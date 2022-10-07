Zicom : Full Year Statutory Accounts 2022

ZICOM GROUP LIMITED ABN 62 009 816 871
Annual Report - 30 June 2022
Contents
Chairman's Message
1
Board of Directors
2
Joint Company Secretary
6
Directors' Report
7
Auditor's Independence Declaration
21
Corporate Governance Statement
22
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
29
Consolidated Balance Sheet
30
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
31
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
32
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
33
Directors' Declaration
96
Independent Auditor's Report
97
Information on Shareholdings
102
Corporate Directory
103
Zicom Group Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:
Zicom Group Limited
38 Goodman Place
Murarrie, QLD 4172
Australia
Zicom Group Limited
Chairman's Message
Green shoots sprouted sporadically during the course of the Covid pandemic bringing hopes to a global economy battered by it, only to be dashed by the virus mutations that have continued to persist.
Health care services related to the disease including vaccinations and testing, benefitted from the scourge but otherwise in general, majority of businesses suffered losses and damages. The Group's businesses are one of those which bore a heavy brunt.
The Ukraine war that broke out early this year, compounded the impact of the pandemic and combined with intensifying global geopolitical tensions have worsened the world economic order, causing a global energy crisis, disruptions to global supply chain, soaring inflation, manpower shortages and spiking interest rates.
We are living through a dark period of uncertainties and unprecedented challenges which are expected to persist for some time to come.
The Group has been focusing on areas in critical demand such as gas processing and green energy. Uncertainties had caused delays in orders. Fortuitously, huge spikes in gas prices to almost four folds have, in recent months, accelerated awards for substantive gas processing projects to the Group for execution over the next 2 years. The momentum is likely to gain traction. As the pandemic eases and countries open up borders, business opportunities for the Group's other sectors are expected to increase although uncertainties and serious challenges remain. The pandemic has increased opportunities for automation and the vacuum created in construction activities is expected to generate pent-up demand in the near future.
The current energy crisis had made the global pursuit of green energy more critical and urgent in the future. Green energy has been pursued to primarily address effects of climate change, but the current energy crisis caused by geopolitical tensions has added a new dimension to the urgency of alternate energy. It has become compelling for the Group's foray into green energy to intensify efforts to strengthen our capabilities to develop in this direction as future growth opportunities.
Experiences gained during the Covid period have enabled the Group to acquire new skills in working remotely. We will continue to leverage and integrate skills across territories to bridge gaps in skills and labour to maintain productivity and cost competitiveness.
"Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose".
I take this opportunity to thank all the Group's management and employees for their dedication, diligence and support, our board for their guidance and all our shareholders for their support and forbearance.
G L Sim
Chairman
Zicom Group Limited
Board of Directors
Giok Lak Sim, FCPA
Executive Chairman, Age 76
Experience and Expertise
Appointed to the Board on 5 April 1995. Chairman and Managing Director of Zicom Group Limited till 31 December 2018. From 1 January 2019, stepped down as Managing Director and remains as Executive Chairman of Zicom Group Limited and all its subsidiaries. Mr Sim was a board member of SPRING Singapore, a government agency for enterprise development, for 4 years until 2018 and a member of the Strategic Advisory Panel of Diagnostics Development Hub, A*Star for 5 years until 2019. Experienced in public accounting, corporate development, strategic management as well as international trade.
Member of Incubation Advisory Board, Singapore National Eye Centre
Member of Board of Governors, UOB-SMU Asian Enterprise Institute
Singapore Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Industrial Products), 2008
Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years
None
Special responsibilities
Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Executive Chairman of all subsidiaries
Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 107,781,137 ordinary shares
Kok Yew Sim, BSc
Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Age 42
Experience and expertise
Made an Executive Director on 25 September 2014 and promoted to Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2019. For many years as the Chief Executive Officer of Sys-Mac Automation Engineering Pte Ltd (Sys-Mac), Mr Kok Yew Sim has been instrumental in Sys-Mac Group's growth journey, focusing on providing customised automation solutions, building capabilities and market penetration. As he transits into his role as the Group CEO, he will focus on strengthening and transforming the Group's existing core businesses to align with the technological age so as to enhance shareholders value. His first task was to spearhead the Group's foray into LNG propulsion systems and is now leading the team to advance development into carbon-free gas propulsion systems to meet evolving mandates of the International Maritime Organisation.
