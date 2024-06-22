Certain A Shares of Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUN-2024.

June 21, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 374 days starting from 14-JUN-2023 to 22-JUN-2024.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder, actual controller, chairman, and general manager, Song Chuan promised that, within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. After the expiration of the above lockup period, during the term of office, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Actual controller?s mother Zhang Xiurong promised that, within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



The company?s shareholders Gongqingcheng Keying Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Gongqingcheng Muqiao Investment Partnership Enterprsie (Limited Partnership), Zhengzhou Zeqian Enterprise Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership), Zhengzhou Yuang Enterprise Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership), Anker Innovations Limited, and Zhuhai Harmony Boshi No. 1 Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised that, within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



The company?s shareholders Zhongyuan Qianhai Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Qianhai Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Fubang Kairui Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Service Trade Innovation and Development Guiding Fund (Limited Partnership) promised that, for the company shares obtained through capital increase within 12 months prior to the issuer?s issuance application, within 36 months from the completion of the registration modification for the capital increase and within 12 months after listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



The company?s shareholder Suzhou Yizhong Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised that, for the company shares obtained in May 2020 through acquisition and obtained in October 2020 through capital increase, within 36 months after the completion of the registration modification and within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. For the other shares in the company held prior to issuance, within 12 months after listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Shareholder Tianjin Dehui Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised that, for the shares obtained in the company in May 2020 through acquisition, within 36 months after the completion of the registration modification procedures and within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. For the other shares in the company held prior to issuance, within 12 months after listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management the said shares, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Directors and management personnel promised that, within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. After the expiration of the above lockup period, during the term of office, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Supervisors promised that, within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. After the expiration of the above lockup period, during the term of office, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.