Zignago Vetro SpA is an Italy-based company operating in the glass production sector. The Company's operating segments are divided into five business units: Zignago Vetro SpA unit carries out the production of glass containers for food and beverages and for cosmetics and perfumery; Verreries Brosse SAS and its subsidiary Brosse USA Inc unit carries out the production of glass containers for perfumes; Vetri Speciali SpA unit includes the production of specialty containers, principally for wine, vinegar and olive oil; HSC SA unit undertakes the production of customized products for cosmetic and perfumery containers and also for food and beverage niche markets; Vetreco Srl unit is engaged in the processing of raw glass into the finished material ready for use by glassmakers. It operates through La Revet Vetri S.R.L.