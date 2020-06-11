Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Q3 2020 06 11

In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent
amendments and supplements
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Board of Directors of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. approves the 2020 Third Quarter Report
Results significantly improve in Q3, despite impacts of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with revenues and earnings significantly recovering.
Revenues decreased 4.2% in the first nine months, against 6.3% in the half-year, with the EBITDA margin rising to 25.6% from 24.9% in the first six months.
Strong progress made on the sustainability strategic objectives (ESG).
Group 9M 2020 Key Financial Highlights
Revenues of Euro 302.2 million (-4.2% on 2019), of which exports account for 30.5%. Revenues in Q3 2020 stable on Q3 2019 and up 20.9% on Q2 2020.
EBITDA of Euro 77.3 million (25.6% margin, -11.9%). In Q3 2020 totalling Euro 28.4 million (26.9% margin, -9.6% on Q3 2019 and up 27.1% on Q2 2020).
EBIT of Euro 36.6 million (12.1% margin, -25%).
Group profit of Euro 24.3 million (8.1% margin, -31.7%), including unrealised exchange rate losses on inter-company loan for Euro 2.6 million.
In Q3 2020 amounting to Euro 10.4 million (9.8% margin, -21.5% on Q3 2019 and up 59.2% on Q2 2020), including exchange rate losses of Euro 0.8 million.
Cash generation, before investments, of Euro 63.6 million (21.1% of revenues). In Q3 2020, this totalled Euro 20.2 million.
Net financial debt of Euro 255.9 million (Euro 266.8 million at 30 June 2020).
Fossalta di Portogruaro, 6 November 2020 - The Board of Directors ofZignago Vetro S.p.A- a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - in a meeting held today chaired by Paolo Giacobbo, approved the Interim Report at 30 September 2020.
Company profile
The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets. The Group is also engaged in other sectors offering synergies with its core business - particularly the collection and treatment of raw glass for subsequent reuse.
9M 2020 Zignago Vetro Group Operating Performance
The recovery on Group markets emerging in the latter weeks of the first half of the year continued in Q3 2020. Food container demand in particular developed strongly in Italy and in Europe, with the recovery in other segments such as liquors and beverages continuing in the wake of encouraging signals in the latter months of the first half of the year.
The Cosmetics and Perfumery market globally, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued social distancing and mobility restrictions, saw signs of an uneven recovery in demand, with the online channels performing better than traditional distribution, while travel retail however remains substantially stalled.
All Group companies continued to operate as normal, returning good results, while maintaining all appropriate prevention and protection measures against the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. In particular, in the third quarter, consolidated revenues grew approx. 21% over the second quarter, with the operating margin recovering significantly (+27%).
Strategic Sustainability Objectives (ESG)
At 30 September 2020, the Group had comfortably achieved the ESG objectives set for 2020, particularly in terms of the management of raw materials, energy efficiency and emissions.
Considerable water resource management improvements were achieved, although the ambitious 2020 objective has not yet been met due to the slowdown of some technical interventions due to COVID-19 related difficulties.
Among the significant events, we highlight the certification activities and the spending commitments on social and environmental initiatives, including support for COVID-19 emergency public health initiatives.
The indicators for the period are presented in Annex 9
Zignago Vetro Group 9M Key Financial Highlights(*)
9M 2020
9M 2019
Cge.%
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
Revenues
302.2
315.4
-
4.2%
EBITDA
77.3
87.7
-
11.9%
EBIT
36.6
48.8
-
25.0%
Operating Profit
36.7
49.0
-
25.1%
Profit before taxes
32.1
46.3
-
30.6%
Group Profit
24.3
35.6
-31.7%
9M 2020
9M 2019
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
Free cash flow (before investments)
63.6
57.6
Payments on fixed assets
(28.5)
(65.3)
Free cash flow net
35.1
(7.7)
(see pages 4 & 5)
30.09.2020
30.09.2019
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
Financial debt
(318.4)
(302.2)
Liquidity
62.5
39.1
Net financial debt
(255.9)
(263.1)
The figures and the subsequent comments concerning the consolidated figures were based on the management view of the Group business, which provides for the proportional consolidation of the joint venture, in continuity with the accounting policies adopted until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro
Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method, as is the case for Julia Vitrum SpA from 31 December 2019, and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.
