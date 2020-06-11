Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q3 2020 06 11 0 11/06/2020 | 02:30pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and supplements ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. approves the 2020 Third Quarter Report Results significantly improve in Q3, despite impacts of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with revenues and earnings significantly recovering. Revenues decreased 4.2% in the first nine months, against 6.3% in the half-year, with the EBITDA margin rising to 25.6% from 24.9% in the first six months. Strong progress made on the sustainability strategic objectives (ESG). Group 9M 2020 Key Financial Highlights Revenues of Euro 302.2 million (-4.2% on 2019), of which exports account for 30.5%. Revenues in Q3 2020 stable on Q3 2019 and up 20.9% on Q2 2020.

(-4.2% on 2019), of which exports account for 30.5%. Revenues in Q3 2020 stable on Q3 2019 and up 20.9% on Q2 2020. EBITDA of Euro 77.3 million (25.6% margin, -11.9%). In Q3 2020 totalling Euro 28.4 million (26.9% margin, -9.6% on Q3 2019 and up 27.1% on Q2 2020).

-11.9%). In Q3 2020 totalling Euro 28.4 million (26.9% margin, -9.6% on Q3 2019 and up 27.1% on Q2 2020). EBIT of Euro 36.6 million (12.1% margin, -25%).

-25%). Group profit of Euro 24.3 million (8.1% margin, -31.7%), including unrealised exchange rate losses on inter-company loan for Euro 2.6 million.

In Q3 2020 amounting to Euro 10.4 million (9.8% margin, -21.5% on Q3 2019 and up 59.2% on Q2 2020), including exchange rate losses of Euro 0.8 million. Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 63.6 million (21.1% of revenues). In Q3 2020, this totalled Euro 20.2 million. Net financial debt of Euro 255.9 million (Euro 266.8 million at 30 June 2020). 1 Fossalta di Portogruaro, 6 November 2020 - The Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A - a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo, approved the Interim Report at 30 September 2020. Company profile The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets. The Group is also engaged in other sectors offering synergies with its core business - particularly the collection and treatment of raw glass for subsequent reuse. 9M 2020 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance The recovery on Group markets emerging in the latter weeks of the first half of the year continued in Q3 2020. Food container demand in particular developed strongly in Italy and in Europe, with the recovery in other segments such as liquors and beverages continuing in the wake of encouraging signals in the latter months of the first half of the year. The Cosmetics and Perfumery market globally, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued social distancing and mobility restrictions, saw signs of an uneven recovery in demand, with the online channels performing better than traditional distribution, while travel retail however remains substantially stalled. All Group companies continued to operate as normal, returning good results, while maintaining all appropriate prevention and protection measures against the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. In particular, in the third quarter, consolidated revenues grew approx. 21% over the second quarter, with the operating margin recovering significantly (+27%). Strategic Sustainability Objectives (ESG) At 30 September 2020, the Group had comfortably achieved the ESG objectives set for 2020, particularly in terms of the management of raw materials, energy efficiency and emissions. Considerable water resource management improvements were achieved, although the ambitious 2020 objective has not yet been met due to the slowdown of some technical interventions due to COVID-19 related difficulties. Among the significant events, we highlight the certification activities and the spending commitments on social and environmental initiatives, including support for COVID-19 emergency public health initiatives. 2 The indicators for the period are presented in Annex 9 Zignago Vetro Group 9M Key Financial Highlights(*) 9M 2020 9M 2019 Cge.% (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) Revenues 302.2 315.4 - 4.2% EBITDA 77.3 87.7 - 11.9% EBIT 36.6 48.8 - 25.0% Operating Profit 36.7 49.0 - 25.1% Profit before taxes 32.1 46.3 - 30.6% Group Profit 24.3 35.6 -31.7% 9M 2020 9M 2019 (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) Free cash flow (before investments) 63.6 57.6 Payments on fixed assets (28.5) (65.3) Free cash flow net 35.1 (7.7) (see pages 4 & 5) 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) Financial debt (318.4) (302.2) Liquidity 62.5 39.1 Net financial debt (255.9) (263.1) The figures and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro

Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method, as is the case for Julia Vitrum SpA from 31 December 2019, and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.

