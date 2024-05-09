FIRST QUARTER 2024 SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
May 8, 2024
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA
$ in 000's
Ziff Davis
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(7,627)
$
10,627
Interest expense, net
4,480
1,769
Loss on sale of businesses
-
3,780
Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date, net
20,345
10,705
Gain on investments, net
(357)
-
Other loss, net
908
104
Income tax (benefit) expense
(616)
8,231
Loss from equity method investments, net
9,182
645
Depreciation and amortization
54,623
48,453
Share-based compensation
8,402
8,872
Acquisition, integration, and other costs
3,525
6,266
Disposal related costs
149
496
Lease asset impairments and other charges
1,319
803
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
94,333
$
100,751
1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including: Interest expense, net; (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net; (Gain) loss on sale
of business; Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments held at the reporting date, net; (Gain) loss on investments, net; Other (income) loss, net; Income tax (benefit) expense; (Income) loss from equity
method investments, net; Depreciation and amortization; Share-based compensation; Acquisition, integration, and other costs; Disposal related costs; Lease asset impairments and other charges; and Goodwill
2
impairment on business.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unrealized (gain) loss
(Income) loss
Acquisition,
Disposal
Lease asset
Adjusted
GAAP
Interest,
(Gain) loss on
on short-term
from equity
Share-based
integration,
impairments
Amortization
related
non-GAAP
amount
net
sale of business
investments held at
method
compensation
and other
and other
costs
amount
Q1 2024
the reporting date, net
investments, net
costs
charges
$ in 000's
Direct costs
$(47,067)
$-
$-
$-
$-
$105
$61
$170
$-
$-
$(46,731)
Sales and marketing
$(117,000)
-
-
-
-
-
758
541
-
-
$(115,701)
Research, development, and engineering
$(17,774)
-
-
-
-
-
1,090
223
40
-
$(16,421)
General, administrative, and other related costs
$(96,783)
-
-
-
-
26,319
6,963
5,332
456
803
$(56,910)
Interest expense, net
$(1,769)
(7)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$(1,776)
Loss on sale of business
$(3,780)
-
3,780
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$-
Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at period end, net
$(10,705)
-
-
10,705
-
-
-
-
-
-
$-
Income tax expense (1)
$(8,231)
2
-
(1,037)
-
(6,339)
(1,086)
(1,395)
(124)
(160)
$(18,370)
Loss from equity method investment, net
$(645)
-
-
-
645
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-GAAP Adjustments
$(5)
$3,780
$9,668
$645
$20,085
$7,786
$4,871
$372
$643
Unrealized (gain) loss
(Income) loss from
Acquisition,
Disposal
Lease asset
Adjusted
GAAP
Interest,
on short-term
(Gain) loss on
Share-based
integration,
impairments
equity method
Amortization
related
non-GAAP
amount
net
investments held at
investments, net
compensation
and other
and other
investments, net
costs
amount
Q1 2023
the reporting date, net
costs
charges
$ in 000's
Direct costs
$(45,730)
$-
$-
$-
$-
$196
$76
$85
$-
$-
$(45,373)
Sales and marketing
$(115,920)
-
-
-
-
-
924
1,419
-
-
$(113,577)
Research, development, and engineering
$(17,914)
-
-
-
-
-
783
175
-
-
$(16,956)
General, administrative, and other related costs
$(101,263)
-
-
-
-
33,319
6,619
1,846
149
1,319
$(58,011)
Interest expense, net
$(4,480)
74
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$(4,406)
Gain on investment, net
$357
-
-
(357)
-
-
-
-
-
-
$-
Unrealized loss on short-term investments held at period end, net
$(20,345)
-
20,345
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$-
Income tax benefit (expense) (1)
$616
(18)
(5,080)
89
-
(8,893)
(1,585)
(948)
(37)
(329)
$(16,185)
Loss from equity method investment, net
$(9,182)
-
-
-
9,182
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-GAAP Adjustments
$56
$15,265
$(268)
$9,182
$24,622
$6,817
$2,577
$112
$990
1. Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based upon the GAAP effective tax rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to non-GAAP adjustments to Net income (loss), generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate
of each adjustment:
a)
Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 23.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $18,370 and the
denominator is $76,841, which equals adjusted net income of $58,472 plus adjusted income tax expense.
b)
Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 23.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $16,185 and the
3
denominator is $67,911, which equals adjusted net income of $51,726 plus adjusted income tax expense.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Free Cash Flow (1)
$ in 000's
Ziff Davis
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
115,307
$
75,558
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(30,017)
(28,129)
Free cash flow (1)
$
85,290
$
47,429
1. Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus changes in contingent consideration (if any).
4
