ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A.

Fossalta di Portogruaro (VE) Via Ita Marzotto, 8 - Italy

Share capital Euro 8,932,000.00 subscribed and paid up for Euro 8,931,999.60

Tax No. and VAT No. IT00717800247

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION

Fossalta di Portogruaro, March 29, 2024 -

Zignago Vetro S.p.A. announces that, today, the explanatory reports of the Directors relating to the items on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, called for 29 April 2024 and 07 May 2024 respectively in first and possible second call, are available to the public at the registered office, at the 1info storage mechanism, at the addresswww.1info.it, as well as published on the Company's website at the addresswww.zignagovetro.com, Investors, Meetings section.

Furthermore, from today, they are available to the public, at the registered office, on the Company's website atwww.zignagovetro.com, Investors section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism 1Info, atwww.1info.it the Annual Financial Report, including the Draft Financial Statement and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, the Management Report and the certification referred to in art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 ('TUF') as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structures pursuant to art. 123-bis of the TUF, together with the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Non-Financial Declaration

Furthermore, it is hereby made known that the Report on the Remuneration Policy and remuneration paid, drawn up pursuant to art., is made available to the public in the manner set out above. 123-ter of the TUF.

The financial statements and/or summary statements pursuant to art. are also available to the public at the registered office. 2429, Civil Code of the subsidiaries and associated companies of Zignago Vetro S.p.A.

Please note that the documentation relating to the meeting together with the proposed resolutions relating to the items on the agenda are available to the public, at the registered office, on the Company's website atwww.zignagovetro.com, section Investors, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism 1Info, atwww.1info.it.