ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/06 11:29:59 am
13.46 EUR   +4.18%
02:30pZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Pr q3 2020 06 11
PU
10/05ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Presentation 1H20 Star Conference 2020 Fall Edition
PU
09/11ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Presentation 1H20 IMI ISMO 2020
PU
Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q3 2020 06 11

11/06/2020 | 02:30pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent

amendments and supplements

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. approves the 2020 Third Quarter Report

Results significantly improve in Q3, despite impacts of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with revenues and earnings significantly recovering.

Revenues decreased 4.2% in the first nine months, against 6.3% in the half-year, with the EBITDA margin rising to 25.6% from 24.9% in the first six months.

Strong progress made on the sustainability strategic objectives (ESG).

Group 9M 2020 Key Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of Euro 302.2 million (-4.2% on 2019), of which exports account for 30.5%. Revenues in Q3 2020 stable on Q3 2019 and up 20.9% on Q2 2020.
  • EBITDA of Euro 77.3 million (25.6% margin, -11.9%). In Q3 2020 totalling Euro 28.4 million (26.9% margin, -9.6% on Q3 2019 and up 27.1% on Q2 2020).
  • EBIT of Euro 36.6 million (12.1% margin, -25%).
  • Group profit of Euro 24.3 million (8.1% margin, -31.7%), including unrealised exchange rate losses on inter-company loan for Euro 2.6 million.
    In Q3 2020 amounting to Euro 10.4 million (9.8% margin, -21.5% on Q3 2019 and up 59.2% on Q2 2020), including exchange rate losses of Euro 0.8 million.

Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 63.6 million (21.1% of revenues). In Q3 2020, this totalled Euro 20.2 million.

Net financial debt of Euro 255.9 million (Euro 266.8 million at 30 June 2020).

1

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 6 November 2020 - The Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A - a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo, approved the Interim Report at 30 September 2020.

Company profile

The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets. The Group is also engaged in other sectors offering synergies with its core business - particularly the collection and treatment of raw glass for subsequent reuse.

9M 2020 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance

The recovery on Group markets emerging in the latter weeks of the first half of the year continued in Q3 2020. Food container demand in particular developed strongly in Italy and in Europe, with the recovery in other segments such as liquors and beverages continuing in the wake of encouraging signals in the latter months of the first half of the year.

The Cosmetics and Perfumery market globally, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued social distancing and mobility restrictions, saw signs of an uneven recovery in demand, with the online channels performing better than traditional distribution, while travel retail however remains substantially stalled.

All Group companies continued to operate as normal, returning good results, while maintaining all appropriate prevention and protection measures against the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. In particular, in the third quarter, consolidated revenues grew approx. 21% over the second quarter, with the operating margin recovering significantly (+27%).

Strategic Sustainability Objectives (ESG)

At 30 September 2020, the Group had comfortably achieved the ESG objectives set for 2020, particularly in terms of the management of raw materials, energy efficiency and emissions.

Considerable water resource management improvements were achieved, although the ambitious 2020 objective has not yet been met due to the slowdown of some technical interventions due to COVID-19 related difficulties.

Among the significant events, we highlight the certification activities and the spending commitments on social and environmental initiatives, including support for COVID-19 emergency public health initiatives.

2

The indicators for the period are presented in Annex 9

Zignago Vetro Group 9M Key Financial Highlights(*)

9M 2020

9M 2019

Cge.%

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

Revenues

302.2

315.4

-

4.2%

EBITDA

77.3

87.7

-

11.9%

EBIT

36.6

48.8

-

25.0%

Operating Profit

36.7

49.0

-

25.1%

Profit before taxes

32.1

46.3

-

30.6%

Group Profit

24.3

35.6

-31.7%

9M 2020

9M 2019

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

Free cash flow (before investments)

63.6

57.6

Payments on fixed assets

(28.5)

(65.3)

Free cash flow net

35.1

(7.7)

(see pages 4 & 5)

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

Financial debt

(318.4)

(302.2)

Liquidity

62.5

39.1

Net financial debt

(255.9)

(263.1)

  1. The figures and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro
    Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method, as is the case for Julia Vitrum SpA from 31 December 2019, and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.
    The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2020 and 2019 and at 31 December 2019, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of this press release.

