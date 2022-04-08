Log in
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
  Report
04/08 11:35:30 am EDT
11.30 EUR   +1.07%
04/05ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : PR filing of slates 29 04 2022
PU
03/31ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Consolidated non financial report 2021 - 2021
PU
03/31ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Remuneration Report 29 04 2022
PU
Zignago Vetro S p A : Information on the share capital 08 04 2022

04/08/2022
INFORMATION ON THE SHARE CAPITAL

The share capital subscribed and paid in amounts to Euro 8,875,150.00 (eight million eight hundred seventy five thousand one hundred and fifty point zero zero) divided into no. 88,751,500.00 (eighty eight million seven hundred fifty one thousand five hundred) registered shares each with a par value of EUR 0.10 (ten cents) each.

It should be noted that the number of voting rights exercisable at the shareholders' meeting starting from April the 08th, 2022 is 146,031,500 (one hundred and forty-six thousand zero thirty-one-five hundred).

Ordinary shares with increased voting do not constitute a special category of shares (Article 127-quinquies, paragraph 5 of the TUF)

The share capital consists solely of ordinary shares.

To date the company owns n. 308,975 million shares equal to 0.3481% of the share capital for which the right to vote is suspended.

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 08th April 2022

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 19:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
