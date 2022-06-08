Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1455   TW0001455004

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1455)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
13.45 TWD   -0.74%
12:22aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the new Institutional Director assigned the representative.
PU
12:22aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the second session of the Company's Audit Committee
PU
12:12aZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL : To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting passes to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from Participation in Competitive Business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zig Sheng Industrial : The 19th session Board of Directors of the Company was elected at 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting -- Announcement of the list of elected Directors

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 12:02:34
Subject 
 The 19th session Board of Directors of the Company
was elected at 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting
-- Announcement of the list of elected Directors
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director, institutional director,
 independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:

 Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun        Su, Pat-Huang   Yeh, Tsung-Hao
            Liang, Long-Shiang   Su, Po-Chen     Su, En-Ping
 Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
 Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun   Lin, Ko-Wu   Yu, Neng-Yuan

4.Resume of the previous position holder:

 Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun -- Chairman of the Company
            Su, Pat-Huang -- President of the Company
            Yeh, Tsung-Hao - Vice President of Chemical Materials
                             Business Division of the Company
            Liang, Long-Shiang - Senior Vice President of the Company
            Su, Po-Chen - Director and President of Hone-Strong Ind. Co.,Ltd.
            Su, En-Ping - Supervisor of Laure Intellect Corp.
 Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
 Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun ---- Practicing Lawyer at
                                        Li Yang Law Firm
                        Lin, Ko-Wu ---- Practicing Accountant at
                                        First United Accounting Firm
                        Yu, Neng-Yuan - Served as deputy director of the
                                        Taxation Administration, Ministry of
                                        Finance, R.O.C.

5.Title and name of the new position holder:

 Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun        Su, Pat-Huang    Yeh, Tsung-Hao
            Liang, Long-Shiang   Hung, Jui-Ting
 Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
                          Laure Intellect Corp.
 Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun   Lin, Ko-Wu   Sung, Herr-Yeh

6.Resume of the new position holder:

 Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun ------ Chairman of the Company
            Su, Pat-Huang ------ President of the Company
            Yeh, Tsung-Hao ----- Vice President of Chemical Materials
                                 Business Division of the Company
            Liang, Long-Shiang - Senior Vice President of the Company
            Hung, Jui-Ting - Vice President of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.
 Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
                          Laure Intellect Corp.
 Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun ----- Practicing Lawyer at
                                         Li Yang Law Firm
                        Lin, Ko-Wu ----- Practicing Accountant at
                                         First United Accounting Firm
                        Sung, Herr-Yeh - Chairman of Allis Electric Co., Ltd.

7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:

 Yeh, Sou-Tsun                 19,692,945 shares    Ou, Yu-Lun      0 shares
 Su, Pat-Huang                 27,160,455 shares    Lin, Ko-Wu      0 shares
 Yeh, Tsung-Hao                12,492,312 shares    Sung, Herr-Yeh  0 shares
 Liang, Long-Shiang               145,468 shares
 Hung, Jui-Ting                 3,000,000 shares
 Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. 52,783,760 shares
 Laure Intellect Corp.          2,022,000 shares

10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24~2022/06/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