The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2020 and 2019 and at 31 December 2019, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of this press release. 3 Consolidated Revenues in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to Euro 302.2 million compared to Euro 315.4 million in the same period of the previous year (- 4.2%). Export sales in the January-September 2020 period amounted to Euro 92.2 million, 30.5% of revenues (-18.5% on Euro 113.2 million in the first nine months of 2019: 35.9% of revenues). Consolidated EBITDA in 9M 2020 amounted to Euro 77.3 million, down 11.9% on 9M 2019 (Euro 87.7 million), with a margin of 25.6% (27.8% in 9M 2019). The consolidated EBIT in the first nine months was Euro 36.6 million (-25% compared to Euro 48.8 million in 2019), with a margin of 12.1% (15.4% in 9M 2019). The Group profit in the first nine months of 2020 was Euro 24.3 million, compared to Euro 35.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 (-31.7%) - a margin of 8.1% (11.3% in 9M 2019) and was impacted by unrealised exchange rate losses on an inter-company loan of Euro 2.6 million. Net capital expenditure in the first nine months 2020 by Group companies totalled Euro 23.7 million (Euro 45.8 million in 9M 2019). Payments on fixed assets totalled Euro 28.5 million in 9M 2020, compared to Euro 65.3 million in 9M 2019. The Group generated Free cash flow in the period, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 63.6 million (Euro 57.6 million in the first nine months of 2019); after payments on fixed assets for Euro 28.5 million and dividends of Euro 37 million, the free cash flow was +Euro 35.1 million, compared to -Euro-7.7 million at 30 September 2019. The Group net financial debt at 30 September 2020 was Euro 255.9 million, compared to Euro 251.4 million at 31 December 2019 (Euro 263.1 million at 30 September 2019). The net debt reduced Euro 11 million in the third quarter of 2020. Group liquidity at 30 September 2020 was Euro 62.4 million, compared to Euro 39.1 million at 30 September 2019 and Euro 48.9 million at 31 December 2019. Liquidity improved Euro 8 million in the third quarter of 2020. *********************** 4 Zignago Vetro Group Q3 Key Financial Highlights Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Cge. (in Euro millions) (in Euro millions) % Revenues 105.8 105.8 0% EBITDA 28.4 31.4 - 9.6% EBIT 14.7 18.0 - 18.7% Operating Profit 14.6 18.1 - 19.3% Profit before taxes 13.4 16.6 - 19.6% Group Net Profit 10.4 13.2 - 21.5% Consolidated Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to Euro 105.8 million, unchanged on the same period of the previous year. Export sales amounted to Euro 30 million (Euro 37.9 million in 2019: -21%). Q3 2020 revenues were up 20.9% on the preceding quarter. Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totalled Euro 28.4 million, a decrease of 9.6% compared to the same period in the previous year (Euro 31.4 million). The EBITDA margin was 26.9% (29.7% in the third quarter of 2019). Q3 EBITDA increased 27.1% on the preceding quarter. The consolidated EBIT amounted to Euro 14.7 million (-18.7% compared to Euro 18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019), with a margin of 13.9% (17.1%). The profit for the quarter increased 59.2% on the preceding quarter. The unrealised exchange rate effect in the quarter on the inter-company loan was a loss of Euro 0.8 million. *********************** Outlook The markets again in October showed further signs of stabilisation, although it is currently too early to predict whether the recent virus outbreak will interrupt the ongoing recovery. Within this general environment (excluding pandemic-related impacts which are unforeseeable), it is expected that the recovery in the third quarter shall continue into the final part of the year. 5 In addition, it is expected that the Group is currently able to manage this period of turbulence while maintaining a solid and balanced financial situation. No other significant events after 30 September 2020 occurred. There were no atypical and/or unusual transactions for the period ended 30 September 2020 as defined by Consob Communication DEM/6064293. *********************** Declaration