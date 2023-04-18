Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Zignago Vetro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
18.08 EUR   -1.20%
12:28pZignago Vetro S P A : GZV Presentation Mid & Small London 2023
PU
04/17Marzotto's company sells 2,000 shares in Zignago Vetro
AN
03/30Zignago Vetro S P A : Consolidated non financial report 2022 - 2022
PU
Zignago Vetro S p A : GZV Presentation Mid & Small London 2023

04/18/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Company Presentation

& Financial Results

Mid & Small - London 2023

April 19, 2023

Summary

Zignago Vetro organization

3

COMPANY STRUCTURE

4

ZIGNAGO HOLDING

5

ZIGNAGO VETRO MILESTONES

6

BUSINESS UNITS

7

INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

8

OUR CORE BUSINESS

9

OUR IDENTITY

10

11

BUSINESS MODEL

COMMERCIAL PRESENCE

Financial results

12

SALES AND PROFITABILITY

TRACK RECORD

13

FY22 REVENUES &

PROFITABILITY

14

FY22 REVENUES &

PROFITABILITY BY BU

16

ZV GROUP - BALANCE SHEET

17

ZV GROUP - CASH FLOW

FROM OPERATION & CAPEX

18

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE,

EPS & DIVIDENDS

Annex

19 ESGAPPROACH

2023 COMPANY PRESENTATION

2

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Company structure

64,1%

Zignago Holding S.p.A.

(MARZOTTO FAMILY)

Zignago Vetro

356,4 mln€

35,9%

FREE FLOAT on the ITALIAN

STOCK EXCHANGE

ZV Group consolidated

640,8 mln€

2022 data

51%

Vetro Revet

13,6 mln€

(*)

Zignago Vetro Brosse

Zignago Vetro Polska

Vetri Speciali

Zignago Glass USA

57,7 mln€

74,2 mln€

332,2 mln€ (*)

1,8 mln€

Vetreco

30%

34,8 mln€ (*)

100%

100%

50%

100%

Julia Vitrum

Italian Glass Moulds

40%

9,7 mln€ (*)

Nuova Ro-Co /

Tre.Ve.

3,3 mln€

Garbellini

(**)

(**)

70%

70%

100%

*100% of turnover

** since September 2020

2023 COMPANY PRESENTATION

3

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Zignago Holding

Zignago Vetro is the parent company of a group of glassworks. It is part of Zignago Holding S.p.A, a dynamic organization located in North-East Italy, consisting of a diversified portfolio of businesses controlled and owned by the Marzotto Family.

Others

Fine wines

Glass

containers

Fashion/retail

Renewable

energy

2023 COMPANY PRESENTATION

4

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 637 M 696 M 696 M
Net income 2022 66,5 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net Debt 2022 267 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 1 624 M 1 773 M 1 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,30 €
Average target price 19,28 €
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer
Nicolò Marzotto Chairman
Alessandro Bentsik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Manzoni Suppiej Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.29.79%1 773
VERALLIA20.08%4 871
O-I GLASS, INC.36.09%3 500
VIDRALA, S.A.22.39%3 302
VETROPACK HOLDING AG31.02%1 043
BG CONTAINER GLASS-0.50%198
