Zignago Vetro S p A : Deposit Q1 2023

RESOCONTO INTERMEDIO DI GESTIONE

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 11 maggio 2023

Si rende noto che il Resoconto Intermedio di Gestione al 31 marzo 2023, approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione di Zignago Vetro S.p.A. il 04 maggio 2023, è depositato a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede

sociale, sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo www.zignagovetro.com, sezione Investitori, nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1Info, all'indirizzo www.1info.it.

FIRST QUARTER REPORT

Fossalta di Portogruaro, May 11, 2023

Please note that the Interim Report at 31 March 2023, approved by the Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro SpA on 04th May, 2023, were made available to the public at the registered office, as well as published on the internet site of the Company at www.zignagovetro.com, in the Investors section as well as at the authorized storage 1Info at www.1info.it.