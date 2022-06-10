Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the Board of Directors of the Company elected Yeh, Sou-Tsun to continue as Chairperson.
06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
15:27:04
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors of
the Company elected Yeh, Sou-Tsun to continue
as Chairperson.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Yeh, Sou-Tsun
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Yeh, Sou-Tsun
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Elected at the first Meeting of the 19th session BOD
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.