The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries. *********************** Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2020 The Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2020 will be made available to the public as soon as available and in accordance with law at the registered office of the company and on the company website www.gruppozignagovetro.com *********************** This press release is available on the website: www.gruppozignagovetro.com For further information: Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations Manager Zignago Vetro S.p.A. 0421-246111r.celot@zignagovetro.com 6 All the figures in the Consolidated Reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position (attachments 1, 2 and 3) reported below were prepared on the basis of management's view which considers the proportional consolidation of joint ventures appropriate, in line with the approach taken until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method, as is the case from 1 January 2020 for Julia Vitrum SpA, and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity. The statement of financial position, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2020 and 31 December and 30 September 2019, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively in the subsequent attachments 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. ATTACHMENT 1 Zignago Vetro Group Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*) (Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013) 9M 2020 9M 2019 Changes Euro thou. % Euro thou. % % Revenues 302,187 100.0% 315,449 100.0% (4.2%) Changes in finished and semi- finished products and work in progress 9,074 3.0% 11,218 3.6% (19.1%) Internal production of fixed assets 1,084 0.4% 1,675 0.5% (35.3%) Value of production 312,345 103.4% 328,342 104.1% (4.9%) Cost of goods and services (168,123) (55.7%) (171,367) (54.3%) (1.9%) Value added 144,222 47.7% 156,975 49.8% (8.1%) Personnel expense (66,894) (22.1%) (69,248) (22.0%) (3.4%) EBITDA 77,328 25.6% 87,727 27.8% (11.9%) Amortisation & Depreciation (39,977) (13.2%) (38,032) (12.1%) 5.1% Accruals to provisions (776) (0.3%) (935) (0.3%) (17.0%) EBIT 36,575 12.1% 48,760 15.4% (25.0%) Net recurring non-operating income (charges) 120 (0.1%) 223 0.1% n.a. Net non-recurring income 9 0.0% --- --- n.a. O perating Profit 36,704 12.1% 48,983 15.5% (25.1%) Net financial expense (2,161) (0.7%) (2,075) (0.8%) 4.1% Net exchange rate gains/(losses) (2,401) (0.8%) (621) --- n.a. Profit before taxes 32,142 10.6% 46,287 14.7% (30.6%) Income taxes (7,770) (2.5%) (10,776) (3.4%) (27.9%) (Tax-rate 9M 2020: 24.2%) (Tax-rate 9M 2019: 23.3%) (Profit) Loss non -con . int. (25) n.a. 123 n.a. n.a. Profit for the period 24,347 8.1% 35,634 11.3% (31.7%) (*) Data not audited 7 ATTACHMENT 2 Zignago Vetro Group Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*) (Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Changes Euro thou. % Euro thou. % % Revenues 105,760 100.0% 105,760 100.0% 0.0% Changes in finished and semi-finished products and work in progress (322) (0.3%) 5,113 4.8% (106.3%) Internal production of fixed assets 256 0.2% 144 0.1% 77.8% Value of production 105,694 99.9% 111,017 104.9% (4.8%) Cost of goods and services (56,013) (52.9%) (57,685) (54.5%) (2.9%) Value added 49,681 47.0% 53,332 50.4% (6.8%) Personnel expense (21,253) (20.1%) (21,898) (20.7%) (2.9%) EBITDA 28,428 26.9% 31,434 29.7% (9.6%) Amortisation & Depreciation (13,616) (12.9%) (13,054) (12.3%) 4.3% Accruals to provisions (149) (0.1%) (343) (0.3%) (56.6%) EBIT 14,663 13.9% 18,037 17.1% (18.7%) Net recurring non-operating income (charges) (271) (0.3%) 55 --- n.a. Net non-recurring income 203 0.2% --- --- n.a. O perating Profit 14,595 13.8% 18,092 17.1% (19.3%) Net financial expense (685) (0.7%) (460) (0.4%) 48.9% Net exchange rate gains/(losses) (533) (0.5%) (1,004) (1.0%) (46.9%) Profit before taxes 13,377 12.6% 16,628 15.7% (19.6%) Income taxes (2,939) (2.8%) (3,327) (3.1%) (11.7%) (Tax-rate Q3 2020: 22.0%) (Tax-rate Q3 2019: 20.0%) (Profit) Loss non-con. int. (77) 0.0% (99) (0.1%) (22.2%) Profit for the period 10,361 9.8% 13,202 12.5% (21.5%) (*) Data not audited 8 ATTACHMENT 3 Zignago Vetro Group