Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Shareholders' Meeting 29 04 2022

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

 approves 2021 Annual Accounts and distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.40 per share,

 authorises the purchase of treasury shares,

 appoints Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 three-year period,

 appoints Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2022-2024 three-year period

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 29 April 2022 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, meeting today under the chairmanship of Mr. Paolo Giacobbo at the registered office, approved:

2021 Annual Accounts and dividend

 the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 as proposed by the Board of Directors on 11 March 2022 and previously announced in a press release to the market on the same date;

 the distribution of a dividend totalling Euro 35.4 million, as Euro 0.40 for each of the 88,442,525 outstanding ordinary shares, corresponding to a pay-out of approx. 59% of the consolidated profit: coupon No. 16, with ex-date of 9 May, record date of 10 May and payment date of 11 May 2022.

Revocation and conferment of new authorisation for the Board to acquire treasury shares

 the revocation for the outstanding period, which will conclude on 27 October 2022, and for the part not yet exercised, of the previous motion to acquire treasury shares of the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2021, and simultaneously, as per the means set out in the relative regulation, the conferment of a new authorisation. The buy back, also in view of the Group's equity structure, may, among other purposes, serve the shareholder value creation objectives or remuneration plans for employees, executive directors and collaborators of Zignago Vetro SpA and its subsidiaries. The authorisation has the following features: a) validity for a period of 18 months from the Shareholders' Meeting (expiry: 29 October 2023); b) maximum number of shares which may be acquired not in excess of one-tenth of the nominal share capital; c) price of each share acquired must not be 20% above or below the price of the



ordinary share recorded on the regulated market session before each transaction.

The company at today's date holds 308,975 treasury shares.

Appointment of Directors:

With regard to the Board of Directors' mandate, the Shareholders' AGM established the number of Directors of the new board as twelve, who will remain in office for three years (and therefore until the approval of the 2024 Annual Accounts). On the basis of the slates presented by the majority shareholder Zignago Holding Spa - holder of 64.45% of the subscribed and paid-in share capital - and an investment management fund group - whose overall holding is 2.44% of the subscribed and paid-in share capital - the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the following Directors:

1. Marzotto Nicolò (Chairperson)

2. Marzotto Gaetano

3. Marzotto Stefano

4. Marzotto Luca

5. Businaro Ferdinando

6. Antonelli Alessia (*)

7. Benaglia Roberta (*)

8. Cardini Roberto

9. Gallo Giorgina (*)

10. Manzoni Daniela (**)

11. Moscetti Franco (*)

12. Ravera Barbara (*)

The Directors marked with an asterisk declared their independence in accordance with the regulations in force and the Corporate Governance Code.

The Directors marked with two asterisks declared their independence in accordance with the TUF.

In particular, Ms. Ravera Barbara was indicated on the slate presented by the minority shareholders.

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

With the approval of 2021 Annual Accounts, the mandate of the Board of Statutory Auditors concludes. For the 2022-2024 three-year period, the Shareholders' Meeting, on the basis of the slates presented by the majority shareholder Zignago Holding SpA and by some minority shareholders, as indicated above, three Statutory Auditors were appointed (Gervasio Alberta - Chairman, Pesce Carlo and Manetti Andrea) and two Alternate Auditors (Tognin Roberta and Conti Cesare), who will remain in office until the approval of the 2024 Annual Accounts. In particular, Ms. Gervasio Alberta and Mr. Conti Cesare were indicated on the slate presented by the minority shareholders.

Other Motions

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Remuneration Report in accordance with Article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree 58/98, as amended.

***********************

The Board of Directors, which met following the Shareholders' Meeting, approved:

 the confirmation of Mr. Roberto Cardini as Chief Executive Officer;

 the appointment of Franco Moscetti as Vice Chairperson;

 the independence of six of the twelve directors in accordance with the CFA and the Self-Governance Code: Ms. Alessia Antonelli, Ms. Roberta Benaglia, Ms. Giorgina Gallo, Ms. Daniela Manzoni, Mr. Franco Moscetti and Ms. Barbara Ravera and noted that the Board of Statutory Auditors carried out appropriate assessments with regards to the independence of its members;

 the appointment of the Control and Risks Committee, comprised of non-executive directors, the majority of whom independent, Ms. Alessia Antonelli - Chairperson, Ms. Giorgina Gallo and Mr. Luca Marzotto;

 the appointment of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, comprised of non-executive directors, the majority of whom independent, Mr. Franco Moscetti - Chairman, Ms. Daniela Manzoni and Mr. Stefano Marzotto;

 the appointment of the Related Party Transactions Committee, comprising the non-executive and fully independent Directors Ms. Alessia Antonelli - Chairperson, Roberta Benaglia and Barbara Ravera;

 the appointment of Mr. Franco Moscetti, non-executive director, as Lead Independent Director;

 the appointment of Mr. Roberto Cardini, Director in charge of the Internal control and risk management system;

 the confirmation of the Supervisory Board, comprised of Mr. Alessandro Bentsik - Chairperson, Mr. Massimiliano Agnetti and Ms. Nicola Campana.

Based on the information available to the Company, the members of the Corporate Boards holding Zignago Vetro Spa shares are:

- Businaro Ferdinando 275,750 shares; - Cardini Roberto 60,000 shares; - Marzotto Gaetano 632,500 shares; - Marzotto Luca 75,000 shares; - Marzotto Nicolò 400,000 shares; - Marzotto Stefano 1,402,188 shares.

***********************

The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets.

***********************

All of the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the profiles of the members of the corporate boards, is available on the website: www.zignagovetro.com.

The minutes of the Meeting will be made available to the public at the Registered Office of the company and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it within thirty days from the AGM and will be available on the website www.zignagovetro.com. Within five days of the Meeting, a summary report of the voting will be made available on the same website in accordance with law.

