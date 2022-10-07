Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Zicom Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZGL   AU000000ZGL4

ZICOM GROUP LIMITED

(ZGL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:21 2022-09-29 pm EDT
0.0650 AUD   -7.14%
03:02aZicom : Full Year Statutory Accounts 2022
PU
09/05Zicom Group Limited announces an extended the plan duration.
CI
08/31Zicom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zicom : Full Year Statutory Accounts 2022

10/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZICOM GROUP LIMITED ABN 62 009 816 871

Annual Report - 30 June 2022

Contents

Chairman's Message

1

Board of Directors

2

Joint Company Secretary

6

Directors' Report

7

Auditor's Independence Declaration

21

Corporate Governance Statement

22

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

29

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

31

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

32

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

33

Directors' Declaration

96

Independent Auditor's Report

97

Information on Shareholdings

102

Corporate Directory

103

Zicom Group Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Zicom Group Limited

38 Goodman Place

Murarrie, QLD 4172

Australia

Zicom Group Limited

Chairman's Message

Green shoots sprouted sporadically during the course of the Covid pandemic bringing hopes to a global economy battered by it, only to be dashed by the virus mutations that have continued to persist.

Health care services related to the disease including vaccinations and testing, benefitted from the scourge but otherwise in general, majority of businesses suffered losses and damages. The Group's businesses are one of those which bore a heavy brunt.

The Ukraine war that broke out early this year, compounded the impact of the pandemic and combined with intensifying global geopolitical tensions have worsened the world economic order, causing a global energy crisis, disruptions to global supply chain, soaring inflation, manpower shortages and spiking interest rates.

We are living through a dark period of uncertainties and unprecedented challenges which are expected to persist for some time to come.

The Group has been focusing on areas in critical demand such as gas processing and green energy. Uncertainties had caused delays in orders. Fortuitously, huge spikes in gas prices to almost four folds have, in recent months, accelerated awards for substantive gas processing projects to the Group for execution over the next 2 years. The momentum is likely to gain traction. As the pandemic eases and countries open up borders, business opportunities for the Group's other sectors are expected to increase although uncertainties and serious challenges remain. The pandemic has increased opportunities for automation and the vacuum created in construction activities is expected to generate pent-up demand in the near future.

The current energy crisis had made the global pursuit of green energy more critical and urgent in the future. Green energy has been pursued to primarily address effects of climate change, but the current energy crisis caused by geopolitical tensions has added a new dimension to the urgency of alternate energy. It has become compelling for the Group's foray into green energy to intensify efforts to strengthen our capabilities to develop in this direction as future growth opportunities.

Experiences gained during the Covid period have enabled the Group to acquire new skills in working remotely. We will continue to leverage and integrate skills across territories to bridge gaps in skills and labour to maintain productivity and cost competitiveness.

"Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose".

I take this opportunity to thank all the Group's management and employees for their dedication, diligence and support, our board for their guidance and all our shareholders for their support and forbearance.

G L Sim

Chairman

- 1 -

Zicom Group Limited

Board of Directors

Giok Lak Sim, FCPA

Executive Chairman, Age 76

Experience and Expertise

Appointed to the Board on 5 April 1995. Chairman and Managing Director of Zicom Group Limited till 31 December 2018. From 1 January 2019, stepped down as Managing Director and remains as Executive Chairman of Zicom Group Limited and all its subsidiaries. Mr Sim was a board member of SPRING Singapore, a government agency for enterprise development, for 4 years until 2018 and a member of the Strategic Advisory Panel of Diagnostics Development Hub, A*Star for 5 years until 2019. Experienced in public accounting, corporate development, strategic management as well as international trade.

Member of Incubation Advisory Board, Singapore National Eye Centre

Member of Board of Governors, UOB-SMU Asian Enterprise Institute

Singapore Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Industrial Products), 2008

Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years

None

Special responsibilities

Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Executive Chairman of all subsidiaries

Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 107,781,137 ordinary shares

Kok Yew Sim, BSc

Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Age 42

Experience and expertise

Made an Executive Director on 25 September 2014 and promoted to Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2019. For many years as the Chief Executive Officer of Sys-Mac Automation Engineering Pte Ltd (Sys-Mac), Mr Kok Yew Sim has been instrumental in Sys-Mac Group's growth journey, focusing on providing customised automation solutions, building capabilities and market penetration. As he transits into his role as the Group CEO, he will focus on strengthening and transforming the Group's existing core businesses to align with the technological age so as to enhance shareholders value. His first task was to spearhead the Group's foray into LNG propulsion systems and is now leading the team to advance development into carbon-free gas propulsion systems to meet evolving mandates of the International Maritime Organisation.

Mr Sim graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA (Summa Cum Laude). He is the second son of the Executive Chairman, Mr G L Sim and Director of substantial shareholder, SNS Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years

None

Special responsibilities

CEO of Sys-Mac Automation Engineering Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Managing Director of Zicom Private Limited

Deputy Chairman of iPtec Pte. Ltd.

