Zicom : Annual Report to Shareholders 2022

Green shoots sprouted sporadically during the course of the Covid pandemic bringing hopes to a global economy battered by it, only to be dashed by the virus mutations that have continued to persist.

Health care services related to the disease including vaccinations and testing, benefitted from the scourge but otherwise in general, majority of businesses suffered losses and damages. The Group's businesses are one of those which bore a heavy brunt.

The Ukraine war that broke out early this year, compounded the impact of the pandemic and combined with intensifying global geopolitical tensions have worsened the world economic order, causing a global energy crisis, disruptions to global supply chain, soaring inflation, manpower shortages and spiking interest rates.