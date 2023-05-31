ZignSec : Notice of AGM 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN ZIGNSEC AB (PUBL) The shareholders of ZignSec AB (publ), reg. no. 559016-5261 (the "Company") are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting on Friday 30 of June 2023 at 13:00 CEST at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland located at Svevägen 20, Stockholm. Registration begins at 12:45. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND NOTIFICATION Shareholders who wish to participate at the general meeting must on the record date, which is 21 June 2023, be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB; and

give notice to participate no later than 26 June 2023 by email to johan.tornqvist@zignsec.com or by mail to ZignSec AB, Gävlegatan 12 B 113 30 Stockholm. When registering, the shareholder must provide their name, shareholding, personal or organisational identification number, address, and telephone number, as well as, if applicable, information on proxies (up to two). The notification should, if applicable, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates, and other authorisation documents. Shareholders whose shares are nominee-registered in the name of a bank or other nominee must, in addition to giving notice of attendance to the Company, register such shares in their own names so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register as of 20 June 2023. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and request for such registration shall be made to the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines in such time in advance as decided by the nominee. Voting rights registrations effected no later than 26 June 2023 will be considered by Euroclear Sweden AB in the preparation of the share register. Shareholders represented by proxy must issue a written proxy, signed and dated by the shareholder, to the proxy holder. The validity period of the proxy may be up to five years if specified. If no validity period is specified, the proxy is valid for up to one year. If the proxy is issued by a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent for the legal entity must be attached. The original proxy and any registration certificates should be sent to the Company at the address provided above well in advance of the meeting. The proxy form is available on the Company's website www.zignsec.combefore the meeting. PROPOSED AGENDA Opening of the meeting Election of chairman of the meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Presentation of the annual report and the auditors' report and the group annual report and the group auditor's report Resolution regarding: adoption of income statement and balance sheet and the group income statement and the group balance sheet, regarding the profit or loss of the Company in accordance with the adopted balance sheet, and discharge from liability of the Board of Directors and the managing director Determination of fees to the Board of Directors and to the auditors Election of the Board of Directors and auditors Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on issues of shares, warrants and convertibles Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to make minor adjustments to the resolutions Closing of the meeting

PROPOSAL FOR RESOLUTIONS Item 8b - Resolution on the appropriation of the profit or loss of the Company in accordance with the adopted balance sheet The Board of Directors proposes that all funds available for the Annual General Meeting shall be carried forward. Item 9 - Determination of fees to the Board of Directors and to the auditors The Board proposes that remuneration to the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be SEK 100,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors, and SEK 200,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The total remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a maximum of SEK 500,000. The Board may decide in the period up to the next Annual General Meeting to assign individual members to work specifically on the development of the Company's corporate governance functions, for example in the form of committees, in areas such as leadership, finance, compliance and IT issues, among others. To enable this, it is proposed that an additional fee totaling SEK 300,000 may be paid for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, distributed among a maximum of three members, to the extent that the Board decides on the said assignments. Where applicable, it is proposed that remuneration of SEK 60,000 be paid to each member of the audit committee. Furthermore, it is proposed that the remuneration of the Company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with the current account approved by the Board of Directors. Item 10 - Election of the Board of Directors, auditors, and deputy auditors For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, it is proposed that the number of Board members be four (4), without deputies. It is proposed that Pär Kastengren, Marie-Louise Gefwert and Alex Noton be re-elected as ordinary directors of the Board. In addition, it is proposed that Abdalla Kablan is elected as a new ordinary director of the Board. Abdalla Kablan Abdalla Kablan is a serial entrepreneur and investor with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fintech. Abdalla Kablan has also conducted research and lectured in Computational Finance at the University of Malta. Marie-Louise Gefwert is proposed for election as new Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors proposes, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the re-election of the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag ("EY") as the Company's auditor. EY has indicated that, in the event of EY's re-election, Charlotte Catrine Holmstrand will continue to be the auditor in charge. Item 11 - Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on issues of shares, warrants and convertibles The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors - on one or more occasions and at the latest until the next Annual General Meeting - to decide to increase the Company's share capital by issuing new shares and to issue warrants and convertibles. New issues of shares, as well as issues of warrants and convertibles, may be made without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provision for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions. Pursuant to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act, the Board of Directors may not, by virtue of this authorisation, decide on issues to members of the Board of Directors of the group, employees and others. Issues without derogation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be made to the extent permitted by the current Articles of Association, or by any other Articles of Association that the shareholders may adopt by the required majority during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting. The total number of shares covered by issues in derogation of the shareholders'