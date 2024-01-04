(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Wednesday that Lucia Giacobbo, linked to Stefano Marzotto, has bought 1,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.2980, for a total value of EUR22,947.

Zignago Vetro's stock closed Wednesday down 3.0 percent at EUR13.82 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

