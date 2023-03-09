Advanced search
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25:42 2023-03-09 am EST
17.25 EUR   -1.09%
Zignago Vetro S p A : Information on the share capital 09 03 2023

03/09/2023 | 03:52am EST
INFORMATION ON THE SHARE CAPITAL

The share capital subscribed and paid in amounts to Euro 8,926,308.00 (eight million nine hundred twenty six thousand three hundred eight point zero zero) divided into no. 89,263,080.00 (eighty-nine million two hundred sixty-three thousand zero eighty) registered shares each with a par value of EUR 0.10 (ten cents) each.

It should be noted that the number of voting rights exercisable at the shareholders' meeting starting from March the 08th, 2023 is 146,543,080 (one hundred and forty-six million, five hundred and forty-three thousand, zero eighty).

Ordinary shares with increased voting do not constitute a special category of shares (Article 127-quinquies, paragraph 5 of the TUF)

The share capital consists solely of ordinary shares.

To date the company owns n. 495,270 million shares equal to 0.5553% of the share capital for which the right to vote is suspended.

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 09th March 2023

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 08:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
