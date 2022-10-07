Zicom : Full Year Statutory Accounts 2022

ZICOM GROUP LIMITED ABN 62 009 816 871 Annual Report - 30 June 2022 Contents Chairman's Message 1 Board of Directors 2 Joint Company Secretary 6 Directors' Report 7 Auditor's Independence Declaration 21 Corporate Governance Statement 22 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 29 Consolidated Balance Sheet 30 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 31 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 32 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 33 Directors' Declaration 96 Independent Auditor's Report 97 Information on Shareholdings 102 Corporate Directory 103 Zicom Group Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is: Zicom Group Limited 38 Goodman Place Murarrie, QLD 4172 Australia

Zicom Group Limited Chairman's Message Green shoots sprouted sporadically during the course of the Covid pandemic bringing hopes to a global economy battered by it, only to be dashed by the virus mutations that have continued to persist. Health care services related to the disease including vaccinations and testing, benefitted from the scourge but otherwise in general, majority of businesses suffered losses and damages. The Group's businesses are one of those which bore a heavy brunt. The Ukraine war that broke out early this year, compounded the impact of the pandemic and combined with intensifying global geopolitical tensions have worsened the world economic order, causing a global energy crisis, disruptions to global supply chain, soaring inflation, manpower shortages and spiking interest rates. We are living through a dark period of uncertainties and unprecedented challenges which are expected to persist for some time to come. The Group has been focusing on areas in critical demand such as gas processing and green energy. Uncertainties had caused delays in orders. Fortuitously, huge spikes in gas prices to almost four folds have, in recent months, accelerated awards for substantive gas processing projects to the Group for execution over the next 2 years. The momentum is likely to gain traction. As the pandemic eases and countries open up borders, business opportunities for the Group's other sectors are expected to increase although uncertainties and serious challenges remain. The pandemic has increased opportunities for automation and the vacuum created in construction activities is expected to generate pent-up demand in the near future. The current energy crisis had made the global pursuit of green energy more critical and urgent in the future. Green energy has been pursued to primarily address effects of climate change, but the current energy crisis caused by geopolitical tensions has added a new dimension to the urgency of alternate energy. It has become compelling for the Group's foray into green energy to intensify efforts to strengthen our capabilities to develop in this direction as future growth opportunities. Experiences gained during the Covid period have enabled the Group to acquire new skills in working remotely. We will continue to leverage and integrate skills across territories to bridge gaps in skills and labour to maintain productivity and cost competitiveness. "Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose". I take this opportunity to thank all the Group's management and employees for their dedication, diligence and support, our board for their guidance and all our shareholders for their support and forbearance. G L Sim Chairman - 1 -

Zicom Group Limited Board of Directors Giok Lak Sim, FCPA Executive Chairman, Age 76 Experience and Expertise Appointed to the Board on 5 April 1995. Chairman and Managing Director of Zicom Group Limited till 31 December 2018. From 1 January 2019, stepped down as Managing Director and remains as Executive Chairman of Zicom Group Limited and all its subsidiaries. Mr Sim was a board member of SPRING Singapore, a government agency for enterprise development, for 4 years until 2018 and a member of the Strategic Advisory Panel of Diagnostics Development Hub, A*Star for 5 years until 2019. Experienced in public accounting, corporate development, strategic management as well as international trade. Member of Incubation Advisory Board, Singapore National Eye Centre Member of Board of Governors, UOB-SMU Asian Enterprise Institute Singapore Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Industrial Products), 2008 Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years None Special responsibilities Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Executive Chairman of all subsidiaries Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 107,781,137 ordinary shares Kok Yew Sim, BSc Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Age 42 Experience and expertise Made an Executive Director on 25 September 2014 and promoted to Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2019. For many years as the Chief Executive Officer of Sys-Mac Automation Engineering Pte Ltd (Sys-Mac), Mr Kok Yew Sim has been instrumental in Sys-Mac Group's growth journey, focusing on providing customised automation solutions, building capabilities and market penetration. As he transits into his role as the Group CEO, he will focus on strengthening and transforming the Group's existing core businesses to align with the technological age so as to enhance shareholders value. His first task was to spearhead the Group's foray into LNG propulsion systems and is now leading the team to advance development into carbon-free gas propulsion systems to meet evolving mandates of the International Maritime Organisation. Mr Sim graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA (Summa Cum Laude). He is the second son of the Executive Chairman, Mr G L Sim and Director of substantial shareholder, SNS Holdings Pte. Ltd. Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years None Special responsibilities CEO of Sys-Mac Automation Engineering Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiaries Managing Director of Zicom Private Limited Deputy Chairman of iPtec Pte. Ltd. Director of Emage Vision Pte. Ltd. Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 1,350,253 ordinary shares and 400,000 options - 2 -

Zicom Group Limited Board of Directors Lim Bee Chun, Jenny, FCCA Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, Age 49 Experience and expertise Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Ms Jenny Lim has been the Group's Financial Controller since 2005. She is responsible for accounting, finance, tax and corporate secretarial matters of the Group. Ms Lim also assumed the role of Joint Company Secretary since 6 June 2008. Before joining the Group, Ms Lim was with an international public accounting firm for more than 10 years specialising in audit and tax. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years None Special responsibilities Joint Company Secretary Director of Zicom Private Limited Director and Company Secretary of Zicom Holdings Private Limited Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 944,563 ordinary shares and 250,000 options Yian Poh Lim, BSc, MSc Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 76 Experience and expertise Appointed to the Board on 24 July 2006. Mr Yian Poh Lim has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the banking and finance industry and is currently the managing director of Yian Poh Associates, a financial consultancy and investment firm. Mr Lim has built an extensive network of contacts, both in Singapore and in the region. Since 2000, he has been an Honorary Commercial Advisor to The Administrative Committee of Jiaxing Economic Development Zone, China. He is also an Expert Consultant to Suzhou Vocational University, China. Mr Lim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Nanyang University, Singapore and a Master of Science degree from the University of Hull, England. Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years Independent Director of Casa Holdings Limited (4 November 2008 to 10 March 2022) Lead Independent Director of TTJ Holdings Limited (5 July 1996 to 1 September 2022) Independent Director of ECON Healthcare (Asia) Limited (appointed on 22 March 2021) Special responsibilities Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of Audit Committee Non-Executive Director of Zicom Holdings Private Limited Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 1,038,000 ordinary shares and 250,000 options - 3 -