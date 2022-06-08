Zig Sheng Industrial : The 19th session Board of Directors of the Company was elected at 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting -- Announcement of the list of elected Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director, institutional director,
independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun Su, Pat-Huang Yeh, Tsung-Hao
Liang, Long-Shiang Su, Po-Chen Su, En-Ping
Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Yu, Neng-Yuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun -- Chairman of the Company
Su, Pat-Huang -- President of the Company
Yeh, Tsung-Hao - Vice President of Chemical Materials
Business Division of the Company
Liang, Long-Shiang - Senior Vice President of the Company
Su, Po-Chen - Director and President of Hone-Strong Ind. Co.,Ltd.
Su, En-Ping - Supervisor of Laure Intellect Corp.
Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun ---- Practicing Lawyer at
Li Yang Law Firm
Lin, Ko-Wu ---- Practicing Accountant at
First United Accounting Firm
Yu, Neng-Yuan - Served as deputy director of the
Taxation Administration, Ministry of
Finance, R.O.C.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun Su, Pat-Huang Yeh, Tsung-Hao
Liang, Long-Shiang Hung, Jui-Ting
Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
Laure Intellect Corp.
Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun Lin, Ko-Wu Sung, Herr-Yeh
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun ------ Chairman of the Company
Su, Pat-Huang ------ President of the Company
Yeh, Tsung-Hao ----- Vice President of Chemical Materials
Business Division of the Company
Liang, Long-Shiang - Senior Vice President of the Company
Hung, Jui-Ting - Vice President of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.
Institutional Director - Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
Laure Intellect Corp.
Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun ----- Practicing Lawyer at
Li Yang Law Firm
Lin, Ko-Wu ----- Practicing Accountant at
First United Accounting Firm
Sung, Herr-Yeh - Chairman of Allis Electric Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Yeh, Sou-Tsun 19,692,945 shares Ou, Yu-Lun 0 shares
Su, Pat-Huang 27,160,455 shares Lin, Ko-Wu 0 shares
Yeh, Tsung-Hao 12,492,312 shares Sung, Herr-Yeh 0 shares
Liang, Long-Shiang 145,468 shares
Hung, Jui-Ting 3,000,000 shares
Yi Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. 52,783,760 shares
Laure Intellect Corp. 2,022,000 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24~2022/06/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None