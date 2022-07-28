Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Shareholders' Meeting 28 07 2022
07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
ZIGNAGO VETRO SPA
PRESS RELEASE
In accordance with Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and supplements
The Shareholders' Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.P.A. approves
a "2022-2024 Performance Shares" Plan.
Fossalta di Portogruaro, 28 July 2022 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.p.A., a Euronext STAR Milan company, held today at the Company's registered office under the chairpersonship of Mr. Nicolò Marzotto, approved:
"2022-2024 Performance Shares" Plan
as per and for the purposes of Article 114-bis, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended and supplemented, the long-term incentive plan called the "2022-2024 Performance Shares Plan" reserved for the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executives of Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (the "Beneficiaries").
The Plan provides for the granting to Beneficiaries of Rights (personal, nominative, non-transferable and non-negotiable) to receive shares held in portfolio by the Company, free of charge, at the end of a three-year Vesting Period, subject to and on the basis of the level of achievement of the Performance Targets in accordance with the provisions of the Plan and its Regulation.
The Shares allocated have full rights and, therefore, the attached rights devolve to each Beneficiary from the point at which they become holders of the Shares.
The Rights will vest after the Vesting Period ending 31 December 2024, and the relative Shares will vest in 2025. 20% of the allocated Shares will then be subject to a two-year Holding Period, during which they may not be subject to Transfer according to a sliding scale mechanism.
A maximum of 109,500 Shares will be allocated under the Plan, assuming that all Beneficiaries achieve the highest levels of performance.
The Performance Targets consist of the following parameters:
three targets related to the Zignago Vetro Group's economic-financial performance in the medium to long term with a combined weighting of 75%;
three targets related to ESG issues with a total weighting of 25% (understood as maintenance or improvement of current rating).
The Company considers, in line with best market practice adopted by listed companies in Italy, with particular regard to the STAR segment, that share-based remuneration plans are an effective instrument to incentivise and create loyalty, also over the medium to long term, among individuals who play a key role in achieving the objectives of the Company and more generally of the Group, recognising their efforts dedicated to the growth of the Company and the Group over recent years, as well as aligning the interests of key managers with those of shareholders.
Specifically, the Plan is designed to (i) strengthen the involvement of the individuals who play a key role in the achievement of the Company's results, and (ii) align the interests of the Beneficiaries with those of the shareholders, with a view to the concrete pursuit of sustainable success for the Company.
the granting to the Board of Directors, with the faculty to sub-delegate, the widest powers necessary or useful to execute the "2022-2024 Performance Shares Plan", including, merely by means of non- exhaustive example, the power to:
1
approve the Regulation, amend and/or supplement it;
grant Rights to the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executives, following their identification;
define Performance Targets;
verify achievement of Performance Targets;
including through delegation to the Chief Executive Officer, with the power to sub-delegate to the company and Group company structures, carry out all the tasks related to the execution of the Plan;
perform any act, fulfilment, formality, communication which is necessary or appropriate for the management and/or implementation of the Plan.
The prospectus for the "2022-2024 Performance Shares" Plan is available at the Company's registered office, at the Company's website at www.zignagovetro.com, Investors section, and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it.
Other Motions
The Shareholders' Meeting approved the amendments to the Remuneration Report in accordance with Article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98, as amended.
***********************
The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets.
***********************
All of the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting is available on the website: www.zignagovetro.com.
The minutes of the Meeting will be made available to the public at the Registered Office of the company and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info atwww.1info.itwithin thirty days from the Meeting and will be available on the website www.zignagovetro.com.Within five days of the Meeting, a summary report of the voting will be made available on the same website in accordance with law.
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 12:05:47 UTC.