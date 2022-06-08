Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: To approve the Proposal for Earnings Distribution of 2021 Profits. Cash dividends - NTD 0.8 per share, total amount of cash dividented to shareholders: NTD 425,350,704 . 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements, The total Operating Revenue (million NTD):11,219 The Net Profit before Tax (million NTD): 1,004 EPS (NTD):1.73 The Book Value per Share (NTD):13.75 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Election of 10 for the 19th session Company's Directors (including 3 Independent Directors) 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from Participation in Competitive Business. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None