Reclassified Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(*) (Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013) 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 Euro % Euro % Euro % Euro % thou. thou. thou. thou. T rade receivables 97,478 88,987 94,779 99,867 Other receivables 16,459 15,953 24,322 18,734 Inventories 121,483 120,935 109,379 109,909 Current non-financial payables (101,661) (96,054) (94,907) (95,749) Payables on fixed assets (6,719) (5,459) (11,562) (6,134) A) Working capital 127,040 27.4% 124,362 26.7% 122,011 25.8% 126,627 27.1% Net tangible and intangible assets 301,566 306,441 317,776 308,623 Goodwill 43,183 43,197 43,228 43,208 Other equity investments and non- current assets 7,740 6,216 5,473 4,460 Non-current provisions and non- financial payables (15,100) (15,241) (15,196) (16,170) B) Net fixed capital 337,389 72.6% 340,613 73.3% 351,281 74.2% 340,121 72.9% A+B= Net capital employed 464,429 100.0% 464,975 100.0% 473,292 100.0% 466,748 100.0% Financed by: Current loans and borrowings Cash and cash equivalents Current net debt Non-current loans and borrowings C) Net financial debt Opening equity Dividends paid in the period Change in translation reserve & other eq. changes Profit for the period Group equity Non-controlling interest equity D+E) Total Consolidated Equity C+D+E = Total financial debt and equity 116,077 144,509 153,703 168,170 (62,451) (54,425) (48,876) (39,116) 53,626 11.5% 90,084 19.4% 104,827 22.1% 129,054 27.6% 202,235 43.5% 176,741 38.0% 146,583 31.0% 134,023 28.7% 255,861 55.1% 266,825 57.4% 251,410 53.1% 263,077 56.4% 221,946 221,946 200,132 200,132 (37,005) (37,005) (31,569) (31,569) (681) (661) 330 (412) 24,347 13,986 53,053 35,634 208,607 44.9% 198,266 42.6% 221,946 46.9% 203,785 43.7% (39) 0.1% (116) (0.0%) (64) (0.0%) (114) (0.0%) 208,568 198,150 221,882 203,671 464,429 100.0% 464,975 100.0% 473,292 100.0% 466,748 100.0% (*) Data not audited 9 ATTACHMENT 4 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Income Statement (*) (based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014) Consolidated Income Statement Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 (Euro thousands) - Re ve n u e s 80,940 81,842 229,458 242,074 Raw material, ancillary, consumables and goods (16,718) (13,700) (40,441) (41,522) Service costs (27,543) (27,039) (83,233) (82,133) Personnel expense (16,095) (16,901) (51,373) (53,499) Amortisation & Depreciation (11,015) (10,772) (32,767) (31,420) Other operating costs (886) (1,036) (3,015) (3,480) Other operating income 159 258 881 920 Equity-accounted joint ventures 4,156 4,007 12,967 13,490 O perating Profit 12,998 16,659 32,477 44,430 Financial income 17 107 221 180 Financial expense (589) (463) (2,082) (1,910) Net exchange rate gains/(losses) (483) (1,013) (2,347) (631) Profit before taxes 11,943 15,290 28,269 42,069 Income taxes (1,505) (1,989) (3,897) (6,558) Profit for the period 10,438 13,301 24,372 35,511 Non -controlling interests loss (profit) (77) (99) (25) 123 Group Profit 10,361 13,202 24,347 35,634 Earnings per share: Basic (and diluted) earnings per share 0.122 0.155 0.286 0.418 (*) Data not audited 10 ATTACHMENT 5 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (*) (based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014) (Euro thousands) Profit for the period Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss T ranslation difference for foreign operations T ax effect Total items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans T ax effect Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss O ther comprehensive income (expense) for the year, net of taxes Total comprehensive income for the period Attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests (Loss) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 10,361 13,301 24,347 35,511 (505) (199) (1,711) (412) --- (505) (199) (1,711) (412) (505) (199) (1,711) (412) --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- (505) (199) (1,711) (412) 9,856 13,102 22,636 35,099 9,856 13,102 22,636 35,099 (77) (99) (25) 123 9,779 13,003 22,611 35,222 (*) Data not audited 11 ATTACHMENT 6 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (*) (based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014) (Euro thousands) 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 