Zignago Vetro initiates the treasury share buyback program as resolved by the ordinary shareholders' meeting of April 29, 2024

Fossalta di Portogruaro, July 26, 2024

Pursuant to art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and subsequent amendments and additions, Zignago Vetro S.p.A., listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that it intends to start the treasury share purchase program by virtue of the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2024 to start a plan for purchasing of treasury shares, mainly aimed at maximizing value creation for shareholders, representing an attractive investment opportunity and enabling an improvement in the Company's financial structure.

The purchase program in question was approved by the shareholders' meeting for a maximum amount equal to 20 percent of the share capital (17,863,999.20 shares as of today's date) and may be carried out in such gradual steps as deemed appropriate over a period of 18 months from the shareholders' meeting authorization, within the limits of available reserves and distributable profits. The purchases may be made on the market at a price neither lower nor higher than 20 percent of the reference price recorded by the Zignago Vetro stock on the Stock Exchange in the session preceding each individual transaction.

In this context to purchase up to 5 million euros of treasury shares.

Zignago Vetro holds 818,643 treasury shares in its portfolio as of today.

The purchases of treasury shares will be carried out in compliance with the provisions in force for listed companies, namely in accordance with the provisions of Article 5, EU Regulation 596/2014, Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Article 132 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 as amended and supplemented (TUF) and Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, as well as with the regulations in force on the subject.

Any subsequent amendments to the aforementioned purchase program will be promptly made public.

Zignago Vetro will disclose the purchase transactions carried out on a weekly basis and in terms of the number of shares acquired during the period, average unit price, total number of shares acquired since the start of the program and total countervalue as of the date of disclosure.

The Zignago Vetro Group companies produce high quality glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery industries and Speciality Glass bottles for wines and spirits, for the domestic and international markets.