3

Consolidated Revenues in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to Euro 302.2 million compared to Euro 315.4 million in the same period of the previous year (- 4.2%). Export sales in the January-September 2020 period amounted to Euro 92.2 million, 30.5% of revenues (-18.5% on Euro 113.2 million in the first nine months of 2019: 35.9% of revenues).

Consolidated EBITDA in 9M 2020 amounted to Euro 77.3 million, down 11.9% on 9M 2019 (Euro 87.7 million), with a margin of 25.6% (27.8% in 9M 2019).

The consolidated EBIT in the first nine months was Euro 36.6 million (-25% compared to Euro 48.8 million in 2019), with a margin of 12.1% (15.4% in 9M 2019).

The Group profit in the first nine months of 2020 was Euro 24.3 million, compared to Euro 35.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 (-31.7%) - a margin of 8.1% (11.3% in 9M 2019) and was impacted by unrealised exchange rate losses on an inter-company loan of Euro 2.6 million.

Net capital expenditure in the first nine months 2020 by Group companies totalled Euro 23.7 million (Euro 45.8 million in 9M 2019). Payments on fixed assets totalled Euro 28.5 million in 9M 2020, compared to Euro 65.3 million in 9M 2019.

The Group generated Free cash flow in the period, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 63.6 million (Euro 57.6 million in the first nine months of 2019); after payments on fixed assets for Euro 28.5 million and dividends of Euro 37 million, the free cash flow was +Euro 35.1 million, compared to -Euro-7.7 million at 30 September 2019.

The Group net financial debt at 30 September 2020 was Euro 255.9 million, compared to Euro 251.4 million at 31 December 2019 (Euro 263.1 million at 30 September 2019). The net debt reduced Euro 11 million in the third quarter of 2020. Group liquidity at 30 September 2020 was Euro 62.4 million, compared to Euro

39.1 million at 30 September 2019 and Euro 48.9 million at 31 December 2019. Liquidity improved Euro 8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

***********************

4

Zignago Vetro Group Q3 Key Financial Highlights

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Cge.

(in Euro millions)

(in Euro millions)

%

Revenues

105.8

105.8

0%

EBITDA

28.4

31.4

-

9.6%

EBIT

14.7

18.0

-

18.7%

Operating Profit

14.6

18.1

-

19.3%

Profit before taxes

13.4

16.6

-

19.6%

Group Net Profit

10.4

13.2

-

21.5%

Consolidated Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to Euro 105.8 million, unchanged on the same period of the previous year. Export sales amounted to Euro 30 million (Euro 37.9 million in 2019: -21%). Q3 2020 revenues were up 20.9% on the preceding quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totalled Euro 28.4 million, a decrease of 9.6% compared to the same period in the previous year (Euro 31.4 million). The EBITDA margin was 26.9% (29.7% in the third quarter of 2019). Q3 EBITDA increased 27.1% on the preceding quarter.

The consolidated EBIT amounted to Euro 14.7 million (-18.7% compared to Euro 18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019), with a margin of 13.9% (17.1%).

The profit for the quarter increased 59.2% on the preceding quarter. The unrealised exchange rate effect in the quarter on the inter-company loan was a loss of Euro 0.8 million.

***********************

Outlook

The markets again in October showed further signs of stabilisation, although it is currently too early to predict whether the recent virus outbreak will interrupt the ongoing recovery.

Within this general environment (excluding pandemic-related impacts which are unforeseeable), it is expected that the recovery in the third quarter shall continue into the final part of the year.

5

In addition, it is expected that the Group is currently able to manage this period of turbulence while maintaining a solid and balanced financial situation.

No other significant events after 30 September 2020 occurred.

There were no atypical and/or unusual transactions for the period ended 30 September 2020 as defined by Consob Communication DEM/6064293.

***********************

Declaration

The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.