ASSETS Non -current assets Property, plant and equipment 224,150 229,069 242,479 241,692 Goodwill 2,693 2,707 2,738 2,718 Intangible assets 1,939 2,092 2,402 263 Equity-accounted Joint Ventures 83,848 79,469 83,055 78,533 Equity investments 387 389 389 389 Other non-current assets 958 747 487 259 Deferred tax assets 3,948 4,325 4,044 3,116 Total non -current assets 317,923 318,798 335,594 326,970 Current assets Inventories 99,709 99,421 89,761 88,857 T rade receivables 77,747 68,605 78,022 81,654 Other current assets 10,752 12,408 14,705 14,621 T ax Assets 3,445 3,912 5,215 5,949 Cash and cash equivalents 53,083 47,585 44,805 31,954 Total current assets 244,736 231,931 232,508 223,035 TO TAL ASSETS 562,659 550,729 568,102 550,005 EQUITY & LIABILITIES EQ UITY Share capital 8,800 8,800 8,800 8,800 Reserves 40,465 39,733 39,356 39,890 T reasury share purchases (1,093) (1,093) (1,093) (1,093) Retained earnings and profit for the period 136,088 136,840 121,830 120,554 Other equity items 24,347 13,986 53,053 35,634 TO TAL EQ UITY O WNERS O F THE PARENT 208,607 198,266 221,946 203,785 NO N-CO NTRO LLING INT. EQ UITY (39) (116) (64) (114) TO TAL EQ UITY 208,568 198,150 221,882 203,671 LIABILITIES Non -current liabilities Provisions for risks and charges 3,900 3,967 3,963 4,462 Post -employment benefits 4,442 4,414 4,299 4,245 Non-current loans and borrowings 163,759 137,214 123,710 107,850 Other non-current liabilities 1,443 1,876 1,876 2,145 Deferred tax liabilities 2,207 2,212 2,230 2,079 Total non -current liabilities 175,751 149,683 136,078 120,781 Current liabilities Bank loans and borrowings non-current portion 93,730 120,123 127,915 141,144 T rade and other payables 62,040 59,938 60,005 60,500 Other current liabilities 19,043 20,439 20,945 19,413 Current income taxes 3,527 2,396 1,257 4,496 Total current liabilities 178,340 202,896 210,122 225,553 TO TAL LIABILITIES 354,091 352,579 346,200 346,334 TO TAL EQ UITY AND LIABILITIES 562,659 550,729 568,082 550,005 (*) Data not audited 12 ATTACHMENT 7 Zignago Vetro Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (*) (based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014) (Euro thousands) 9M 2020 H1 2020 12 months 9M 2019 2019 CASH FLO W FRO M O PERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit before taxes 28,269 16,326 62,640 42,069 Adjustments to reconcile net profit with cash flow generated from operating activities: Amortisation & Depreciation 32,657 21,752 39,946 31,158 Losses/(gains) on sale of property, plant & equipment 72 72 (264) --- Accrual to allowance for impairment 44 44 188 466 Net changes to post -employment benefits 143 115 (230) (284) Net changes to other provisions (63) 4 (294) 205 Change in asset items due to translation effect 3,346 2,356 --- 887 Financial income and exchange rate gains 2,126 1,660 (1,550) 451 Financial expenses and exchange rate losses 2,082 1,493 2,236 2,541 Income taxes paid in the period 216 (249) (13,536) (7,152) Equity-accounted joint ventures (12,967) (8,811) (18,087) (13,490) Dividends distributed by equity-accounted joint ventures 12,377 12,377 10,213 10,213 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables 231 9,373 (13,307) (17,217) Decrease/(increase) in other current assets 3,953 2,297 2,125 2,209 Decrease/(increase) in inventories (9,948) (9,680) (10,578) (9,674) Increase/(decrease) in trade & other payables 3,942 2,994 4,805 6,816 Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities (1,902) (506) 1,018 (514) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities (906) (259) 158 646 Total adjustments and changes 35,403 35,032 2,843 7,261 Net Cash Flows from operating activities (A) 63,672 51,358 65,483 49,330 CASH FLO W FRO M INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Gross investments in intangible assets --- --- (2,974) (138) Gross investments in property, plant and equipment (18,167) (11,125) (46,346) (39,173) Increase/(decrease) in payables for purchases of non-current assets (1,907) (3,061) (17,548) (19,087) Equity investments 2 --- 2 --- Sales price of securities --- --- --- --- Sales price of property, plant and equipment 892 744 264 93 Net cash flow used in (B) (19,180) (13,442) (66,602) (58,305) investing activities CASH FLO