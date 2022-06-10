Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1455   TW0001455004

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1455)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
13.45 TWD   -0.74%
03:32aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Board of Directors of the Company elected Yeh, Sou-Tsun to continue as Chairperson.
PU
03:32aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the 5th sesssion of the Company's Remuneration Committee
PU
06/08ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the new Institutional Director assigned the representative.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the 5th sesssion of the Company's Remuneration Committee

06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 15:27:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the 5th sesssion of
the Company's Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:

 Ou, Yu-Lun    Lin, Ko-Wu    Yu, Neng-Yuan

4.Resume of the previous position holder:

 Ou, Yu-Lun ---- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm

 Lin, Ko-Wu ---- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm

 Yu, Neng-Yuan - Served as Deputy Director of the Taxation Administration,
                 Ministry of Finance, R.O.C.

5.Name of the new position holder:

 Ou, Yu-Lun    Lin, Ko-Wu    Sung, Herr-Yeh

6.Resume of the new position holder:

 Ou, Yu-Lun ----- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm

 Lin, Ko-Wu ----- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm

 Sung, Herr-Yeh - Chairman of Allis Electric Co., Ltd.

7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:With the term of office of Directors and
 comprehensively re-election.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24~2022/06/23
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
03:32aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Board of Directors of the Company elected Yeh, ..
PU
03:32aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the 5th sesssion of the Company's Remuneration Comm..
PU
06/08ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the new Institutional Director assigned the represe..
PU
06/08ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the second session of the Company's Audit Committee
PU
06/08ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting passes to Release ..
PU
06/08ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : The 19th session Board of Directors of the Company was elected at 2..
PU
06/08ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Sh..
PU
05/07Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
03/11Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/11ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : The board of directors resolved to propose to distribute NT$0.8 per..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 219 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2021 920 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 849 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 7 018 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pai Huang Su General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chung Tzu Yan Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Shou Tun Yeh Chairman
Yu Lun Ou Independent Director
Ko Wu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-18.24%242
TRIDENT LIMITED-15.46%2 876
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-11.27%2 630
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-42.37%2 188
TEIJIN LIMITED-1.06%2 008
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-15.10%1 786