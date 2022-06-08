Zig Sheng Industrial : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
12:02:15
Subject
Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: To approve the Proposal for Earnings Distribution of
2021 Profits. Cash dividends - NTD 0.8 per share,
total amount of cash dividented to shareholders: NTD 425,350,704 .
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements,
The total Operating Revenue (million NTD):11,219
The Net Profit before Tax (million NTD): 1,004
EPS (NTD):1.73
The Book Value per Share (NTD):13.75
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Election of 10 for the 19th session Company's Directors
(including 3 Independent Directors)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from
Participation in Competitive Business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
