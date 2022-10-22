Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531404   INE871B01014

ZICOM ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEMS LIMITED

(531404)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2021-12-12
1.770 INR   +4.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zicom Electronic Security : CIRP - others

10/22/2022 | 03:00am EDT
October 22, 2022

The Secretary / Corporate Relationship Dept.

The Manager

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Listing Department,

P. J. Towers,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Dalal Street, Fort,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400051.

Stock Code: 531404

Stock Code: ZICOM

Ref: ISIN INE 871B01014

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Invitation of Resolution Plans under Section 25(2)(h) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in the matter of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited- Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("Corporate Debtor")

Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In reference to the intimation dated September 27, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR") read with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, the undersigned would like to inform you that an addendum to invitation for Expression of Interest in the prescribed format has been made on October 22, 2022 wherein the last date to submit Expression of Interest has been extended upto November 11, 2022, which is in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) Regulations, 2016 and amendments thereto and the same is annexed herein.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited

(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process)

Huzefa Fakhri Sitabkhan

Resolution Professional

IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00031/2017-18/10115

Authorization for Assignment valid till January 09, 2023

Think Capital Insolvency Professionals LLP

1011-1012, Dalamal Tower, Free Press Journal Marg, 211, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

Email: zicom.cirp@gmail.com, huzefa.sitabkhan@gmail.com

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited

(Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process)

Zicom House, 45 Chimbai Road, Off Hill Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400 050.

(Earlier Regd. Office: 501, Silver Metropolis, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E), Mumbai - 400 063.)

www.zicom.com

CIN: L32109MH1994PLC083391

1

Disclaimer

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 06:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
