Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the 5th sesssion of the Company's Remuneration Committee
06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
15:27:39
Subject
Announcement of the 5th sesssion of
the Company's Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Yu, Neng-Yuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Ou, Yu-Lun ---- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm
Lin, Ko-Wu ---- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm
Yu, Neng-Yuan - Served as Deputy Director of the Taxation Administration,
Ministry of Finance, R.O.C.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Sung, Herr-Yeh
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Ou, Yu-Lun ----- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm
Lin, Ko-Wu ----- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm
Sung, Herr-Yeh - Chairman of Allis Electric Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:With the term of office of Directors and
comprehensively re-election.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24~2022/06/23
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