The income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of financial position, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2020 and 2019 and at 31 December 2019, prepared according to international accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively at attachments 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of this press release.
Consolidated Revenues in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to Euro 302.2 million compared to Euro 315.4 million in the same period of the previous year (- 4.2%). Export sales in the January-September 2020 period amounted to Euro 92.2 million, 30.5% of revenues (-18.5% on Euro 113.2 million in the first nine months of 2019: 35.9% of revenues).
Consolidated EBITDA in 9M 2020 amounted to Euro 77.3 million, down 11.9% on 9M 2019 (Euro 87.7 million), with a margin of 25.6% (27.8% in 9M 2019).
The consolidated EBIT in the first nine months was Euro 36.6 million (-25% compared to Euro 48.8 million in 2019), with a margin of 12.1% (15.4% in 9M 2019).
The Group profit in the first nine months of 2020 was Euro 24.3 million, compared to Euro 35.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 (-31.7%) - a margin of 8.1% (11.3% in 9M 2019) and was impacted by unrealised exchange rate losses on an inter-company loan of Euro 2.6 million.
Net capital expenditure in the first nine months 2020 by Group companies totalled Euro 23.7 million (Euro 45.8 million in 9M 2019). Payments on fixed assets totalled Euro 28.5 million in 9M 2020, compared to Euro 65.3 million in 9M 2019.
The Group generated Free cash flow in the period, before payments on fixed assets, of Euro 63.6 million (Euro 57.6 million in the first nine months of 2019); after payments on fixed assets for Euro 28.5 million and dividends of Euro 37 million, the free cash flow was +Euro 35.1 million, compared to -Euro-7.7 million at 30 September 2019.
The Group net financial debt at 30 September 2020 was Euro 255.9 million, compared to Euro 251.4 million at 31 December 2019 (Euro 263.1 million at 30 September 2019). The net debt reduced Euro 11 million in the third quarter of 2020. Group liquidity at 30 September 2020 was Euro 62.4 million, compared to Euro
39.1 million at 30 September 2019 and Euro 48.9 million at 31 December 2019. Liquidity improved Euro 8 million in the third quarter of 2020.
***********************
Zignago Vetro Group Q3 Key Financial Highlights
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Cge.
(in Euro millions)
(in Euro millions)
%
Revenues
105.8
105.8
0%
EBITDA
28.4
31.4
-
9.6%
EBIT
14.7
18.0
-
18.7%
Operating Profit
14.6
18.1
-
19.3%
Profit before taxes
13.4
16.6
-
19.6%
Group Net Profit
10.4
13.2
-
21.5%
Consolidated Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to Euro 105.8 million, unchanged on the same period of the previous year. Export sales amounted to Euro 30 million (Euro 37.9 million in 2019: -21%). Q3 2020 revenues were up 20.9% on the preceding quarter.
Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totalled Euro 28.4 million, a decrease of 9.6% compared to the same period in the previous year (Euro 31.4 million). The EBITDA margin was 26.9% (29.7% in the third quarter of 2019). Q3 EBITDA increased 27.1% on the preceding quarter.
The consolidated EBIT amounted to Euro 14.7 million (-18.7% compared to Euro 18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019), with a margin of 13.9% (17.1%).
The profit for the quarter increased 59.2% on the preceding quarter. The unrealised exchange rate effect in the quarter on the inter-company loan was a loss of Euro 0.8 million.
***********************
Outlook
The markets again in October showed further signs of stabilisation, although it is currently too early to predict whether the recent virus outbreak will interrupt the ongoing recovery.
Within this general environment (excluding pandemic-related impacts which are unforeseeable), it is expected that the recovery in the third quarter shall continue into the final part of the year.
In addition, it is expected that the Group is currently able to manage this period of turbulence while maintaining a solid and balanced financial situation.
No other significant events after 30 September 2020 occurred.
There were no atypical and/or unusual transactions for the period ended 30 September 2020 as defined by Consob Communication DEM/6064293.
***********************
Declaration
The Executive Responsible for Financial Reporting, Mr. Roberto Celot, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.
