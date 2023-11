Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and Internet company. The Company's portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Its segments include Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools and services to consumers and businesses. It operates a portfolio of Web properties and apps which includes IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and among others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment provide cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses, including cybersecurity, privacy and marketing technology. Its Digital Media properties and services include five primary platforms, such as technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, and health and wellness.

Sector Internet Services