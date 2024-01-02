(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Tuesday that Lucia Giacobbo, linked to Stefano Marzotto, has sold 2,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR15.00, for a total consideration of EUR30,000.

Zignago Vetro's stock closed Tuesday down 0.1 percent at EUR14.24 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

