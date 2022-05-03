Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ziff Davis, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZD   US48123V1026

ZIFF DAVIS, INC.

(ZD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
89.38 USD   +1.15%
07:04aZiff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May
BU
04/29ZIFF DAVIS : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/29ZIFF DAVIS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

05/03/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in May.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Goldman Sachs 7th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference
Location: Terranea Resort, Palos Verdes, CA
Date and time: May 12, 2022
Webcast: No formal presentation

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA
Date and time: May 23, 2022, 10:40 am (ET)
Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42075-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.


© Business Wire 2022
