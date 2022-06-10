Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the 5th sesssion of the Company's Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Yu, Neng-Yuan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Ou, Yu-Lun ---- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm Lin, Ko-Wu ---- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm Yu, Neng-Yuan - Served as Deputy Director of the Taxation Administration, Ministry of Finance, R.O.C. 5.Name of the new position holder: Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Sung, Herr-Yeh 6.Resume of the new position holder: Ou, Yu-Lun ----- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm Lin, Ko-Wu ----- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm Sung, Herr-Yeh - Chairman of Allis Electric Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:With the term of office of Directors and comprehensively re-election. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24~2022/06/23 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None