Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Shareholders' Meeting 28 07 2022

The Shareholders' Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.P.A. approves

a "2022-2024 Performance Shares" Plan.

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 28 July 2022 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.p.A., a Euronext STAR Milan company, held today at the Company's registered office under the chairpersonship of Mr. Nicolò Marzotto, approved:

"2022-2024 Performance Shares" Plan

as per and for the purposes of Article 114- bis , paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended and supplemented, the long-term incentive plan called the "2022-2024 Performance Shares Plan" reserved for the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executives of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (the "Beneficiaries").

The Plan provides for the granting to Beneficiaries of Rights (personal, nominative, non-transferable and non-negotiable) to receive shares held in portfolio by the Company, free of charge, at the end of a three-year Vesting Period, subject to and on the basis of the level of achievement of the Performance Targets in accordance with the provisions of the Plan and its Regulation.

The Shares allocated have full rights and, therefore, the attached rights devolve to each Beneficiary from the point at which they become holders of the Shares.

The Rights will vest after the Vesting Period ending 31 December 2024, and the relative Shares will vest in 2025. 20% of the allocated Shares will then be subject to a two-year Holding Period, during which they may not be subject to Transfer according to a sliding scale mechanism.

A maximum of 109,500 Shares will be allocated under the Plan, assuming that all Beneficiaries achieve the highest levels of performance.

The Performance Targets consist of the following parameters: three targets related to the Zignago Vetro Group's economic-financial performance in the medium to long term with a combined weighting of 75%; three targets related to ESG issues with a total weighting of 25% (understood as maintenance or improvement of current rating).



The Company considers, in line with best market practice adopted by listed companies in Italy, with particular regard to the STAR segment, that share-based remuneration plans are an effective instrument to incentivise and create loyalty, also over the medium to long term, among individuals who play a key role in achieving the objectives of the Company and more generally of the Group, recognising their efforts dedicated to the growth of the Company and the Group over recent years, as well as aligning the interests of key managers with those of shareholders.

Specifically, the Plan is designed to (i) strengthen the involvement of the individuals who play a key role in the achievement of the Company's results, and (ii) align the interests of the Beneficiaries with those of the shareholders, with a view to the concrete pursuit of sustainable success for the Company.

the granting to the Board of Directors, with the faculty to sub-delegate, the widest powers necessary or useful to execute the "2022-2024 Performance Shares Plan", including, merely by means of non- exhaustive example, the power to:

