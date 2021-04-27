Zignago Vetro S p A : PR Shareholders' AGM 27 04 2021

price of each share acquired must not be 20% above or below the price of the ordinary share recorded on the regulated market session before each transaction.

Revocation and conferment of new authorisation for the Board to acquire treasury shares

the distribution of a dividend totaling Euro 31.6 million, as Euro 0.36 for each of the 87,691,025 outstanding ordinary shares, corresponding to a

the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 as proposed by the Board of Directors on 12 March 2021 and previously announced in a press release to the market on the same date;

Fossalta di Portogruaro, 27 April 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Zignago Vetro S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, meeting today under the chairmanship of Mr. Paolo Giacobbo at the registered office, approved:

The company at today's date holds 308,975 treasury shares.

Share capital increase in favour of the stock-option plan and By-Law amendments

to grant the Board of Directors the power to increase the share capital against payment and in divisible form, in one or more tranches, within 5 years from the date of the resolution, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 132,000, by issuing a maximum of 1,320,000 newly issued ordinary shares, with regular dividend rights and the same characteristics as the shares in circulation at the time of subscription, at a subscription price of Euro 7.275 per share, excluding option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 5,6 and 8 of the Civil Code;

to grant the Board of Directors the widest powers to establish the methods, terms and conditions of the delegated capital increase in compliance with the above-mentioned limits;

above-mentioned limits; to amend Article 5 of the By-Laws (Share Capital) accordingly.

Other Motions

the Shareholders' Meeting approved the "Annual Report on Remuneration policy and compensation paid" as per Article 123- ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98, as amended.

Measures in view of the Covid-19 emergency.

"Right from the start of the pandemic we adopted with the utmost attention and timeliness all the measures and protocols introduced by the authorities in each individual state and all other appropriate measures and controls, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety and health of staff, partners and customers.

The great professionalism, solidity and determination with which our Company was able to react in 2020 to the effects of the pandemic have allowed it to maintain close control over production, commercial and financial activities.

The 2020 results demonstrate how the flexibility, courage, professionalism, and individual and collective managerial skills of all of us have made it possible to successfully overcome the most difficult times.

Our company comes out stronger, our team even more solid and united, ready to face new challenges for an even brighter future" stated Paolo Giacobbo, Chairman of Zignago Vetro.

