Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1455   TW0001455004

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1455)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
13.45 TWD   -0.74%
12:22aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the new Institutional Director assigned the representative.
PU
12:22aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the second session of the Company's Audit Committee
PU
12:12aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting passes to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from Participation in Competitive Business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 12:02:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation: To approve the Proposal for Earnings Distribution of
 2021 Profits. Cash dividends - NTD 0.8 per share,
 total amount of cash dividented to shareholders: NTD 425,350,704 .
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:

 To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements,

 The total Operating Revenue (million NTD):11,219
 The Net Profit before Tax   (million NTD): 1,004
 EPS (NTD):1.73
 The Book Value per Share (NTD):13.75

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
 Election of 10 for the 19th session Company's Directors
 (including 3 Independent Directors)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 Approved to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from
 Participation in Competitive Business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
12:22aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the new Institutional Director assigned the represe..
PU
12:22aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the second session of the Company's Audit Committee
PU
12:12aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting passes to Release ..
PU
12:12aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : The 19th session Board of Directors of the Company was elected at 2..
PU
12:12aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Sh..
PU
05/07Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
03/11Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/11ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : The board of directors resolved to propose to distribute NT$0.8 per..
PU
03/11Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/11ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annua..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 219 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2021 920 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 849 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 7 151 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pai Huang Su General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chung Tzu Yan Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Shou Tun Yeh Chairman
Yu Lun Ou Independent Director
Ko Wu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-18.24%245
TRIDENT LIMITED-15.46%2 925
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-11.27%2 552
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-42.37%2 273
TEIJIN LIMITED-2.61%2 011
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-15.10%1 842