***********************

Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2020

The Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2020 will be made available to the public as soon as available and in accordance with law at the registered office of the company and on the company website www.gruppozignagovetro.com

***********************

This press release is available on the website: www.gruppozignagovetro.com

For further information:

Roberto Celot

Chief Financial Officer &

Investor Relations Manager

Zignago Vetro S.p.A.

0421-246111r.celot@zignagovetro.com

6

All the figures in the Consolidated Reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position (attachments 1, 2 and 3) reported below were prepared on the basis of management's view which considers the proportional consolidation of joint ventures appropriate, in line with the approach taken until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method, as is the case from 1 January 2020 for Julia Vitrum SpA, and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.

The statement of financial position, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2020 and 31 December and 30 September 2019, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively in the subsequent attachments 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

ATTACHMENT 1

Zignago Vetro Group

Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)

(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)

9M 2020

9M 2019

Changes

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

%

Revenues

302,187

100.0%

315,449

100.0%

(4.2%)

Changes in finished and semi-

finished products and work in

progress

9,074

3.0%

11,218

3.6%

(19.1%)

Internal production of fixed assets

1,084

0.4%

1,675

0.5%

(35.3%)

Value of production

312,345

103.4%

328,342

104.1%

(4.9%)

Cost of goods and services

(168,123)

(55.7%)

(171,367)

(54.3%)

(1.9%)

Value added

144,222

47.7%

156,975

49.8%

(8.1%)

Personnel expense

(66,894)

(22.1%)

(69,248)

(22.0%)

(3.4%)

EBITDA

77,328

25.6%

87,727

27.8%

(11.9%)

Amortisation & Depreciation

(39,977)

(13.2%)

(38,032)

(12.1%)

5.1%

Accruals to provisions

(776)

(0.3%)

(935)

(0.3%)

(17.0%)

EBIT

36,575

12.1%

48,760

15.4%

(25.0%)

Net

recurring

non-operating

income (charges)

120

(0.1%)

223

0.1%

n.a.

Net non-recurring income

9

0.0%

---

---

n.a.

O perating Profit

36,704

12.1%

48,983

15.5%

(25.1%)

Net financial expense

(2,161)

(0.7%)

(2,075)

(0.8%)

4.1%

Net exchange rate gains/(losses)

(2,401)

(0.8%)

(621)

---

n.a.

Profit before taxes

32,142

10.6%

46,287

14.7%

(30.6%)

Income taxes

(7,770)

(2.5%)

(10,776)

(3.4%)

(27.9%)

(Tax-rate 9M 2020: 24.2%)

(Tax-rate 9M 2019: 23.3%)

(Profit) Loss non -con . int.

(25)

n.a.

123

n.a.

n.a.

Profit for the period

24,347

8.1%

35,634

11.3%

(31.7%)

(*) Data not audited

7

ATTACHMENT 2

Zignago Vetro Group

Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)

(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Changes

Euro thou.

%

Euro thou.

%

%

Revenues

105,760

100.0%

105,760

100.0%

0.0%

Changes in finished and semi-finished

products and work in progress

(322)

(0.3%)

5,113

4.8%

(106.3%)

Internal production of fixed assets

256

0.2%

144

0.1%

77.8%

Value of production

105,694

99.9%

111,017

104.9%

(4.8%)

Cost of goods and services

(56,013)

(52.9%)

(57,685)

(54.5%)

(2.9%)

Value added

49,681

47.0%

53,332

50.4%

(6.8%)

Personnel expense

(21,253)

(20.1%)

(21,898)

(20.7%)

(2.9%)

EBITDA

28,428

26.9%

31,434

29.7%

(9.6%)

Amortisation & Depreciation

(13,616)

(12.9%)

(13,054)

(12.3%)

4.3%

Accruals to provisions

(149)

(0.1%)

(343)

(0.3%)

(56.6%)

EBIT

14,663

13.9%

18,037

17.1%

(18.7%)

Net recurring non-operating income

(charges)

(271)

(0.3%)

55

---

n.a.

Net non-recurring income

203

0.2%

---

---

n.a.