***********************
Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2020
The Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2020 will be made available to the public as soon as available and in accordance with law at the registered office of the company and on the company website www.gruppozignagovetro.com
All the figures in the Consolidated Reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position (attachments 1, 2 and 3) reported below were prepared on the basis of management's view which considers the proportional consolidation of joint ventures appropriate, in line with the approach taken until 31 December 2013. Following the entry into force of the new "IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements" and "IAS 28 - Interests in associates and joint ventures" the accounting policies changed for the consolidation of the joint ventures of the Zignago Vetro Group. In particular, from 1 January 2014 the joint ventures in Vetri Speciali SpA and Vetreco Srl may not be consolidated under the proportional method, as is the case from 1 January 2020 for Julia Vitrum SpA, and should be recognised in the consolidated financial statements at equity.
The statement of financial position, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Zignago Vetro Group at 30 September 2020 and 31 December and 30 September 2019, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards in force from 1 January 2014, are reported respectively in the subsequent attachments 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
ATTACHMENT 1
Zignago Vetro Group
Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)
(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)
9M 2020
9M 2019
Changes
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
%
Revenues
302,187
100.0%
315,449
100.0%
(4.2%)
Changes in finished and semi-
finished products and work in
progress
9,074
3.0%
11,218
3.6%
(19.1%)
Internal production of fixed assets
1,084
0.4%
1,675
0.5%
(35.3%)
Value of production
312,345
103.4%
328,342
104.1%
(4.9%)
Cost of goods and services
(168,123)
(55.7%)
(171,367)
(54.3%)
(1.9%)
Value added
144,222
47.7%
156,975
49.8%
(8.1%)
Personnel expense
(66,894)
(22.1%)
(69,248)
(22.0%)
(3.4%)
EBITDA
77,328
25.6%
87,727
27.8%
(11.9%)
Amortisation & Depreciation
(39,977)
(13.2%)
(38,032)
(12.1%)
5.1%
Accruals to provisions
(776)
(0.3%)
(935)
(0.3%)
(17.0%)
EBIT
36,575
12.1%
48,760
15.4%
(25.0%)
Net
recurring
non-operating
income (charges)
120
(0.1%)
223
0.1%
n.a.
Net non-recurring income
9
0.0%
---
---
n.a.
O perating Profit
36,704
12.1%
48,983
15.5%
(25.1%)
Net financial expense
(2,161)
(0.7%)
(2,075)
(0.8%)
4.1%
Net exchange rate gains/(losses)
(2,401)
(0.8%)
(621)
---
n.a.
Profit before taxes
32,142
10.6%
46,287
14.7%
(30.6%)
Income taxes
(7,770)
(2.5%)
(10,776)
(3.4%)
(27.9%)
(Tax-rate 9M 2020: 24.2%)
(Tax-rate 9M 2019: 23.3%)
(Profit) Loss non -con . int.
(25)
n.a.
123
n.a.
n.a.
Profit for the period
24,347
8.1%
35,634
11.3%
(31.7%)
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 2
Zignago Vetro Group
Reclassified Consolidated Income Statement (*)
(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Changes
Euro thou.
%
Euro thou.
%
%
Revenues
105,760
100.0%
105,760
100.0%
0.0%
Changes in finished and semi-finished
products and work in progress
(322)
(0.3%)
5,113
4.8%
(106.3%)
Internal production of fixed assets
256
0.2%
144
0.1%
77.8%
Value of production
105,694
99.9%
111,017
104.9%
(4.8%)
Cost of goods and services
(56,013)
(52.9%)
(57,685)
(54.5%)
(2.9%)
Value added
49,681
47.0%
53,332
50.4%
(6.8%)
Personnel expense
(21,253)
(20.1%)
(21,898)
(20.7%)
(2.9%)
EBITDA
28,428
26.9%
31,434
29.7%
(9.6%)
Amortisation & Depreciation
(13,616)
(12.9%)
(13,054)
(12.3%)
4.3%
Accruals to provisions
(149)
(0.1%)
(343)
(0.3%)
(56.6%)
EBIT
14,663
13.9%
18,037
17.1%
(18.7%)
Net recurring non-operating income
(charges)
(271)
(0.3%)
55
---
n.a.
Net non-recurring income
203
0.2%
---
---
n.a.
