  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Zignago Vetro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZV   IT0004171440

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.

(ZV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:52:57 2023-06-09 am EDT
16.20 EUR   +2.14%
10:32aZignago Vetro board secretary takes over 1,000 shares
AN
05/19Marzotto's company buys 2,000 shares in Zignago Vetro
AN
05/15ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zignago Vetro board secretary takes over 1,000 shares

06/09/2023 | 10:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Friday that the secretary of the board of directors, Giovanni Puri Purini, has purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.91, for a total value of EUR15,910.

Zignago Vetro's stock is up 2.1 percent at EUR16.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

05/11Zignago Vetro S P A : Deposit Q1 2023
PU
05/11Zignago Vetro S P A : GZV Presentation Italian Stock Market Opportunities Paris 2023
PU
05/10Zignago Vetro S P A : Deposit Minutes of Meeting 04 05 2023
PU
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Europeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
05/04Zignago grows in first quarter, revenues up and profits fly
AN
05/04Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 637 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2022 66,5 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net Debt 2022 267 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 1 408 M 1 517 M 1 517 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 784
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Zignago Vetro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,86 €
Average target price 19,98 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Celot Chief Financial Officer
Nicolò Marzotto Chairman
Alessandro Bentsik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Manzoni Suppiej Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.12.48%1 517
VERALLIA10.29%4 414
O-I GLASS, INC.29.27%3 326
VIDRALA, S.A.8.71%2 894
VETROPACK HOLDING AG13.30%900
BG CONTAINER GLASS-3.00%194