Mr Sim graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA (Summa Cum Laude). He is the second son of the Executive Chairman, Mr G L Sim and Director of substantial shareholder, SNS Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years
None
Special responsibilities
CEO of Sys-Mac Automation Engineering Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Managing Director of Zicom Private Limited
Deputy Chairman of iPtec Pte. Ltd.
Director of Emage Vision Pte. Ltd.
Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 1,350,253 ordinary shares and 400,000 options
Zicom Group Limited
Board of Directors
Lim Bee Chun, Jenny, FCCA
Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, Age 49
Experience and expertise
Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Ms Jenny Lim has been the Group's Financial Controller since 2005. She is responsible for accounting, finance, tax and corporate secretarial matters of the Group. Ms Lim also assumed the role of Joint Company Secretary since 6 June 2008. Before joining the Group, Ms Lim was with an international public accounting firm for more than 10 years specialising in audit and tax. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years
None
Special responsibilities
Joint Company Secretary
Director of Zicom Private Limited
Director and Company Secretary of Zicom Holdings Private Limited
Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 944,563 ordinary shares and 250,000 options
Yian Poh Lim, BSc, MSc
Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 76
Experience and expertise
Appointed to the Board on 24 July 2006. Mr Yian Poh Lim has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the banking and finance industry and is currently the managing director of Yian Poh Associates, a financial consultancy and investment firm. Mr Lim has built an extensive network of contacts, both in Singapore and in the region. Since 2000, he has been an Honorary Commercial Advisor to The Administrative Committee of Jiaxing Economic Development Zone, China. He is also an Expert Consultant to Suzhou Vocational University, China. Mr Lim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Nanyang University, Singapore and a Master of Science degree from the University of Hull, England.
Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years
Independent Director of Casa Holdings Limited (4 November 2008 to 10 March 2022) Lead Independent Director of TTJ Holdings Limited (5 July 1996 to 1 September 2022) Independent Director of ECON Healthcare (Asia) Limited (appointed on 22 March 2021)
Special responsibilities
Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Member of Audit Committee
Non-Executive Director of Zicom Holdings Private Limited
Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 1,038,000 ordinary shares and 250,000 options
Zicom Group Limited
Board of Directors
Renny Yeo Ah Kiang, PBM, BBM
Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 72
Experience and expertise
Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Mr Yeo has a distinguished career. He brings with him more than 40 years of working experience in the field of shipbuilding/repair, electrical engineering and cable industries. He formerly held seats on various government boards and committees. Mr Yeo holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Southampton College of Technology, UK and a Master in Management (MBA) with High Distinction from the Asia Institute of Management, Philippines. Mr Yeo was conferred the Public Service Star (BBM) in 2018 and the Public Service Medal (PBM) in 2000 by the President of the Republic of Singapore.
SPRING Singapore Distinguished Partner Award, 2011
SISIR Standards Council Distinguished Award, 1994
Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years
Non-Executive and Independent Director of Tai Sin Electric Limited (appointed on 1 July 2018) Independent Chairman of Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited (21 December 2009 to 26 June 2020) Lead Independent Director of OEL (Holdings) Limited (12 August 2005 to 27 February 2020) Board Member of Enterprise Singapore (1 April 2018 to 31 March 2020)
Special responsibilities
Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Member of Audit Committee
Non-Executive Director of Zicom Holdings Private Limited
Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report
NIL
Stewart James Douglas, BBus, CA ANZ, GAICD
Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 51
Experience and expertise
Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Mr Douglas is an Audit Partner/Director at Bentleys Queensland, an Australian national firm of public accountants. He has over 20 years of audit and professional experience in London, Singapore and Brisbane. Mr Douglas possesses expert technical knowledge across all facets of audit and assurance and across a broad range of sectors. He also brings along extensive internal audit experience and has been responsible for a large number of internal audits including internal control reviews, payroll reviews and governance reviews. Mr Douglas holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Queensland University of Technology and is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He also chairs the Board of Bentley Australia.
Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years
None
Special responsibilities
Chairman of Audit Committee
Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report
NIL
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.