O perating Profit
14,595
13.8%
18,092
17.1%
(19.3%)
Net financial expense
(685)
(0.7%)
(460)
(0.4%)
48.9%
Net exchange rate gains/(losses)
(533)
(0.5%)
(1,004)
(1.0%)
(46.9%)
Profit before taxes
13,377
12.6%
16,628
15.7%
(19.6%)
Income taxes
(2,939)
(2.8%)
(3,327)
(3.1%)
(11.7%)
(Tax-rate Q3 2020: 22.0%)
(Tax-rate Q3 2019: 20.0%)
(Profit) Loss non-con. int.
(77)
0.0%
(99)
(0.1%)
(22.2%)
Profit for the period
10,361
9.8%
13,202
12.5%
(21.5%)
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 3
Zignago Vetro Group
Reclassified Consolidated Statement of Financial Position(*)
(Management's view based on the accounting standards in force from 31 December 2013)
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2019
Euro
%
Euro
%
Euro
%
Euro
%
thou.
thou.
thou.
thou.
T rade receivables
97,478
88,987
94,779
99,867
Other receivables
16,459
15,953
24,322
18,734
Inventories
121,483
120,935
109,379
109,909
Current non-financial payables
(101,661)
(96,054)
(94,907)
(95,749)
Payables on fixed assets
(6,719)
(5,459)
(11,562)
(6,134)
A) Working capital
127,040
27.4%
124,362
26.7%
122,011
25.8%
126,627
27.1%
Net tangible and intangible assets
301,566
306,441
317,776
308,623
Goodwill
43,183
43,197
43,228
43,208
Other equity investments and non-
current assets
7,740
6,216
5,473
4,460
Non-current provisions and non-
financial payables
(15,100)
(15,241)
(15,196)
(16,170)
B) Net fixed capital
337,389
72.6%
340,613
73.3%
351,281
74.2%
340,121
72.9%
A+B= Net capital employed
464,429
100.0%
464,975
100.0%
473,292
100.0%
466,748
100.0%
Financed by:
Current loans and borrowings
Cash and cash equivalents
Current net debt
Non-current loans and borrowings
C) Net financial debt
Opening equity
Dividends paid in the period
Change in translation reserve & other eq. changes
Profit
for the period
Group equity
Non-controllinginterest equity
D+E) Total Consolidated Equity
C+D+E = Total financial debt and equity
116,077
144,509
153,703
168,170
(62,451)
(54,425)
(48,876)
(39,116)
53,626
11.5%
90,084
19.4%
104,827
22.1%
129,054
27.6%
202,235
43.5%
176,741
38.0%
146,583
31.0%
134,023
28.7%
255,861
55.1%
266,825
57.4%
251,410
53.1%
263,077
56.4%
221,946
221,946
200,132
200,132
(37,005)
(37,005)
(31,569)
(31,569)
(681)
(661)
330
(412)
24,347
13,986
53,053
35,634
208,607
44.9%
198,266
42.6%
221,946
46.9%
203,785
43.7%
(39)
0.1%
(116)
(0.0%)
(64)
(0.0%)
(114)
(0.0%)
208,568
198,150
221,882
203,671
464,429
100.0%
464,975
100.0%
473,292
100.0%
466,748
100.0%
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 4
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Income Statement (*)
(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)
Consolidated Income Statement
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
9M 2020
9M 2019
(Euro thousands)
-
Re ve n u e s
80,940
81,842
229,458
242,074
Raw material, ancillary,
consumables and goods
(16,718)
(13,700)
(40,441)
(41,522)
Service costs
(27,543)
(27,039)
(83,233)
(82,133)
Personnel expense
(16,095)
(16,901)
(51,373)
(53,499)
Amortisation & Depreciation
(11,015)
(10,772)
(32,767)
(31,420)
Other operating costs
(886)
(1,036)
(3,015)
(3,480)
Other operating income
159
258
881
920
Equity-accounted joint ventures
4,156
4,007
12,967
13,490
O perating Profit
12,998
16,659
32,477
44,430
Financial income
17
107
221
180
Financial expense
(589)
(463)
(2,082)
(1,910)
Net exchange rate gains/(losses)
(483)
(1,013)
(2,347)
(631)
Profit before taxes
11,943
15,290
28,269
42,069
Income taxes
(1,505)
(1,989)
(3,897)
(6,558)
Profit for the period
10,438
13,301
24,372
35,511
Non -controlling interests loss (profit)
(77)
(99)
(25)
123
Group Profit
10,361
13,202
24,347
35,634
Earnings per share:
Basic (and diluted) earnings per share
0.122
0.155
0.286
0.418
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 5
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (*)
(based on IAS in force from January 1, 2014)
(Euro thousands)
Profit for the period