Director of Emage Vision Pte. Ltd.

Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 1,350,253 ordinary shares and 400,000 options

- 2 -

Zicom Group Limited

Board of Directors

Lim Bee Chun, Jenny, FCCA

Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, Age 49

Experience and expertise

Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Ms Jenny Lim has been the Group's Financial Controller since 2005. She is responsible for accounting, finance, tax and corporate secretarial matters of the Group. Ms Lim also assumed the role of Joint Company Secretary since 6 June 2008. Before joining the Group, Ms Lim was with an international public accounting firm for more than 10 years specialising in audit and tax. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years

None

Special responsibilities

Joint Company Secretary

Director of Zicom Private Limited

Director and Company Secretary of Zicom Holdings Private Limited

Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 944,563 ordinary shares and 250,000 options

Yian Poh Lim, BSc, MSc

Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 76

Experience and expertise

Appointed to the Board on 24 July 2006. Mr Yian Poh Lim has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the banking and finance industry and is currently the managing director of Yian Poh Associates, a financial consultancy and investment firm. Mr Lim has built an extensive network of contacts, both in Singapore and in the region. Since 2000, he has been an Honorary Commercial Advisor to The Administrative Committee of Jiaxing Economic Development Zone, China. He is also an Expert Consultant to Suzhou Vocational University, China. Mr Lim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Nanyang University, Singapore and a Master of Science degree from the University of Hull, England.

Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years

Independent Director of Casa Holdings Limited (4 November 2008 to 10 March 2022) Lead Independent Director of TTJ Holdings Limited (5 July 1996 to 1 September 2022) Independent Director of ECON Healthcare (Asia) Limited (appointed on 22 March 2021)

Special responsibilities

Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of Audit Committee

Non-Executive Director of Zicom Holdings Private Limited

Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report 1,038,000 ordinary shares and 250,000 options

- 3 -

Zicom Group Limited

Board of Directors

Renny Yeo Ah Kiang, PBM, BBM

Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 72

Experience and expertise

Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Mr Yeo has a distinguished career. He brings with him more than 40 years of working experience in the field of shipbuilding/repair, electrical engineering and cable industries. He formerly held seats on various government boards and committees. Mr Yeo holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Southampton College of Technology, UK and a Master in Management (MBA) with High Distinction from the Asia Institute of Management, Philippines. Mr Yeo was conferred the Public Service Star (BBM) in 2018 and the Public Service Medal (PBM) in 2000 by the President of the Republic of Singapore.

SPRING Singapore Distinguished Partner Award, 2011

SISIR Standards Council Distinguished Award, 1994

Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years

Non-Executive and Independent Director of Tai Sin Electric Limited (appointed on 1 July 2018) Independent Chairman of Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited (21 December 2009 to 26 June 2020) Lead Independent Director of OEL (Holdings) Limited (12 August 2005 to 27 February 2020) Board Member of Enterprise Singapore (1 April 2018 to 31 March 2020)

Special responsibilities

Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of Audit Committee

Non-Executive Director of Zicom Holdings Private Limited

Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report

NIL

Stewart James Douglas, BBus, CA ANZ, GAICD

Non-Executive and Independent Director, Age 51

Experience and expertise

Appointed to the Board on 13 November 2019, Mr Douglas is an Audit Partner/Director at Bentleys Queensland, an Australian national firm of public accountants. He has over 20 years of audit and professional experience in London, Singapore and Brisbane. Mr Douglas possesses expert technical knowledge across all facets of audit and assurance and across a broad range of sectors. He also brings along extensive internal audit experience and has been responsible for a large number of internal audits including internal control reviews, payroll reviews and governance reviews. Mr Douglas holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Queensland University of Technology and is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He also chairs the Board of Bentley Australia.

Other current directorships and former directorships in last 3 years

None

Special responsibilities

Chairman of Audit Committee

Relevant interests in shares and options as at date of signing the Directors' Report

NIL

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zicom Group Limited published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZICOM GROUP LIMITED
03:02aZicom : Full Year Statutory Accounts 2022
PU
09/05Zicom Group Limited announces an extended the plan duration.
CI
08/31Zicom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Zicom Group Secures Orders Worth $17.1 Million from Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Minerals
MT
08/12Zicom Group Expects to Widen FY22 Loss Due to Higher Costs
MT
06/15Zicom Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/09Zicom : Update - Notification of buy-back - ZGL
PU
02/28Zicom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Update - Notification of buy-back - ZGL
PU
2021Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 91,2 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net Debt 2021 7,07 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 8,97 M 8,98 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ZICOM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zicom Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Yew Sim Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giok Lak Sim Executive Chairman
Yian Poh Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Ah Kiang Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Stewart James Douglas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZICOM GROUP LIMITED-31.58%9
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.30%12 771
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.20.56%11 736
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-36.39%10 412
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-36.24%5 595
VALMET OYJ-42.44%3 942