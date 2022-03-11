Log in
    1455   TW0001455004

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1455)
Zig Sheng Industrial : The board of directors resolved to propose to distribute NT$0.8 per share cash dividends.

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 16:58:19
Subject 
 The board of directors resolved to propose to
distribute NT$0.8 per share cash dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/11
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0.8 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$425,350,704
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