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
T ranslation difference for foreign operations
T ax effect
Total items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
T ax effect
Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
O ther comprehensive income (expense) for the year, net of taxes
Total comprehensive income for the period
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests (Loss)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
9M 2020
9M 2019
10,361
13,301
24,347
35,511
(505)
(199)
(1,711)
(412)
---
(505)
(199)
(1,711)
(412)
(505)
(199)
(1,711)
(412)
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
(505)
(199)
(1,711)
(412)
9,856
13,102
22,636
35,099
9,856
13,102
22,636
35,099
(77)
(99)
(25)
123
9,779
13,003
22,611
35,222
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 6
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (*)
(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)
(Euro thousands)
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2019
ASSETS
Non -current assets
Property, plant and equipment
224,150
229,069
242,479
241,692
Goodwill
2,693
2,707
2,738
2,718
Intangible assets
1,939
2,092
2,402
263
Equity-accounted Joint Ventures
83,848
79,469
83,055
78,533
Equity investments
387
389
389
389
Other non-current assets
958
747
487
259
Deferred tax assets
3,948
4,325
4,044
3,116
Total non -current assets
317,923
318,798
335,594
326,970
Current assets
Inventories
99,709
99,421
89,761
88,857
T rade receivables
77,747
68,605
78,022
81,654
Other current assets
10,752
12,408
14,705
14,621
T ax Assets
3,445
3,912
5,215
5,949
Cash and cash equivalents
53,083
47,585
44,805
31,954
Total current assets
244,736
231,931
232,508
223,035
TO TAL ASSETS
562,659
550,729
568,102
550,005
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
EQ UITY
Share capital
8,800
8,800
8,800
8,800
Reserves
40,465
39,733
39,356
39,890
T reasury share purchases
(1,093)
(1,093)
(1,093)
(1,093)
Retained earnings and profit for the period
136,088
136,840
121,830
120,554
Other equity items
24,347
13,986
53,053
35,634
TO TAL EQ UITY O WNERS O F THE PARENT
208,607
198,266
221,946
203,785
NO N-CO NTRO LLING INT. EQ UITY
(39)
(116)
(64)
(114)
TO TAL EQ UITY
208,568
198,150
221,882
203,671
LIABILITIES
Non -current liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges
3,900
3,967
3,963
4,462
Post -employment benefits
4,442
4,414
4,299
4,245
Non-current loans and borrowings
163,759
137,214
123,710
107,850
Other non-current liabilities
1,443
1,876
1,876
2,145
Deferred tax liabilities
2,207
2,212
2,230
2,079
Total non -current liabilities
175,751
149,683
136,078
120,781
Current liabilities
Bank loans and borrowings
non-current portion
93,730
120,123
127,915
141,144
T rade and other payables
62,040
59,938
60,005
60,500
Other current liabilities
19,043
20,439
20,945
19,413
Current income taxes
3,527
2,396
1,257
4,496
Total current liabilities
178,340
202,896
210,122
225,553
TO TAL LIABILITIES
354,091
352,579
346,200
346,334
TO TAL EQ UITY AND LIABILITIES
562,659
550,729
568,082
550,005
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 7
Zignago Vetro Group
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (*)
(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)
(Euro thousands)
9M 2020
H1 2020
12 months
9M 2019
2019
CASH FLO W FRO M O PERATING ACTIVITIES:
Profit before taxes
28,269
16,326
62,640
42,069
Adjustments to reconcile net profit with cash flow generated
from operating activities:
Amortisation & Depreciation
32,657
21,752
39,946
31,158
Losses/(gains) on sale of property, plant & equipment
72
72
(264)
---
Accrual to allowance for impairment
44
44
188
466
Net changes to post -employment benefits
143
115
(230)
(284)
Net changes to other provisions
(63)
4
(294)
205
Change in asset items due to translation effect
3,346
2,356
---
887
Financial income and exchange rate gains
2,126
1,660
(1,550)
451
Financial expenses and exchange rate losses
2,082
1,493
2,236
