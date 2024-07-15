ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A.
Registered office in Fossalta di Portogruaro (VE) Via Ita Marzotto, 8
Share capital Euro 8.932.000,00, subscribed and paid up for Euro 8.931.999,60
Tax code and registration in the Venice Company Register 00717800247
SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Fossalta di Portogruaro (VE), July 15, 2024 - Zignago Vetro S.p.A. hereby informs that an updated version of the essential information and the extract (which will be published in the Italian national newspaper "Il Giornale" on July 16, 2024) concerning the occurrence of the automatic renewal of the shareholders' agreements, are available to the public on the Company's website, www.zignagovetro.com, section "Investors
- Governance" and on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" (www.1info.it.). The automatic renewal of the shareholders' agreements occurred on July 11, 2024 for a further three years (i.e. until 11 July 2027), pursuant to the terms and conditions provided therein.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 15:17:03 UTC.