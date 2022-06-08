Zig Sheng Industrial : To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting passes to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from Participation in Competitive Business

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1) Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun (2) Director - Su, Pat-Huang (3) Director - Hung, Jui-Ting (4) Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1) Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun Director of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. Director of Evertex Fabrinology Ltd. Legal Person Director Representative of Everest Textile Co., Ltd. (2) Director - Su, Pat-Huang Chairman of Taiwan Man-Made Fiber Industries Association Director of Taiwan Synthetic Resins Manufacturers Association Vice Chairman of Taiwan Technical Textiles Association Director of Taiwan Textile Federation (3) Director - Hung, Jui-Ting Vice President of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. (4) Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun Iependent Director of Lealea Enterprise Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within the period of serving as Director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Total number of shares represented by the attending shareholders:287,018,014 Approval votes: 275,789,029, representing 96.08 % of all votes. The proposal was approved after voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None