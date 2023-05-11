Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Zignago Vetro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
16.92 EUR   -0.35%
01:14pZignago Vetro S P A : Deposit Q1 2023
PU
12:44pZignago Vetro S P A : GZV Presentation Italian Stock Market Opportunities Paris 2023
PU
05/10Zignago Vetro S P A : Deposit Minutes of Meeting 04 05 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zignago Vetro S p A : Deposit Q1 2023

05/11/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESOCONTO INTERMEDIO DI GESTIONE

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 11 maggio 2023

Si rende noto che il Resoconto Intermedio di Gestione al 31 marzo 2023, approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione di Zignago Vetro S.p.A. il 04 maggio 2023, è depositato a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede

sociale, sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo www.zignagovetro.com, sezione Investitori, nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1Info, all'indirizzo www.1info.it.

FIRST QUARTER REPORT

Fossalta di Portogruaro, May 11, 2023

Please note that the Interim Report at 31 March 2023, approved by the Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro SpA on 04th May, 2023, were made available to the public at the registered office, as well as published on the internet site of the Company at www.zignagovetro.com, in the Investors section as well as at the authorized storage 1Info at www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
01:14pZignago Vetro S P A : Deposit Q1 2023
PU
12:44pZignago Vetro S P A : GZV Presentation Italian Stock Market Opportunities Paris 2023
PU
05/10Zignago Vetro S P A : Deposit Minutes of Meeting 04 05 2023
PU
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Europeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
05/04Zignago grows in first quarter, revenues up and profits fly
AN
05/04Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/18Zignago Vetro S P A : GZV Presentation Mid & Small London 2023
PU
04/17Marzotto's company sells 2,000 shares in Zignago Vetro
AN
03/30Zignago Vetro S P A : Consolidated non financial report 2022 - 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 637 M 696 M 696 M
Net income 2022 66,5 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net Debt 2022 267 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 1 507 M 1 654 M 1 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,98 €
Average target price 19,96 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer
Nicolò Marzotto Chairman
Alessandro Bentsik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Manzoni Suppiej Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.20.43%1 654
VERALLIA12.25%4 577
O-I GLASS, INC.26.43%3 253
VIDRALA, S.A.16.29%3 154
VETROPACK HOLDING AG25.35%1 007
BG CONTAINER GLASS-0.50%205
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer