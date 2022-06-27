Log in
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-27 am EDT
11.82 EUR   -1.17%
ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Information on the share capital 27 06 2022
PU
04:35pZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Ordinary Proxy 28 07 2022
PU
04:35pZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Statement of delegate 28 07 2022
PU
Zignago Vetro S p A : Information on the share capital 27 06 2022

06/27/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
INFORMATION ON THE SHARE CAPITAL

The share capital subscribed and paid in amounts to Euro 8,887,650.00 (eight million eight hundred eighty seven thousand six hundred and fifty point zero zero) divided into no. 88,876,500.00 (eighty eight million eight hundred seventy six thousand five hundred) registered shares each with a par value of EUR 0.10 (ten cents) each.

It should be noted that the number of voting rights exercisable at the shareholders' meeting starting from May the 25th, 2022 is 146,156,500 (one hundred and forty-six million one hundred and fifty six thousand five hundred).

Ordinary shares with increased voting do not constitute a special category of shares (Article 127-quinquies, paragraph 5 of the TUF)

The share capital consists solely of ordinary shares.

To date the company owns n. 348,975 million shares equal to 0.3927% of the share capital for which the right to vote is suspended.

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 27th June 2022

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:59:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