O perating Profit

14,595

13.8%

18,092

17.1%

(19.3%)

Net financial expense

(685)

(0.7%)

(460)

(0.4%)

48.9%

Net exchange rate gains/(losses)

(533)

(0.5%)

(1,004)

(1.0%)

(46.9%)

Profit before taxes

13,377

12.6%

16,628

15.7%

(19.6%)

Income taxes

(2,939)

(2.8%)

(3,327)

(3.1%)

(11.7%)

(Tax-rate Q3 2020: 22.0%)

(Tax-rate Q3 2019: 20.0%)

(Profit) Loss non-con. int.

(77)

0.0%

(99)

(0.1%)

(22.2%)

Profit for the period

10,361

9.8%

13,202

12.5%

(21.5%)

(*) Data not audited

8

ATTACHMENT 3

Zignago Vetro Group

Reclassified Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(*)

(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

30.09.2019

Euro

%

Euro

%

Euro

%

Euro

%

thou.

thou.

thou.

thou.

T rade receivables

97,478

88,987

94,779

99,867

Other receivables

16,459

15,953

24,322

18,734

Inventories

121,483

120,935

109,379

109,909

Current non-financial payables

(101,661)

(96,054)

(94,907)

(95,749)

Payables on fixed assets

(6,719)

(5,459)

(11,562)

(6,134)

A) Working capital

127,040

27.4%

124,362

26.7%

122,011

25.8%

126,627

27.1%

Net tangible and intangible assets

301,566

306,441

317,776

308,623

Goodwill

43,183

43,197

43,228

43,208

Other equity investments and non-

current assets

7,740

6,216

5,473

4,460

Non-current provisions and non-

financial payables

(15,100)

(15,241)

(15,196)

(16,170)

B) Net fixed capital

337,389

72.6%

340,613

73.3%

351,281

74.2%

340,121

72.9%

A+B= Net capital employed

464,429

100.0%

464,975

100.0%

473,292

100.0%

466,748

100.0%

Financed by:

Current loans and borrowings

Cash and cash equivalents

Current net debt

Non-current loans and borrowings

C) Net financial debt

Opening equity

Dividends paid in the period

Change in translation reserve & other eq. changes

Profit

for the period

  1. Group equity
  2. Non-controllinginterest equity

D+E) Total Consolidated Equity

C+D+E = Total financial debt and equity

116,077

144,509

153,703

168,170

(62,451)

(54,425)

(48,876)

(39,116)

53,626

11.5%

90,084

19.4%

104,827

22.1%

129,054

27.6%

202,235

43.5%

176,741

38.0%

146,583

31.0%

134,023

28.7%

255,861

55.1%

266,825

57.4%

251,410

53.1%

263,077

56.4%

221,946

221,946

200,132

200,132

(37,005)

(37,005)

(31,569)

(31,569)

(681)

(661)

330

(412)

24,347

13,986

53,053

35,634

208,607

44.9%

198,266

42.6%

221,946

46.9%

203,785

43.7%

(39)

0.1%

(116)

(0.0%)

(64)

(0.0%)

(114)

(0.0%)

208,568

198,150

221,882

203,671

464,429

100.0%

464,975

100.0%

473,292

100.0%

466,748

100.0%

(*) Data not audited

9

ATTACHMENT 4

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Income Statement (*)

(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)

Consolidated Income Statement

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

9M 2020

9M 2019

(Euro thousands)

-

Re ve n u e s

80,940

81,842

229,458

242,074

Raw material, ancillary,

consumables and goods

(16,718)

(13,700)

(40,441)

(41,522)

Service costs

(27,543)

(27,039)

(83,233)

(82,133)

Personnel expense

(16,095)

(16,901)

(51,373)

(53,499)

Amortisation & Depreciation

(11,015)

(10,772)

(32,767)

(31,420)

Other operating costs

(886)

(1,036)

(3,015)

(3,480)

Other operating income

159

258

881

920

Equity-accounted joint ventures

4,156

4,007

12,967

13,490

O perating Profit

12,998

16,659

32,477

44,430

Financial income

17

107

221

180

Financial expense

(589)

(463)

(2,082)

(1,910)

Net exchange rate gains/(losses)

(483)

(1,013)

(2,347)

(631)