WS FRO M FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Interest paid in the period, incl. currency effects (1,296) (1,073) (2,144) (2,367) Interest received in the period (2,339) (1,679) 864 (241) Net increase (decrease) of short -term bank payables (41,914) (10,234) 49,556 59,306 Net change non-current loans and borrowings 47,778 15,946 (3,498) (16,216) Distribution of dividends (37,005) (37,005) (31,569) (31,569) Other changes 304 115 --- 114 Net cash flow used in financing activities (C) (34,472) (33,930) 13,209 9,027 Change in equity due to currency conversion effect (D) (1,742) (1,206) 304 (436) Net change in cash and cash equivalents +B+C+D) 8,278 2,780 12,394 (384) Vetro Revet cash and cash equivalents 73 Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,805 44,805 32,338 32,338 Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period 53,083 47,585 44,805 31,954 (*) Data not audited 13 ATTACHMENT 8 Zignago Vetro Group Statement of changes in Equity (*) (based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014) Share capital Legal reserve Revaluation reserve Other reserves Capital paid-in Treasury shares Translation reserve Actuarial profit/(loss) on ind. deferred benefit plans Retained earnings Profit for the period Total non-controlling interest equity Total consolidated equity B a la n c e a t 3 0 Ju n e 2 0 19 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 5 9 2 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (9 6 9 ) (9 2 2 ) 12 2 , 2 2 9 2 2 , 4 3 2 (2 13 ) 19 1, 10 7 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13,202 99 13,301 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - (46) - - - - - - (691) - - - - - - - - - - - - (737) Tota l Comp . Inc ome (e xpe ns e ) - - - - - - - - - (46) - - - - - - (691) - - - - - - 13,202 99 12,564 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - B a la n c e a t 3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 19 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 11, 5 4 6 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (1, 6 6 0 ) (9 2 2 ) 12 2 , 2 2 9 3 5 , 6 3 4 (114 ) 2 0 3 , 6 7 1 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 17,419 50 17,469 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (266) - - - - - - - - - (266) Tota l Comp . Inc ome (los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (266) - - - 17,419 50 17,203 Othe r c ha nge s - - - - - - - - - 691 - - - - - - 716 - - - (399) - - - 1,008 Alloc a tion of non - c ontrolling inte re s ts e q . - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dis tribution of divide nds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - B a la n c e a t 3 1 De c e mb e r 2 0 19 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 12 , 2 3 7 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (9 4 4 ) (1, 18 8 ) 12 1, 8 3 0 5 3 , 0 5 3 (6 4 ) 2 2 1, 8 8 2 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13,986 (52) 13,934 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,206) - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,206) Tota l Comp . Inc ome (e xpe ns e ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,206) - - - - - - 13,986 (52) 12,728 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 53,053 (53,053) - - - - - - Othe r c ha nge s - - - - - - - - - 1,059 - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,038) - - - - - - 21 IFRS 2 - - - - - - - - - 524 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 524 Move me nt non - c ontrolling inte re s ts e q . - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dis tribution of divide nds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (37,005) - - - - - - (37,005) B a la n c e a t 3 0 Ju n e 2 0 2 0 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 13 , 8 2 0 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (2 , 15 0 ) (1, 18 8 ) 13 6 , 8 4 0 13 , 9 8 6 (116 ) 19 8 , 15 0 Profit (Los s ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10,361 77 10,438 Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax e ffe c t - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (505) - - - - - - - - - - - - (505) Tota l Comp . Inc ome (e xpe ns e ) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (505) - - - - - - 