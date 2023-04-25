Advanced search
    ZD   US48123V1026

ZIFF DAVIS, INC.

(ZD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
74.35 USD   -0.09%
07:02aZiff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in May
BU
04/18Ziff Davis to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings
BU
04/11Ziff Davis Issues 2022 ESG Report and 2022 DEI Report
BU
Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in May

04/25/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in May.

Details of the conference are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 22, 2023, 2:30 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46229-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ZIFF DAVIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 385 M - -
Net income 2023 177 M - -
Net cash 2023 25,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 516 M 3 516 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends ZIFF DAVIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 74,35 $
Average target price 99,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Shah President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret Richter Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Ann Fay Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
William Brian Kretzmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIFF DAVIS, INC.-6.01%3 516
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.29%416 757
NETFLIX, INC.11.58%146 263
PROSUS N.V.4.03%93 636
AIRBNB, INC.35.81%73 174
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.06%61 786
