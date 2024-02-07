(Alliance News) - Zignago Vetro Spa reported Wednesday that the general manager, Biagio Costantini, sold 10,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR13.6706, for a total consideration of EUR136,706.

Zignago Vetro's stock closed Wednesday down 0.9 percent at EUR13.48 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

