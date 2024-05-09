Ziff Davis Inc is a United States-based company. The Company operates as a vertically focused digital media and Internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, martech and among other. Its segments include digital media and cybersecurity and martech. Its Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses. Its digital media business operates a portfolio of Web properties and applications.

Sector Internet Services