Profit before taxes

11,943

15,290

28,269

42,069

Income taxes

(1,505)

(1,989)

(3,897)

(6,558)

Profit for the period

10,438

13,301

24,372

35,511

Non -controlling interests loss (profit)

(77)

(99)

(25)

123

Group Profit

10,361

13,202

24,347

35,634

Earnings per share:

Basic (and diluted) earnings per share

0.122

0.155

0.286

0.418

(*) Data not audited

10

ATTACHMENT 5

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (*)

(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)

(Euro thousands)

Profit for the period

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

T ranslation difference for foreign operations

T ax effect

Total items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

T ax effect

Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

O ther comprehensive income (expense) for the year, net of taxes

Total comprehensive income for the period

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests (Loss)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

9M 2020

9M 2019

10,361

13,301

24,347

35,511

(505)

(199)

(1,711)

(412)

---

(505)

(199)

(1,711)

(412)

(505)

(199)

(1,711)

(412)

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

(505)

(199)

(1,711)

(412)

9,856

13,102

22,636

35,099

9,856

13,102

22,636

35,099

(77)

(99)

(25)

123

9,779

13,003

22,611

35,222

(*) Data not audited

11

ATTACHMENT 6

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (*)

(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)

(Euro thousands)

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

30.09.2019

ASSETS

Non -current assets

Property, plant and equipment

224,150

229,069

242,479

241,692

Goodwill

2,693

2,707

2,738

2,718

Intangible assets

1,939

2,092

2,402

263

Equity-accounted Joint Ventures

83,848

79,469

83,055

78,533

Equity investments

387

389

389

389

Other non-current assets

958

747

487

259

Deferred tax assets

3,948

4,325

4,044

3,116

Total non -current assets

317,923

318,798

335,594

326,970

Current assets

Inventories

99,709

99,421

89,761

88,857

T rade receivables

77,747

68,605

78,022

81,654

Other current assets

10,752

12,408

14,705

14,621

T ax Assets

3,445

3,912

5,215

5,949

Cash and cash equivalents

53,083

47,585

44,805

31,954

Total current assets

244,736

231,931

232,508

223,035

TO TAL ASSETS

562,659

550,729

568,102

550,005

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

EQ UITY

Share capital

8,800

8,800

8,800

8,800

Reserves

40,465

39,733

39,356

39,890

T reasury share purchases

(1,093)

(1,093)

(1,093)

(1,093)

Retained earnings and profit for the period

136,088

136,840

121,830

120,554

Other equity items

24,347

13,986

53,053

35,634

TO TAL EQ UITY O WNERS O F THE PARENT

208,607

198,266

221,946

203,785

NO N-CO NTRO LLING INT. EQ UITY

(39)

(116)

(64)

(114)

TO TAL EQ UITY

208,568

198,150

221,882

203,671

LIABILITIES

Non -current liabilities

Provisions for risks and charges

3,900

3,967

3,963

4,462

Post -employment benefits

4,442

4,414

4,299

4,245

Non-current loans and borrowings

163,759

137,214

123,710

107,850

Other non-current liabilities

1,443

1,876

1,876

2,145

Deferred tax liabilities

2,207

2,212

2,230

2,079

Total non -current liabilities

175,751

149,683

136,078

120,781

Current liabilities

Bank loans and borrowings

non-current portion

93,730

120,123

127,915

141,144

T rade and other payables

62,040

59,938

60,005

60,500

Other current liabilities

19,043

20,439

20,945

19,413

Current income taxes

3,527

2,396

1,257

4,496

Total current liabilities

178,340

202,896

210,122

225,553

TO TAL LIABILITIES

354,091

352,579

346,200

346,334

TO TAL EQ UITY AND LIABILITIES

562,659

550,729

568,082

550,005

(*) Data not audited

12

ATTACHMENT 7

Zignago Vetro Group

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (*)

(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)

(Euro thousands)

9M 2020

H1 2020

12 months

9M 2019

2019

CASH FLO W FRO M O PERATING ACTIVITIES:

Profit before taxes

28,269

16,326

62,640

42,069

Adjustments to reconcile net profit with cash flow generated

from operating activities:

Amortisation & Depreciation

32,657

21,752

39,946

31,158

Losses/(gains) on sale of property, plant & equipment

72

72

(264)

---

Accrual to allowance for impairment

44

44

188

466

Net changes to post -employment benefits

143

115

(230)

(284)

Net changes to other provisions

(63)

4

(294)

205

Change in asset items due to translation effect

3,346

2,356

---

887

Financial income and exchange rate gains

2,126

1,660

(1,550)

451

Financial expenses and exchange rate losses

2,082

1,493

2,236

2,541

Income taxes paid in the period

216

(249)

(13,536)

(7,152)

Equity-accounted joint ventures

(12,967)

(8,811)

(18,087)

(13,490)

Dividends distributed by equity-accounted joint ventures

12,377

12,377

10,213

10,213

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables

231

9,373

(13,307)

(17,217)

Decrease/(increase) in other current assets

3,953

2,297

2,125

2,209

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

(9,948)

(9,680)

(10,578)

(9,674)

Increase/(decrease) in trade & other payables

3,942

2,994

4,805

6,816

Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities

(1,902)

(506)

1,018

(514)

Change in other non-current assets and liabilities

(906)

(259)

158

646

Total adjustments and changes

35,403

35,032

2,843

7,261

Net Cash Flows from operating activities

(A)

63,672

51,358

65,483

49,330

CASH FLO W FRO M INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Gross investments in intangible assets

---

---

(2,974)

(138)

Gross investments in property, plant and equipment

(18,167)

(11,125)

(46,346)

(39,173)

Increase/(decrease) in payables for purchases of non-current assets

(1,907)

(3,061)

(17,548)

(19,087)

Equity investments

2

---

2

---

Sales price of securities

---

---

---

---

Sales price of property, plant and equipment

892

744

264

93

Net cash flow used in

(B)

(19,180)

(13,442)

(66,602)

(58,305)

investing activities

CASH FLO WS FRO M FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Interest paid in the period, incl. currency effects

(1,296)

(1,073)

(2,144)

(2,367)

Interest received in the period

(2,339)

(1,679)

864

(241)

Net increase (decrease) of short -term bank payables

(41,914)

(10,234)

49,556

59,306

Net change non-current loans and borrowings

47,778

15,946

(3,498)

(16,216)

Distribution of dividends

(37,005)

(37,005)

(31,569)

(31,569)

Other changes

304

115

---

114

Net cash flow used in financing activities

(C)

(34,472)

(33,930)

13,209

9,027

Change in equity due to currency conversion effect

(D)

(1,742)

(1,206)

304

(436)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

+B+C+D)

8,278

2,780

12,394

(384)

Vetro Revet cash and cash equivalents

73

Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period

44,805

44,805

32,338

32,338

Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period

53,083

47,585

44,805

31,954

(*) Data not audited

13

ATTACHMENT 8

Zignago Vetro Group

Statement of changes in Equity (*)

(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)

Share capital

Legal reserve

Revaluation reserve

Other reserves

Capital paid-in

Treasury shares

Translation reserve

Actuarial profit/(loss) on ind. deferred benefit plans

Retained earnings

Profit for the period

Total non-controlling interest equity

Total consolidated equity

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 Ju n e

2 0 19

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 5 9 2

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(9 6 9 )

(9 2 2 )

12 2 , 2 2 9

2 2 , 4 3 2

(2 13 )

19 1, 10 7

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

13,202

99

13,301

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

(46)

- - -

- - -

(691)

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(737)

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(e xpe ns e )

- - -

- - -

- - -

(46)

- - -

- - -

(691)

- - -

- - -

13,202

99

12,564

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 19

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

11, 5 4 6

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(1, 6 6 0 )

(9 2 2 )

12 2 , 2 2 9

3 5 , 6 3 4

(114 )

2 0 3 , 6 7 1

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

17,419

50

17,469

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(266)

- - -

- - -

- - -

(266)

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(266)

- - -

17,419

50

17,203

Othe r c ha nge s

- - -

- - -

- - -

691

- - -

- - -

716

- - -

(399)

- - -

1,008

Alloc a tion of non - c ontrolling

inte re s ts e q .

