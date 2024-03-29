ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A.

Fossalta di Portogruaro (VE) Via Ita Marzotto, 8 - Italy

Share capital Euro 8,932,000.00 subscribed and paid up for Euro 8,931,999.60

Tax No. and VAT No. 00717800247

PROXY FORM (1)

for representation in Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (the "Company"), to be held on first call on April 29th, 2024 and if necessary on May 7th, 2024 in second call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website athttps://zignagovetro.com/en/investors-governance/shareholders-meeting/ on March 29th, 2024, also published in the Italian daily newspapers "Il Giornale", on 30 march 2024 (and any amendments that may be made, pursuant to Art. 126-bis, Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("TUF")).

With reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting to be held in first call on April 29th, 2024 and if necessary on May 7th, 2024 in second call, at 11:30 am, at via Ita Marzotto no. 8 - Fossalta di Portogruaro

WITH THIS FORM

I, the undersigned (name*) (2) …… ........…………......... …… ........ (surname*) ………… . ……………................ , born in (place)* …………………………………………….... … on (date)*… .... … ....... ……..… and resident in (town or city) …… .....………………………… (Address) ……………… .. ……………………...... … ......... , tax identification code*. .......... ……... …………………………… . id document (name document) ………………… .. ……………… .…….. no. …….. ………………………………… (copy enclosed),

acknowledging the contents of the Reports on the items on the agenda prepared by the Directors and eventually proposed by the shareholders' as published by the Company pursuant to the law, and as (3):

 shareholder of Zignago Vetro S.p.A., owner of no.* …… ................. ordinary shares registered in securities account no. …… ................. with the following intermediary ……. ………………………………………….............. ABI …… ................ . CAB …… ................. ;

 subject with the right to vote relative to no.* …… ................. ordinary shares in Zignago Vetro S.p.A. registered in securities account no. …… ................. with the following intermediary ……. ………………………………………….............. ABI …… ................. CAB …… ................. , as* …… ...........……………………………...... (4);

 subject vested with appropriate powers of representation of* (5) ……. ……………………………………………………… .., with registered office in* …… ........…………………………………....... , tax identification number * …………………………................. , by

(*) Obligatory

1 Every shareholder entitled to participate in the Meeting may appoint a representative by written proxy pursuant to the applicable laws, by signing this proxy form, to be issued to the person nominated and appointed by the entitled shareholder (to confer proxies to the Company's Appointed Representative pursuant to Art. 135-undecies, TUF, it is necessary to use another proxy form prepared by the company for this purpose and published on the websitehttps://zignagovetro.com/en/investors-governance/shareholders-meeting/

2 Enter first name and surname of the appointing party (as it appears in the copy of the notice for participation in the meeting as per Art. 83-sexies, TUF), or of the appointing party's legal representative.

3 Check whichever applies.

4 Indicate the legal title (pledge, usufruct, etc.) by which the vote is given.

5 Indicate the name of the legal person (as it appears in the copy of the notice for participation in the meeting as per Art. 83-sexies,

TUF).

way of ……………………………… . ………………… . (copy enclosed), owner of / subject with the right to vote as * ………………………… .. .............. (6) relative to no. * …… ................. ordinary shares in Zignago Vetro S.p.A. registered in securities account no. …… ............... .. with the following intermediary ……………………………................ ABI …… ................. CAB …… ................. ;

APPOINT

Mr/Ms (name*) …… ........…………......... …… ................. (surname *) ……. ……………................ , born in (place)* ……………………………………………....…………........... on (date)* … .... … .......……………………..... and resident in (town or city) …… .....………… .……..……… ....... (address) …………………… ..…… .................. , tax identification number*…… ................. …… .................... with the faculty (if applicable) to be replaced by Mr/Ms (name) …… .............…………… ...…… .................. (surname) ……. ……………… . ........................ , born in (place) ……………………………………………....…………........... on (date) …… .... … .......……………………..... and resident in (town or city) ....…………………………… ..………. .... (address) ………………………………………… ..… ................................. tax identification code ............... …… .......………………..... to participate in the Meeting as my representative.

DATE …………………… . SIGNATURE …… .................

I, the undersigned, also declare that the right to vote (7):

 is exercised by the proxy holder at their discretion (8)

 is not exercised by the proxy holder at their discretion but in compliance with specific voting instructions given by the undersigned appointing party.

DATE …………………… . SIGNATURE …… .................

Please note that, pursuant to Art. 135-novies of the TUF, "The representative may deliver or transmit a copy of the proxy, including a computer digital media copy, instead of the original, confirming that the copy is true to the original, and the identity of the principal. The representative shall keep the original proxy and keep trace of the voting instructions received, if any, for one year starting from the date of completion of the meeting".

6 Cross out whichever does not apply and, in the case of a subject with the right to vote, indicate the legal title (pledge, usufruct, etc.) by virtue of which the right to vote is given.

7 Check whichever applies.

8 Please note that, pursuant to Art. 118, subsection 1, letter c), of the Regulation approved by the Consob with resolution No. 11971/1999, as amended, for the purposes of the communication obligations regulated by Art. 120 of the TUF, equity interests include those shares, in relation to which "the right to vote is granted by virtue of a proxy, provided that such right may be exercised at the proxy holder's discretion, in the absence of specific instructions from the appointing party".

PRIVACY DISCLAIMER

Pursuant to articles 13 and 14 of EU Regulation 2016/679 ("GDPR") and of the national legislation in force concerning the protection of personal data.

This disclosure is made by Zignago Vetro S.p.A. a company with registered office at Via Ita Marzotto n. 8, 30025 Fossalta di Portogruaro (VE) (the "Company") as Data Controller.

The Data Controller has appointed a Data Protection Officer ("Data Protection Officer" or "DPO"), which you may contact for the exercise of your rights, as well as to receive any information relating to them and/or to this statement, by writing to:dpo@zignagovetro.com.

The data contained in the proxy form will be processed by the Company in accordance with the principles of correctness, lawfulness, transparency and protection of your privacy and your rights, as well as in compliance with current legislation on the protection of personal data. Data processing is done by manual, telematic and IT procedures; safety measures are adopted to avoid the risks of unauthorized access, destruction or loss, of treatment not allowed or not in accordance with the purposes of the collection.

The data provided are processed for the purposes related to the fulfillment of legal obligations, the institutional purposes envisaged by the Articles of Association and the operations of the shareholders' meeting.

The legal basis for the processing of personal data is the fulfillment of the law (Article 2730 of the Italian Civil Code) and for the related and consequent obligations.

For the execution of the assembly operations and the fulfillment of the legal obligations, the data can be communicated to the following categories of subjects:

• collaborators of the Company specifically authorized to treat them, as managers or persons in charge, for the pursuit of the purposes indicated hereinabove;

• Specific subjects in fulfillment of a legal obligation, regulation or European legislation, or on the basis of instructions given by Authorities legitimated by the law or by supervisory and control bodies.

The communication of personal data is a necessary requirement for participation in the Assembly. Failure to provide such data implies the impossibility of participating in the operations of the shareholders' meeting.

The data will be processed only for the time necessary for the purposes listed and, in any case, within the limits established by law.

We inform you that, at any time, in relation to your data, you may exercise your rights within the limits and under the conditions set out in articles 15-21 of the GDPR. In detail, the interested party has the right to:

- Ask the Data Controller for access, correction or cancellation ("Right to Oblivion") of personal data or the limitation of the processing of personal data concerning him or to object to their treatment;

- Obtaining data portability;

- Propose a complaint to the Supervisory Authority.

To exercise these rights, please address:privacy@zignagovetro.com.

contacttheOwneratthefollowinge-mail