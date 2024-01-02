(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Tuesday that Stefano Marzotto's Accis SS bought back 5,000 ordinary shares.

The shares purchased were paid for at an average unit price of EUR14.3581, for a total consideration of EUR71,790.50.

Zignago Vetro's stock closed Tuesday down 0.1 percent at EUR14.24 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

