(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa on Friday reported that it closed the first half of the year with net profit down to EUR26.3 million from EUR74.6 million as of June 30, 2023, marking a 65 percent drop.

Revenues for the period stood at EUR329.0 million from EUR384.8 million, down 15 percent from H1 2023.

Ebitda as of June 30 was EUR73.8 million from EUR120.4 million, down 39% from 2023.

Ebit was EUR8.4 million, down 55% from EUR85.6 million as of June 30, 2023.

Net financial debt is EUR297.6 million from EUR261.2 million as of June 30, 2023, after disbursements for investments of EUR52 million and dividends of EUR66.4 million.

Net investments were EUR46.7 million from EUR23.6 million as of June 30, 2023 and EUR71.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

Zignago Vetro trades in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR11.48 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.