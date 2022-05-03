Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in May.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Goldman Sachs 7th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

Location: Terranea Resort, Palos Verdes, CA

Date and time: May 12, 2022

Webcast: No formal presentation

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 23, 2022, 10:40 am (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42075-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