2,541
Income taxes paid in the period
216
(249)
(13,536)
(7,152)
Equity-accounted joint ventures
(12,967)
(8,811)
(18,087)
(13,490)
Dividends distributed by equity-accounted joint ventures
12,377
12,377
10,213
10,213
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables
231
9,373
(13,307)
(17,217)
Decrease/(increase) in other current assets
3,953
2,297
2,125
2,209
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
(9,948)
(9,680)
(10,578)
(9,674)
Increase/(decrease) in trade & other payables
3,942
2,994
4,805
6,816
Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities
(1,902)
(506)
1,018
(514)
Change in other non-current assets and liabilities
(906)
(259)
158
646
Total adjustments and changes
35,403
35,032
2,843
7,261
Net Cash Flows from operating activities
(A)
63,672
51,358
65,483
49,330
CASH FLO W FRO M INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Gross investments in intangible assets
---
---
(2,974)
(138)
Gross investments in property, plant and equipment
(18,167)
(11,125)
(46,346)
(39,173)
Increase/(decrease) in payables for purchases of non-current assets
(1,907)
(3,061)
(17,548)
(19,087)
Equity investments
2
---
2
---
Sales price of securities
---
---
---
---
Sales price of property, plant and equipment
892
744
264
93
Net cash flow used in
(B)
(19,180)
(13,442)
(66,602)
(58,305)
investing activities
CASH FLO WS FRO M FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Interest paid in the period, incl. currency effects
(1,296)
(1,073)
(2,144)
(2,367)
Interest received in the period
(2,339)
(1,679)
864
(241)
Net increase (decrease) of short -term bank payables
(41,914)
(10,234)
49,556
59,306
Net change non-current loans and borrowings
47,778
15,946
(3,498)
(16,216)
Distribution of dividends
(37,005)
(37,005)
(31,569)
(31,569)
Other changes
304
115
---
114
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(C)
(34,472)
(33,930)
13,209
9,027
Change in equity due to currency conversion effect
(D)
(1,742)
(1,206)
304
(436)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
+B+C+D)
8,278
2,780
12,394
(384)
Vetro Revet cash and cash equivalents
73
Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period
44,805
44,805
32,338
32,338
Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period
53,083
47,585
44,805
31,954
(*) Data not audited
ATTACHMENT 8
Zignago Vetro Group
Statement of changes in Equity (*)
(based on IAS in force from 1 January 2014)
Share capital
Legal reserve
Revaluation reserve
Other reserves
Capital paid-in
Treasury shares
Translation reserve
Actuarial profit/(loss) on ind. deferred benefit plans
Retained earnings
Profit for the period
Total non-controlling interest equity
Total consolidated equity
B a la n c e
a t
3 0 Ju n e
2 0 19
8 , 8 0 0
1, 7 6 0
2 7 , 3 3 4
11, 5 9 2
15 7
(1, 0 9 3 )
(9 6 9 )
(9 2 2 )
12 2 , 2 2 9
2 2 , 4 3 2
(2 13 )
19 1, 10 7
Profit (Los s )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
13,202
99
13,301
Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax
e ffe c t
- - -
- - -
- - -
(46)
- - -
- - -
(691)
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(737)
Tota l Comp . Inc ome
(e xpe ns e )
- - -
- - -
- - -
(46)
- - -
- - -
(691)
- - -
- - -
13,202
99
12,564
Alloc a tion of re s ult
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
B a la n c e
a t
3 0 S e p te mb e r 2 0 19
8 , 8 0 0
1, 7 6 0
2 7 , 3 3 4
11, 5 4 6
15 7
(1, 0 9 3 )
(1, 6 6 0 )
(9 2 2 )
12 2 , 2 2 9
3 5 , 6 3 4
(114 )
2 0 3 , 6 7 1
Profit (Los s )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
17,419
50
17,469
Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax
e ffe c t
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(266)
- - -
- - -
- - -
(266)
Tota l Comp . Inc ome
(los s )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(266)
- - -
17,419
50
17,203
Othe r c ha nge s
- - -
- - -
- - -
691
- - -
- - -
716
- - -
(399)
- - -
1,008
Alloc a tion of non - c ontrolling
inte re s ts e q .
