Metropolis, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E), Mumbai - 400 063.)

www.zicom.com

CIN: L32109MH1994PLC083391