Zig Sheng Industrial : To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting passes to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected Directors from Participation in Competitive Business
06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ZIG SHENG IND. CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
12:02:54
Subject
To announce the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting
passes to Release the Prohibition on newly-elected
Directors from Participation in Competitive Business
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1) Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun
(2) Director - Su, Pat-Huang
(3) Director - Hung, Jui-Ting
(4) Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
(1) Director - Yeh, Sou-Tsun
Director of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.
Director of Evertex Fabrinology Ltd.
Legal Person Director Representative of
Everest Textile Co., Ltd.
(2) Director - Su, Pat-Huang
Chairman of Taiwan Man-Made Fiber Industries Association
Director of Taiwan Synthetic Resins Manufacturers Association
Vice Chairman of Taiwan Technical Textiles Association
Director of Taiwan Textile Federation
(3) Director - Hung, Jui-Ting
Vice President of Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.
(4) Independent Director - Ou, Yu-Lun
Iependent Director of Lealea Enterprise Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within the period of serving as Director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Total number of shares represented by the attending
shareholders:287,018,014
Approval votes: 275,789,029, representing 96.08 % of all votes.
The proposal was approved after voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.