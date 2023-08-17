(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Thursday that Stefano Marzotto's Accis SS bought back 7,000 ordinary shares.

The shares purchased were paid for at an average unit price of EUR15.5964, for a total consideration of EUR62,385.60.

Zignago Vetro's stock closed Thursday up 0.9 percent at EUR15.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

