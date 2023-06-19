Marzotto's company takes over and sells shares in Zignago Vetro

(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa reported that Stefano Marzotto's Accis SS SS bought 10,000 ordinary shares and sold 12,000 shares in the company.

The shares purchased were paid for at an average unit price of EUR15.5907, for a total value of EUR155,907 while those sold changed hands at EUR15.6317, for a total of EUR187,580.40.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