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Dis tribution of divide nds

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

B a la n c e

a t

3 1 De c e mb e r 2 0 19

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

12 , 2 3 7

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(9 4 4 )

(1, 18 8 )

12 1, 8 3 0

5 3 , 0 5 3

(6 4 )

2 2 1, 8 8 2

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

13,986

(52)

13,934

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(1,206)

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(1,206)

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(e xpe ns e )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(1,206)

- - -

- - -

13,986

(52)

12,728

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

53,053

(53,053)

- - -

- - -

Othe r c ha nge s

- - -

- - -

- - -

1,059

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(1,038)

- - -

- - -

21

IFRS 2

- - -

- - -

- - -

524

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

524

Move me nt non - c ontrolling

inte re s ts e q .

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Dis tribution of divide nds

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(37,005)

- - -

- - -

(37,005)

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 Ju n e

2 0 2 0

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

13 , 8 2 0

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(2 , 15 0 )

(1, 18 8 )

13 6 , 8 4 0

13 , 9 8 6

(116 )

19 8 , 15 0

Profit (Los s )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

10,361

77

10,438

Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax

e ffe c t

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(505)

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(505)

Tota l Comp . Inc ome

(e xpe ns e )

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

(505)

- - -

- - -

10,361

77

9,933

Alloc a tion of re s ult

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Othe r c ha nge s

- - -

- - -

- - -

223

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

223

IFRS 2

- - -

- - -

- - -

262

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

262

Move me nt non - c ontrolling

inte re s ts e q .

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

Dis tribution of divide nds

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

- - -

B a la n c e

a t

3 0 Ju n e

2 0 2 0

8 , 8 0 0

1, 7 6 0

2 7 , 3 3 4

14 , 3 0 5

15 7

(1, 0 9 3 )

(2 , 6 5 5 )

(1, 18 8 )

13 6 , 8 4 0

2 4 , 3 4 7

(3 9 )

2 0 8 , 5 6 8

(*) Data not audited

14

Zignago Vetro Group

ESG: main indicators and KPI's (*)

ATTACHMENT 9

Topic

KPIs

2019

2020

30.09.20

2025

actual

Objectives

actual

Strategic objectives:

Raw materials

% of recycled glass of total

46.5%

49%

50.6%

53.2%

management

raw materials

Energy consumption per

Cge.%: - 5.5%

Cge.%: - 1.7%

Cge.%: - 5.7%

Cge.%: - 6.7%

Energy

tonne of glass produced

efficiency

% of electricity from

40.60%

45%

45.8%

77.7%

renewable sources

Water resource

Specific water consumption

Cge.%: - 33.9%

Cge.%: - 25.5%

Cge.%: - 14.9% (Note A)

Cge.%: - 30%

management

per tonne of glass produced

Emissions

Specific CO2 emissions

Cge.%: - 5.7%

Cge.%: - 1.1%

Cge.%: - 7.3%

Cge.%: - 17.6%

ISO 14001 in Poland: completion

expected by December 2020

Maintain current certifications

FSSC 22000 underway in Empoli,

adoption ISO 14001 in

adoption ISO 14001 in

● expected by mid-2021 and in Fossalta by

Adopt following new certifications:

Italy

Poland

2022

● ISO 45000 in Empoli by 2022 and in

Group certifications

ISO 9001 in France underway and

Fossalta by 2024

● ISO 50000 by 2025

expected by 2021

Other

Further improve Ecovadis and CDP

Ecovadis: Silver rating

Ecovadis: obtain Gold

Ecovadis: being updated

rating

scores

CDP score B

CDP score A-

CDP being updated

Social / environmental

over 10 projects

€ 100,000 budgeted for

Euro 230,000 (includes COVID-19

€ 100,000 per year budgeted for this

social/environmental

initiatives

supported

emergency aid)

topic

support initiatives

Note A : Not all technical work carried due to COVID-19

(*) 2020 data not audited

15

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 19:29:02 UTC
