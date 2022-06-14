Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Zignago Vetro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-14 am EDT
11.66 EUR   -0.17%
11:43aZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Presentation ESN Italian Day Conference in Paris 15 06 2022
PU
06/07ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Calendar Year 2022
PU
06/06ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : GZV Presentation 3rd Annual Polytems Hir Italian Day in Vienna 07 06 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zignago Vetro S p A : Presentation ESN Italian Day Conference in Paris 15 06 2022

06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation

& Financial Results

ESN Italian Day Conference in Paris

15 giugno 2022

Summary

Zignago Vetro organization

3

COMPANY STRUCTURE

4

ZIGNAGO HOLDING

5

ZIGNAGO VETRO MILESTONES

6

BUSINESS UNITS

7

INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

8

OUR CORE BUSINESS

9

OUR IDENTITY

10

11

BUSINESS MODEL

COMMERCIAL PRESENCE

Financial results

Annex

12

SALES AND PROFITABILITY

19

ESG

TRACK RECORD

APPROACH

14

FY21 REVENUES &

PROFITABILITY

15

FY21 REVENUES &

PROFITABILITY BY BU

16

ZV GROUP - BALANCE SHEET

17

ZV GROUP - CASH FLOW

FROM OPERATION & CAPEX

18

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE,

EPS & DIVIDENDS

2022 COMPANY PRESENTATION

2

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Company structure

65%

35%

Zignago Holding S.p.A.

FREE FLOAT on the ITALIAN

(MARZOTTO FAMILY)

STOCK EXCHANGE

Zignago Vetro

272,8 mln€

ZV Group consolidated

2021 data

493,0 mln€

51%

Vetro Revet

9,4 mln€ (*)

Zignago Vetro Brosse

Zignago Vetro Polska

Vetri Speciali

Zignago Glass USA

46,2 mln€

60,4 mln€

250,3 mln€ (*)

0,9 mln€

Vetreco

30%

22,1 mln€ (*)

100%

100%

50%

100%

Julia Vitrum

40%

1,5 mln€ (*)

Tre.Ve.

Nuova Ro-Co /

Garbellini

(**)

(**)

70%

70%

*100% of turnover

** since September 2020

2022 COMPANY PRESENTATION

3

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Zignago Holding

Zignago Vetro is the parent company of a group of glassworks. It is part of Zignago Holding S.p.A, a dynamic organization located in North-East Italy, consisting of a diversified portfolio of businesses controlled and owned by the Marzotto Family.

Others

Glass

Renewable

Fine wines

containers

Fashion/retail

energy

2022 COMPANY PRESENTATION

4

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Disclaimer

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
11:43aZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Presentation ESN Italian Day Conference in Paris 15 06 2022
PU
06/07ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Calendar Year 2022
PU
06/06ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : GZV Presentation 3rd Annual Polytems Hir Italian Day in Vienna 07 06..
PU
05/30ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Information on the share capital 27 05 2022
PU
05/09ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Avviso pagamento dividendo 2021
PU
04/29ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : PR Shareholders' Meeting 29 04 2022
PU
04/29ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Pr q12022
PU
04/29Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/08ZIGNAGO VETRO S P A : Information on the share capital 08 04 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 592 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2022 59,1 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net Debt 2022 253 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 1 034 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 691
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,68 €
Average target price 16,08 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Bentsik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Manzoni Suppiej Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Romei Pasetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.-32.09%1 079
VERALLIA-20.99%2 972
O-I GLASS, INC.41.15%2 462
VIDRALA, S.A.-20.55%2 134
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-33.85%758
BG CONTAINER GLASS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.89%207