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
Dis tribution of divide nds
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
B a la n c e
a t
3 1 De c e mb e r 2 0 19
8 , 8 0 0
1, 7 6 0
2 7 , 3 3 4
12 , 2 3 7
15 7
(1, 0 9 3 )
(9 4 4 )
(1, 18 8 )
12 1, 8 3 0
5 3 , 0 5 3
(6 4 )
2 2 1, 8 8 2
Profit (Los s )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
13,986
(52)
13,934
Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax
e ffe c t
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(1,206)
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(1,206)
Tota l Comp . Inc ome
(e xpe ns e )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(1,206)
- - -
- - -
13,986
(52)
12,728
Alloc a tion of re s ult
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
53,053
(53,053)
- - -
- - -
Othe r c ha nge s
- - -
- - -
- - -
1,059
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(1,038)
- - -
- - -
21
IFRS 2
- - -
- - -
- - -
524
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
524
Move me nt non - c ontrolling
inte re s ts e q .
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
Dis tribution of divide nds
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(37,005)
- - -
- - -
(37,005)
B a la n c e
a t
3 0 Ju n e
2 0 2 0
8 , 8 0 0
1, 7 6 0
2 7 , 3 3 4
13 , 8 2 0
15 7
(1, 0 9 3 )
(2 , 15 0 )
(1, 18 8 )
13 6 , 8 4 0
13 , 9 8 6
(116 )
19 8 , 15 0
Profit (Los s )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
10,361
77
10,438
Othe r profits /(los s e s ), ne t of tax
e ffe c t
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(505)
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(505)
Tota l Comp . Inc ome
(e xpe ns e )
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
(505)
- - -
- - -
10,361
77
9,933
Alloc a tion of re s ult
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
Othe r c ha nge s
- - -
- - -
- - -
223
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
223
IFRS 2
- - -
- - -
- - -
262
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
262
Move me nt non - c ontrolling
inte re s ts e q .
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
Dis tribution of divide nds
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
- - -
B a la n c e
a t
3 0 Ju n e
2 0 2 0
8 , 8 0 0
1, 7 6 0
2 7 , 3 3 4
14 , 3 0 5
15 7
(1, 0 9 3 )
(2 , 6 5 5 )
(1, 18 8 )
13 6 , 8 4 0
2 4 , 3 4 7
(3 9 )
2 0 8 , 5 6 8
(*) Data not audited
Zignago Vetro Group
ESG: main indicators and KPI's (*)
ATTACHMENT 9
Topic
KPIs
2019
2020
30.09.20
2025
actual
Objectives
actual
Strategic objectives:
Raw materials
% of recycled glass of total
46.5%
49%
50.6%
53.2%
management
raw materials
Energy consumption per
Cge.%: - 5.5%
Cge.%: - 1.7%
Cge.%: - 5.7%
Cge.%: - 6.7%
Energy
tonne of glass produced
efficiency
% of electricity from
40.60%
45%
45.8%
77.7%
renewable sources
Water resource
Specific water consumption
Cge.%: - 33.9%
Cge.%: - 25.5%
Cge.%: - 14.9% (Note A)
Cge.%: - 30%
management
per tonne of glass produced
Emissions
Specific CO2 emissions
Cge.%: - 5.7%
Cge.%: - 1.1%
Cge.%: - 7.3%
Cge.%: - 17.6%
●
ISO 14001 in Poland: completion
expected by December 2020
Maintain current certifications
FSSC 22000 underway in Empoli,
adoption ISO 14001 in
adoption ISO 14001 in
● expected by mid-2021 and in Fossalta by
Adopt following new certifications:
Italy
Poland
2022
● ISO 45000 in Empoli by 2022 and in
Group certifications
ISO 9001 in France underway and
Fossalta by 2024
●
● ISO 50000 by 2025
expected by 2021
Other
Further improve Ecovadis and CDP
Ecovadis: Silver rating
Ecovadis: obtain Gold
Ecovadis: being updated
rating
scores
CDP score B
CDP score A-
CDP being updated
Social / environmental
over 10 projects
€ 100,000 budgeted for
Euro 230,000 (includes COVID-19
€ 100,000 per year budgeted for this
social/environmental
initiatives
supported
emergency aid)
topic
support initiatives
Note A : Not all technical work carried due to COVID-19
