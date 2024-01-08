(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Monday that Lucia Giacobbo, linked to Stefano Marzotto, has bought 1,767 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR13.723, for a total value of EUR24,248.54.

Zignago Vetro's stock closed Monday up 1.6 percent to EUR14.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.