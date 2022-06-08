Zig Sheng Industrial : The 19th session Board of Directors of the Company was elected at 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting -- Announcement of the list of elected Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director, institutional director, independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun Su, Pat-Huang Yeh, Tsung-Hao Liang, Long-Shiang Su, Po-Chen Su, En-Ping Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Yu, Neng-Yuan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun -- Chairman of the Company Su, Pat-Huang -- President of the Company Yeh, Tsung-Hao - Vice President of Chemical Materials Business Division of the Company Liang, Long-Shiang - Senior Vice President of the Company Su, Po-Chen - Director and President of Hone-Strong Ind. Co.,Ltd. Su, En-Ping - Supervisor of Laure Intellect Corp. Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun ---- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm Lin, Ko-Wu ---- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm Yu, Neng-Yuan - Served as deputy director of the Taxation Administration, Ministry of Finance, R.O.C. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun Su, Pat-Huang Yeh, Tsung-Hao Liang, Long-Shiang Hung, Jui-Ting Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. Laure Intellect Corp. Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Sung, Herr-Yeh 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun ------ Chairman of the Company Su, Pat-Huang ------ President of the Company Yeh, Tsung-Hao ----- Vice President of Chemical Materials Business Division of the Company Liang, Long-Shiang - Senior Vice President of the Company Hung, Jui-Ting - Vice President of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. Laure Intellect Corp. Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun ----- Practicing Lawyer at Li Yang Law Firm Lin, Ko-Wu ----- Practicing Accountant at First United Accounting Firm Sung, Herr-Yeh - Chairman of Allis Electric Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Yeh, Sou-Tsun 19,692,945 shares Ou, Yu-Lun 0 shares Su, Pat-Huang 27,160,455 shares Lin, Ko-Wu 0 shares Yeh, Tsung-Hao 12,492,312 shares Sung, Herr-Yeh 0 shares Liang, Long-Shiang 145,468 shares Hung, Jui-Ting 3,000,000 shares Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. 52,783,760 shares Laure Intellect Corp. 2,022,000 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24~2022/06/23 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None