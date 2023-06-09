Zignago Vetro board secretary takes over 1,000 shares

(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa announced Friday that the secretary of the board of directors, Giovanni Puri Purini, has purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.91, for a total value of EUR15,910.

Zignago Vetro's stock is up 2.1 percent at EUR16.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