10,361 77 9,933 Alloc a tion of re s ult - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Othe r c ha nge s - - - - - - - - - 223 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 223 IFRS 2 - - - - - - - - - 262 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 262 Move me nt non - c ontrolling inte re s ts e q . - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dis tribution of divide nds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - B a la n c e a t 3 0 Ju n e 2 0 2 0 8 , 8 0 0 1, 7 6 0 2 7 , 3 3 4 14 , 3 0 5 15 7 (1, 0 9 3 ) (2 , 6 5 5 ) (1, 18 8 ) 13 6 , 8 4 0 2 4 , 3 4 7 (3 9 ) 2 0 8 , 5 6 8 (*) Data not audited 14 Zignago Vetro Group ESG: main indicators and KPI's (*) ATTACHMENT 9 Topic KPIs 2019 2020 30.09.20 2025 actual Objectives actual Strategic objectives: Raw materials % of recycled glass of total 46.5% 49% 50.6% 53.2% management raw materials Energy consumption per Cge.%: - 5.5% Cge.%: - 1.7% Cge.%: - 5.7% Cge.%: - 6.7% Energy tonne of glass produced efficiency % of electricity from 40.60% 45% 45.8% 77.7% renewable sources Water resource Specific water consumption Cge.%: - 33.9% Cge.%: - 25.5% Cge.%: - 14.9% (Note A) Cge.%: - 30% management per tonne of glass produced Emissions Specific CO2 emissions Cge.%: - 5.7% Cge.%: - 1.1% Cge.%: - 7.3% Cge.%: - 17.6% ● ISO 14001 in Poland: completion expected by December 2020 Maintain current certifications FSSC 22000 underway in Empoli, adoption ISO 14001 in adoption ISO 14001 in ● expected by mid-2021 and in Fossalta by Adopt following new certifications: Italy Poland 2022 ● ISO 45000 in Empoli by 2022 and in Group certifications ISO 9001 in France underway and Fossalta by 2024 ● ● ISO 50000 by 2025 expected by 2021 Other Further improve Ecovadis and CDP Ecovadis: Silver rating Ecovadis: obtain Gold Ecovadis: being updated rating scores CDP score B CDP score A- CDP being updated Social / environmental over 10 projects € 100,000 budgeted for Euro 230,000 (includes COVID-19 € 100,000 per year budgeted for this social/environmental initiatives supported emergency aid) topic support initiatives Note A : Not all technical work carried due to COVID-19 (*) 2020 data not audited 15 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 19:29:02 UTC 0 All news about ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. 02:30p ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Pr q3 2020 06 11 PU 10/05 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Presentation 1H20 Star Conference 2020 Fall Edition PU 09/11 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Presentation 1H20 IMI ISMO 2020 PU 08/19 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : FM Stefano Marzotto 17 08 2020 PU 08/18 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : INFORMAZIONE REGOLAMENTATA PROTOCOLLO N° 896_90567_2020_on.. PU 07/31 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Pr 1h 2020 PU 05/14 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Published First Quarter Report 2020 PU 05/14 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Pr q1 2020 PU 05/11 ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 04/28 ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Pr shareholders' meeting 20200428 PU

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 410 M 487 M 487 M Net income 2020 42,3 M 50,3 M 50,3 M Net Debt 2020 232 M 276 M 276 M P/E ratio 2020 26,7x Yield 2020 2,63% Capitalization 1 133 M 1 347 M 1 346 M EV / Sales 2020 3,33x EV / Sales 2021 3,00x Nbr of Employees 2 587 Free-Float 20,9% Chart ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 14,53 € Last Close Price 12,92 € Spread / Highest target 27,7% Spread / Average Target 12,5% Spread / Lowest Target 1,39% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Paolo Giacobbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bentsik Chairman-Supervisory Board Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer Nicolò Marzotto Vice Chairman Ferdinando Businaro Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. 1.73% 1 340 BALL CORPORATION 45.52% 31 729 CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. 31.47% 12 648 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 12.40% 12 266 BRAMBLES LIMITED -11.09% 11 044 APTARGROUP, INC. 6.31% 7 955