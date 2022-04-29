Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q12022

PRESS RELEASE

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. approves

2022 First Quarter Report

Revenues rise sharply in Q1, driven by sales volume growth.

Margin shaped by significant increase in production costs, particularly energy costs.

Gradual recovery of margins expected over the coming quarters.

 Zignago Vetro Group revenues of Euro 147.3 million (+33.6% on 2021); export revenues of Euro 43.4 million (+34.8%), 29.5% of total revenues.

 EBITDA of Euro 27.6 million (18.7% margin, -2.8%).

 EBIT of Euro 12.5 million (8.5% margin, -15.4%).

 Profit of Euro 12.5 million (8.5% margin, +9.4%).

Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 24.6 million (Euro 16.6 million in Q1 2021).

Net debt of Euro 246.7 million (Euro 250.5 million at 31 December 2021, -1.6%).

Zignago Vetro is strongly committed to the continuous improvement of its sustainability profile and related ESG ratings.

Zignago Vetro Group Key Financial Highlights (*)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Cge. % (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) Revenues 147.3 110.2 + 33.6% EBITDA 27.6 28.4 - 2.8% EBIT 12.5 14.7 - 15.4% Operating Profit 13.1 15.0 - 12.2% Profit before taxes 16.2 14.5 + 11.8% Group Net Profit 12.5 11.5 + 9.4%

31.03.2022 31.03.2021 31.12.2021 (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) Net capital expenditure 21.0 7.0 83.8 Free cash flow  after investments (0.9) 8.0 45.7  before investments 24.6 16.6 120.0 (further details on page 3) Financial debt (396.6) (304.6) (381.5) Liquidity 149.9 55.2 131.0 Net financial debt (246.7) (249.4) (250.5)

(*)

The figures (and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures) were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013, exclusively to fulfil additional disclosure requirements. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA, held 50%, and Vetreco Srl, held 50%, may not be consolidated under the proportional method and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.

The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position and the statement of cash flows of the Zignago Vetro Group at 31 March 2021 and 2020 and at 31 December 2020, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of this press release.

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 29 April 2022 - The Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A - a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo approved the 2022 First Quarter Report.

Company profile

The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets.

Zignago Vetro Group operating performance

Q1 2022 featured very strong demand across nearly all markets on which the Group companies operate, driven by buoyant end-consumption, particularly on the European Food & Beverage market and on the global Cosmetics and Perfumery market, and more specifically in the USA and China. ''Skincare'' sector demand remained very strong, while the ''color cosmetics'' sector showed good signs of recovery.

The above performances of the various markets indicate how the glass containers sector is benefiting from a growing appreciation among users, consumers and public opinion, as considered an excellent packaging material with unmatched characteristics of healthiness, sturdiness, conservation, recyclability and sustainability.

In this economic environment, the supply of containers in Europe could not match demand, partly due to the impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which led to the production stoppage of at least three glass plant.

Consequently, prices generally rose, driven above all by the sharp increase in the cost of production factors - particularly energy, raw materials and packaging. Overall, the Group reports very strong revenue growth rates, thanks in particular to higher volumes. In addition, these sharp major production factor cost rises led the Group companies to gradually increase sales prices, which in Q1 were however not yet such as to enable a full recovery of the above-mentioned higher costs.

It should be noted that during 2022 the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine did not have a substantial impact on the Group's activities.

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to Euro 147.3 million, compared to Euro 110.2 million in the same period of the previous year (+33.6%). Export revenue totalled Euro 43.4 million (Euro 32.2 million in Q1 2021; +34.8%), comprising 29.5% of revenues (29.2% in Q1 2021).

Consolidated EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to Euro 27.6 million, a decrease of 2.8% compared to Q1 2021 (Euro 28.4 million) and a 18.7% revenue margin (25.8% in Q1 2021).

The consolidated EBIT was Euro 12.5 million (-15.4% compared to Euro 14.7 million in Q1 2021), with a margin of 8.5% (13.4% in Q1 2021).

The consolidated Operating profit was Euro 13.1 million in Q1 2022, compared to Euro 15.0 million in Q1 2021 (-12.2%), with an 8.9% revenue margin (compared to 12.2%).

The consolidated net profit was Euro 16.2 million in Q1 2022 (Euro 14.5 million in Q1 2021), with a margin of 11.0% (compared to 13.1%).

Consolidated Net Profit in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to Euro 12.5 million, compared to Euro 11.5 million in Q1 2021 (+9.4%) - a margin of 8.5% (10.4% in Q1 2021).

Zignago Vetro Group statement of financial position

Capital expenditure in the first quarter of 2022 by Group companies totalled Euro 21.0 million (Euro 7.0 million in the same period of 2021). Payments on fixed assets amounted to Euro 25.5 million in Q1 2022, compared to Euro 8.7 million in Q1 2021.

The Group generated Free cash flow in Q1 2022, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 24.6 million (Euro 16.6 million in the first quarter of 2021). After payments on fixed assets, cash of Euro 0.9 million was absorbed, compared to a generation of Euro 8.0 million in Q1 2021.

The Group net financial debt at 31 March 2022 was Euro 246.7 million, following payments on investments in the quarter of Euro 25.5 million, compared to Euro 250.5 million at 31 December 2021 and Euro 249.4 million at 31 March 2021.

Group liquidity totalled Euro 149.9 million at 31 March 2022, compared to Euro 131.0 million at the end of 2021 and Euro 55.2 million at 31 March 2021.

Outlook

On the basis of the information available, glass container demand over the coming quarters is expected to remain at good levels, essentially on all the main sectors in which Group companies operate, confirming the assumptions supporting the consolidated development trajectory that the glass container market has historically shown and that appears increasingly robust due to the growing appreciation of glass among users and consumers.

In addition, the increases in production costs in the initial part of the year are expected to be gradually absorbed over the coming months, also thanks to the recovery of sales prices, with a consequent improvement in margins.

In addition, the production capacity modernisation and expansion programme is continuing on schedule. This will not only better support meeting market demand, but also boost energy absorption and production efficiency.

Despite the economic difficulties, the medium/long-term outlook for the glass container sector, and for the Group in particular, remains unchanged and positive.

Subsequent events

It is noted that production at the Zignago Vetro Polska plant was not affected by the declared interruption of gas supplies from Russia to Poland. Furthermore, statements by the Polish government indicate that the current situation had already been predicted and that appropriate countermeasures have already been taken.

There were no significant events after 31 March 2022.

Declaration

The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.

