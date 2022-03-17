Log in
    ZIGA   TH8102010007

ZIGA INNOVATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ZIGA)
  Report
Ziga Innovation Public : Publication of Invitation letter to AGM 2022 and attached documents through Company's website

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:29:31
Headline
Publication of Invitation letter to AGM 2022 and attached documents through Company's website
Symbol
ZIGA
Source
ZIGA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ziga Innovation pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 141 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2021 204 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
Net Debt 2021 528 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 658 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,60 THB
Average target price 7,30 THB
Spread / Average Target -3,95%
Managers and Directors
Suppakit Ngamchitcharoen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sawai Chatchairungruang Chairman
Pholrach Piathanom Director
Em-orn Chotiyaputta Director
Theeranat Ngamchitcharoen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIGA INNOVATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED76.74%139
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.21%2 563
HANWA CO., LTD.-3.37%1 080
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.09%749
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-6.68%548
STALPRODUKT S.A.33.97%464